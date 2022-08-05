Former Manchester City Stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus Get Off To A Winning Start For Arsenal

Arsenal opened the Premier League season up with a visit to Selhurst Park to take on Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace and they left with all three points winning 2-0.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left the Premier League Champions this summer to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal project with the pair getting off to a perfect start to their Gunners career.

Jesus is set to be Arsenal's main man this season IMAGO / Action Plus

They were both in the starting eleven with Jesus getting the chance to start through the middle which was something he did not get the chance to do last season with Pep Guardiola preferring to use the Brazilian international on the right wing.

Zinchenko, who is naturally a midfielder, was used at left-back throughout his City career and Arteta started him at left-back yet again.

He was in an inverted full-back role though having a lot of influence in the middle of the park.

Zinchenko spent six years at Manchester City IMAGO / Action Plus

Jesus started the game really well showing some silky feet and enthusiastic pressing which inadvertently set up Gabriel Martinelli who should have scored.

He did get a goal though but the assist came from the other new man Zinchenko who headed the ball into the six-yard box to set Martinelli up in the 20th minute.

In the second half the game changed with Arsenal opting to sit back with Zinchenko's defensive ability being tested and he showed some frailties when in a low-block backline.

Both were substituted in the latter stages of the second half before Marc Guehi scored an own goal to seal the victory for the North London club.

