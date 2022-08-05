Collider Giveaway: 'Bullet Train' Briefcase Signed by Director David Leitch and Producer Kelly McCormick

Read on collider.com
Jason Blum "Understands" Why 'Batgirl' Was Cancelled
Warner Bros. Discovery’s latest decision to scrap the Batgirl movie has shaken the industry. The unprecedented decision has not only left the talent attached to the project shocked and saddened but in the last few days has compelled many people to respond in their own way to the news. Big names like Marvel Studio head Kevin Feige and director James Gunn among others have reached out to directing duo Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah to show support. It’s also reported that David Zaslav’s decision has nearly pushed DC Film president Walter Hamada to quit the studio. The latest studio executive to respond to the shocker is Blumhouse Productions’ Jason Blum.
‘Joker 2’: Zazie Beetz in Talks to Return for Sequel
Zazie Beetz is in talks to reprise her Joker role in the Warner Bros. and DC sequel Joker: Folie à Deux. The Todd Phillips directed movie, which is set to start shooting in December, is slated to hit theaters Oct. 4, 2024. The Emmy Award nominee would be returning...
'Jurassic World Dominion' Extended Edition Adds 14-Minutes of Epic Footage
It's time to get prehistoric because Jurassic World Dominion is headed to Digital, 4K Ultra HD, and Blu-ray next week with a dino-sized Extended Edition. It's clear that Universal spared no expense in crafting the home release of Jurassic World Dominion with an extended version of the movie that features 14 minutes of never-before-seen footage and an alternate opening, as well as ton of new bonus features including the Battle at Big Rock short film directed by franchise director Colin Trevorrow, an exploration of the film's VFX, footage from the final night of filming, and several new behind the scenes featurettes.
The Best New Movies & Shows on Disney+ in August 2022
Summer ain’t over yet, kids! If you’re feeling a little beat from the heat, Disney+ has plenty of exciting new series and movies coming to the platform this month. As usual, there’s fun new Star Wars– even with the Andor premiere being pushed back to September! We’ve also got two new Marvel shows, the latest Pixar movie, and three seasons of a great sci-fi comedy drama. So, try your best to stay cool, and enjoy our seven top picks for what’s new on Disney+ this month.
'Harley Quinn' Season 4 Is in the Works Despite Warner Bros. Restructuring
Warner Bros Animation has registered Season 4 of Harley Quinn at the Entertainment Identifier Registry (EIDR), a global database big production companies use to record their upcoming projects. Since there was no official announcement, the registry doesn’t mean Season 4 of Harley Quinn is guaranteed, and Warner Bros. Discovery might just be covering all their legal possibilities. However, since the registry also contains the titles of all 10 episodes of Season 4, there’s some reason to hope.
Anne Heche Video Shows Speeding on Another Street, Podcast Suggests Drinking
4:17 PM PT -- Anne's rep tells us the podcast episode in question was actually recorded on Monday and published Thursday, not Friday. It has since been deleted. 11:14 AM PT -- Another piece of the puzzle seems to be placing itself in this awful story -- the same day Anne crashed in Los Angeles ... an episode of her podcast, "Better Together," aired and it suggests she might've possibly been boozing heavily that very same day.
Character Actor Clu Gulager Dead at 93
Over the course of a 65-year career, character Clu Gulager became a recognizable face among film and TV lovers alike. Coming into prominence through his role as William H. Bonney, better known as Billy the Kid, in NBC's The Tall Man, Gulager became a regular fixture on screens big and small, working with the likes of Don Siegel, Peter Bogdanovich, John Sturges, Dan O'Bannon, John Landis, Sean Baker, and Quentin Tarantino, to name only a select few filmmakers, and establishing himself as a reliable and welcomed screen presence — especially in horror films. Now, after a long and well-accomplished career, it's been announced that Gulager has passed away of natural causes. He was 93.
MCU: The 10 Most Exciting Marvel Projects Revealed at SDCC 2022
Historically, San Diego Comic-Con is always a treat for comic book movie fans and general film enthusiasts alike. This year, SDCC 2022 continued the convention’s time-honored legacy of great reveals. As an example, the internet was set ablaze with Keanu Reeves’ surprise appearance when the actor showed up at Collider’s "Directors on Directing" panel alongside an exclusive first look at John Wick: Chapter 4.
Rosario Dawson Says 'The Punisher' is "Happening Again"
The MCU has had a lot of success with their various Disney+ series, but long before Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel were defending the small screen, street-level Marvel heroes’ home was on Netflix. One of the platform's most popular series was The Punisher. Now three years after that blood-soaked adaptation ended, former Marvel star Rosario Dawson has revealed that The Punisher is "happening again."
The High Evolutionary: How the Guardians 3 Villain Connects to Scarlet Witch, X-Men & More
After fighting purple space warlords, an alien terrorist, and a sentient planet, one might be wondering just who can pose a threat to the Guardians of the Galaxy anymore. At SDCC, James Gunn revealed just who is going to challenge our favorite soft-rock heroes in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. It is none other than the purple-clad evil scientist The High Evolutionary, being portrayed by Gunn's Peacemaker collaborator Chukwudi Iwuji.
