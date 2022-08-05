Collider Giveaway: 'Bullet Train' Briefcase Signed by Director David Leitch and Producer Kelly McCormick

The MCU is quickly expanding with new shows like Ms. Marvel and films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness being major hits for Marvel Studios. At San Diego Comic-Con last month, fans got more information about the future of Phase 4, 5, and 6 now dubbed "The Multiverse Saga". One of the more notable films is Fantastic Four, but there are eight spots to fill in Phase 6. While we still don’t know who will be in the new adaptation of Marvel’s first family or what the other eight projects will be alongside the next two Avengers films, iconic actor Giancarlo Esposito may have just thrown his hat into the ring for a spot in the MCU.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO