ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Former Manchester City Stars Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus Get Off To A Winning Start For Arsenal

By Elliot Thompson
City Transfer Room
City Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nLJ3S_0h6fuqQY00

Arsenal opened the Premier League season up with a visit to Selhurst Park to take on Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace and they left with all three points winning 2-0.

Arsenal opened the Premier League season up with a visit to Selhurst Park to take on Patrick Viera's Crystal Palace and they left with all three points winning 2-0.

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus left the Premier League Champions this summer to join Mikel Arteta's Arsenal project with the pair getting off to a perfect start to their Gunners career.

Jesus is set to be Arsenal's main man this season

IMAGO / Action Plus

They were both in the starting eleven with Jesus getting the chance to start through the middle which was something he did not get the chance to do last season with Pep Guardiola preferring to use the Brazilian international on the right wing.

Zinchenko, who is naturally a midfielder, was used at left-back throughout his City career and Arteta started him at left-back yet again.

He was in an inverted full-back role though having a lot of influence in the middle of the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ayZbR_0h6fuqQY00
Zinchenko spent six years at Manchester City

IMAGO / Action Plus

Jesus started the game really well showing some silky feet and enthusiastic pressing which inadvertently set up Gabriel Martinelli who should have scored.

He did get a goal though but the assist came from the other new man Zinchenko who headed the ball into the six-yard box to set Martinelli up in the 20th minute.

In the second half the game changed with Arsenal opting to sit back with Zinchenko's defensive ability being tested and he showed some frailties when in a low-block backline.

Both were substituted in the latter stages of the second half before Marc Guehi scored an own goal to seal the victory for the North London club.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Mikel Arteta
Person
Jesus
Person
Gabriel Martinelli
Person
Gabriel Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester City#The Premier League#Crystal Palace#Brazilian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
City Transfer Room

City Transfer Room

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
385K+
Views
ABOUT

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchestercity

Comments / 0

Community Policy