MCU: 8 Marvel Movies & Shows to Watch Before Phase 5
The recent 2022 San Diego Comic-Con was a buzzing hive of excitement for fans as they saw project upon future project unveiled. Unsurprisingly, Marvel Studios quickly stole the spotlight with its announcement of not one, but two phases worth of upcoming movies and tv shows. With a universe containing more...
The 10 Highest-Grossing Screenwriters at the Worldwide Box Office
It isn't uncommon to talk about the highest-grossing movies of all time or even the highest-grossing actors or directors, but the importance of screenwriters can often go overlooked. Their stories are a big part of what brings audiences to pay for movie theater tickets, and it deserves to be recognized as such.
We're Already Mourning These 7 Cancelled TV Shows, From 'The Wilds' to 'Gentleman Jack'
Sometimes shows end without a proper conclusion, leaving fans in despair and wanting more and more. Sometimes those cancellations are out of the blue and make no sense, while others, the markings, are on the wall. But once in a while, a show gets cancelled, and fans rally together and find a way to save it. If there is one thing in common with all of these is that cancellation always leaves the fans in a period of mourning as they try to get their shows back.
7 Best New Films and Shows on Shudder in August 2022
Just like the summer heat keeps sizzling our bodies, Shudder keeps on adding great horror content throughout the season. The streaming hub for all things ghoul has been holding the fort down for the genre as we await the inevitable onslaught of Fall’s offerings (and for a summer lineup, there are certainly some great indie gems to look out for). You have a great mix of talented up-and-comers alongside some bona fide classics returning to the service, and these selected titles showcase a sliver of the great stuff you can’t afford to miss out on.
Kevin Smith Calls Out Warner Bros. For "Baffling" Decision to Cancel 'Batgirl'
Last week, Warner Bros. Discovery made the controversial choice to cancel the release of Batgirl, a reportedly $90 million comic book adaptation that was set to debut on HBO Max. It's an unprecedented move that earned the boiling ire of comic book fans and the befuddlement of Hollywood insiders. And, as someone who comfortably fits into both camps, director Kevin Smith has a lot to say about this surprising news.
Giancarlo Esposito Eyes Professor X Role in Talks with Marvel Studios
The MCU is quickly expanding with new shows like Ms. Marvel and films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being major hits for Marvel Studios. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans got more information about the future of Phase 4, 5, and 6 now dubbed "The Multiverse Saga". One of the more notable films is Fantastic Four, but there are eight spots to fill in Phase 6. While we still don’t know who will be in the new adaptation of Marvel’s first family or what the other eight projects will be alongside the next two Avengers films, iconic actor Giancarlo Esposito may have just thrown his hat into the ring for a spot in the MCU.
'I Am Groot': Cast, Release Date, Trailer, Timeline, and Everything You Need to Know
When Is I Am Groot’s Release Date (And What's the Runtime)?. When Does I Am Groot Take Place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline?. Ever since the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 in 2017 Marvel fans have been taken aback by the cuteness of Baby Groot. The tree of few words has been a lovable and hilarious addition to the guardians, whether he has been fully grown or still just a sapling. Given that we missed quite a bit of Groot growing up (and the fact that Marvel fans love him) Disney has decided to release a miniseries focused on some of his amusing adventures from seedling to Guardian. Here's everything you need to know about I Am Groot.
Antonio Banderas, Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Melissa Leo Cast in 'Clean Up Crew'
The cast for the upcoming action-crime thriller Clean Up Crew has been announced! The film, which wrapped production recently in Ireland, will star Rhys Meyers, Melissa Leo, and Antonio Banderas. Clean Up Crew is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival next month with a wider release yet to be announced.
'The Sandman': Cain and Abel Explained, Who Are the Biblical Brothers?
When Netflix announced that they were adapting Neil Gaiman's graphic novel, The Sandman, fans of the literary work wondered how the colorful cast of characters would be adapted to the small screen. That task fell upon showrunners Neil Gaiman, David S. Goyer, and Allan Heinberg, who were responsible for making Dream (Tom Sturridge), The Corinthian (Boyd Holbrook), and Lucifer (Gwendoline Christie) among others, come to life on screen.
‘Sons of Anarchy’ Cast & Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Award-Winning Crime Drama
The action crime drama genre was never the same after the release of Sons of Anarchy. Aired from 2008 to 2014, the show focuses on an outlaw motorcycle club based in the fictional town of Charming, located in California’s Central Valley. The close-knit organization has its familial roots, led by Jax Teller as president of the club (formerly vice president). Upon discovering a manifesto written by his late father, who was a previous leader himself, Jax goes through a series of personal conflicts with himself, his family, his relationships, and most importantly, the people in the organization. True to the nature of motorcycle clubs, you can expect a strong sense of love and comradeship between members. But not everyone is on board. Loyalties are tested as people begin to stick their knives behind other peoples’ backs, and the club’s brotherhood is put on thin ice.
