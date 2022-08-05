Read on www.whec.com
WETM
Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek
Staying unsettled for the start of the workweek. Mostly cloudy Monday evening and overnight. Stray showers possible late, mainly in the Southern Tier and Finger Lakes. Fog late and staying mild. Lows in the low to mid 70s. Cold front moves through Tuesday. Spotty showers around for the morning and...
Farmers’ Almanac Makes “Significant” Prediction For Winter In Upstate NY
The Farmers' Almanac is getting a jump on their predictions for Winter 2022. The big question is - how cold and snowy will it be here in Upstate New York?. With plenty of summer left to enjoy, maybe what is in store for us this winter is the last thing on your mind.
Heat advisory extended into Monday night, ‘little relief’ from heat expected
Syracuse, N.Y. — A heat advisory issued by the National Weather Service has been extended to Monday night, with “little relief” from the heat in the forecast for much of Central New York. Temperatures that feel like 95 to 100 degrees were forecast for Sunday, but those...
Heat advisory issued for Upstate New York, could feel as hot as 100 degrees
Syracuse, N.Y. — It could feel up to 100 degrees in parts of Upstate New York Sunday as rising heat and humidity continues in the region. The National Weather Service sent out a heat advisory for counties in Central New York and the Southern Tier, including Onondaga, southern Cayuga, Broome and Chemung counties. The alert is in effect from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
Heat Advisory for portions of WNY Sunday
The summer heat is on again across all of Western New York and the National Weather Service has posted a Heat Advisory for a portion of the region Sunday.
Watch: Incredible Meteor Shower Visible In New York State This Thursday
This Thursday and Friday, a meteor shower will light up the sky in New York State. The Perseids, which are usually active from July through September each year, will be making an appearance this week. According to the Times-Union,. The Perseids specifically are fragments from the Comet Swift-Tuttle. Every summer...
Popular Western New York Fall Festival Announces Opening Date
It's now the second week of August, so the summer heat is still bearing down on Western New York. The last few days have been very hot and humid, which doesn't make for great sleeping weather. Don't look now, but we're just six weeks away from the official start of...
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Tensions Rise on Cayuga Lake
UNION SPRINGS, N.Y. – Today’s action picked up right where it left off in the Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits. So far, this northern fishery is proving to be unlike any other on the 2022 Bass Pro Tour. Finding the right honey hole...
Early Season Snowstorm Could Happen in New York State
The weather has been extremely hot and humid this summer across much of the country, including the State of New York. Wednesday featured more hot and humid weather, as temperatures approached 90 degrees and we have already seen a few heavy thunderstorms since June. But now that the calendar says...
WHEC TV-10
Consumer Alert: There’s good and bad news on the gas front
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — In our consumer alert, we have good news and bad news. First, here’s the good news. The price of a gallon of gas in Rochester fell about a nickel in a week. But that doesn't compare to how much the price of gas fell nationally. That's the bad news. Nationally, the price of a gallon of gas fell an average of 15 cents in a week, a dime more than it fell here.
WHEC TV-10
Rochester's prices fall but not by as much as national average
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester's gas prices have fallen significantly since early July, falling by 7 cents this week, but local prices haven't dropped as quickly as the national average. Nationally, prices fell by 15 cents according to AAA. While Rochester's average gas price on Sunday was $4.54 per...
New York Is Bracing For Possible Beer Shortage
There is nothing better for most people that to get home after a long day at work and crack open an ice-cold beer. Or maybe you enjoy a cold beer while hanging out with friends on your backyard patio. Those days might be harder and harder to find over the...
localsyr.com
J.B. Hunt truck hits railroad bridge along Onondaga Lake Parkway, marking the fifth bridge strike this year
TOWN OF SALINA (WSYR-TV) – Another truck hit the railroad bridge over Onondaga Lake Parkway on Monday afternoon. This is the fifth bridge strike this year, with the last one being less than two months ago, on June 14th. It’s also the 25th time the bridge has been struck in three years.
WARNING! Harmful Algae Bloom in Popular Upstate Lake Destination
The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is warning boaters and swimmers of harmful algae bloom in a popular Capital Region lake. Algae blooms have been reported in Saratoga Lake since 2013 and sometimes the blooms are more frequent but they are difficult to predict. Although algae blooms are...
spectrumlocalnews.com
New method of eradicating invasive water chestnut tried in Oswego County
The water chestnut is not a plant that Allen Chase wants to see in Upstate New York waters. The water chestnut has floating, triangular-shaped leaves with long stems, as well as nuts with spines and barbs. Chase said its seeds can lie dormant for 12 years and still be viable.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Invasive fly species spreading in New York state
Officials are asking residents to look out for an invasive fly from Asia that has made its way to New York. The New York State Division of Plant Industry says the spotted lanternfly was first discovered in the U.S. in 2014. It was first spotted in New York on Staten...
NY State Fair Adds Another Great Country Show: Who Is Coming?
The New York State Fair has added another great Nashville act to their impressive lineup of Country shows later this month. Country fans in Upstate New York are truly getting spoiled this summer, am I right? Just with the SPAC and other amphitheater shows across the state, you could make the argument this has been the greatest summer of shows across the Empire State. When you add in everything else, including all the great shows coming to our local fairs, the argument for the greatest summer concert season ever holds some serious wait.
