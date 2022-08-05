Read on www.vaildaily.com
Avon seeks to increase compensation for future councils
Avon Town Council is revisiting the compensation for the town’s elected officials, something that hasn’t been updated since 1996. The proposed changes — if passed — would be effective starting in 2024 once all current members have completed their service. The Town Council first considered a...
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position
Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications
Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant
Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
In Colorado mountain towns, where affordable housing is scarce, “even living out of your car is gentrified”
Blocked from sleeping in vehicles parked within municipal boundaries, workers in profit-minded Colorado mountain towns now must seek “safe outdoor space” — in Walmart lots, forests or newly designated areas with Wi-Fi and access to bathrooms. But homeowners oppose these SOS zones in Salida and Breckenridge as...
Letter: Avon doesn’t need paid parking
I have lived in Avon proper for over 30 years and in the valley for longer. I was just reading about how Avon is considering putting paid parking in place. This just saddens me on so many levels, and I am happy to hear that some members of our Town Council are not for it.
Time Machine: 50 years ago, Eagle County approves preliminary plans for Grouse Mountain ski area development
Vail Resorts began the process of asking to subdivide and rezone the property it recently learned it owned in East Vail, readying documents to be submitted to Vail Community Development Department Director George Ruther, the Vail Daily reported. “Vail Resorts Vice President of Community Affairs Kristin Kenney Williams said once...
Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats
Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.
Vail e-delivery system gets first Town Council approval
For nearly 50 years, people in Vail have been thinking about getting big trucks off the streets of its resort villages. That day may be coming soon. The Vail Town Council Tuesday gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance that establishes a system that dispatches small electric vehicles to businesses from the town’s six loading docks.
What to know about the 3 new Boulder County ballot measures before November
On Aug. 4, the Boulder County Board of County Commissioners voted unanimously to put three ballot measures up for the upcoming November election.
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program
The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
Vail Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project
The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
Final Vail community picnic is Tuesday at Donovan Pavilion
The Town of Vail will host its remaining neighborhood picnic of the summer on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at Donovan Pavilion in West Vail. The picnic will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with free food and drink provided by the town. The picnics provide community members with an...
EagleVail athlete Zach Varon is a write-in candidate for Colorado governor
Zach Varon didn’t list Beaver Creek as his hometown in the paperwork he filed to run for governor, but that’s his goal. Not only does the Eagle County resident want to become the next governor of Colorado, he wants to conduct the state’s business from the slopes of Beaver Creek, if elected.
Vail Valley Charitable Fund: Celebrating 26 years and nearly 2,000 grants
Some of them are more memorable than others. All of them have been important. As the Vail Valley Charitable Fund nears our 26th anniversary in September, we can count nearly 2,000 friends and neighbors we have assisted with a grant to help them through a tough time. It is likely that we have helped someone that you care about.
Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County
Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
Letter: Good news for bicyclists heading up Vail Pass
After writing a column a month ago in The Vail Daily about the bike path being rebuilt and rerouted on the upper part of the ride, I subsequently wrote to CDOT about the one concern the column expressed: “I do wonder … watching bulldozers carving deep dips in the soil for the new path, if it’s going to be an uphill rollercoaster, as if we need to power ourselves up more nasty little grades on top of the 2,200-feet of elevation gain for the climb? Sure, it’s uphill no matter how you do it but for my part, I hope they fill in those deep dips and let us climb it evenly.”
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation
Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village Office and brokers win sales honors
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Colorado Properties’ Vail Village, along with individual and broker teams, demonstrated top sales performance in the Western Region and Colorado for the second quarter of 2022. The company’s Vail Village office was among the top three in the Western Region for gross commission income. In-state, Denton...
