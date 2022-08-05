ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eagle County, CO

Vail Daily

Avon seeks to increase compensation for future councils

Avon Town Council is revisiting the compensation for the town’s elected officials, something that hasn’t been updated since 1996. The proposed changes — if passed — would be effective starting in 2024 once all current members have completed their service. The Town Council first considered a...
Vail names four finalists for its town manager position

Vail Mayor Kim Langmaid has announced the search for a new Vail Town Manager has been narrowed to four finalists:. Heather Balser, Interim Chief Resiliency Officer, City of Greeley, Colorado. John Craig, Assistant County Administrative Officer, Mono County, California. Russell Forrest, City Manager, City of Gunnison, Colorado. Forrest is the...
Summit County developers struggle in light of economic complications

Tony Mathison, the owner and creator of Mathison Custom Building, said the past few years of economic strife have been enough for him to lose joy in his work. “I would say it’s been taxing and telling on everybody in the industry,” Mathison said. “We don’t enjoy our job like we used to. It’s a lot more difficult to build, and it’s not as fun as it used to be.”
Summit County Shooting Range receives Colorado Parks and Wildlife grant

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has awarded $909,987 to eight shooting range projects across Colorado through the agency’s Shooting Range Development Program, including one to Summit County’s shooting range. In total, the Summit County Shooting Range received $150,000 for “noise abatement” from the program. To receive funding, an applicant...
Letter: Avon doesn’t need paid parking

I have lived in Avon proper for over 30 years and in the valley for longer. I was just reading about how Avon is considering putting paid parking in place. This just saddens me on so many levels, and I am happy to hear that some members of our Town Council are not for it.
Nomination petitions available Tuesday for four open Avon Town Council seats

Nomination petitions for four openings on the Avon Town Council will be available at the town clerk’s office in Avon Town Hall beginning Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. The deadline for filing the petitions with the Avon Town Clerk is Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, by 5 p.m. Candidate information packets, including the nomination petitions, may be picked up between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. A minimum of 10 valid signatures from registered voters in the town is required on the petition in order to appear on the ballot.
Vail e-delivery system gets first Town Council approval

For nearly 50 years, people in Vail have been thinking about getting big trucks off the streets of its resort villages. That day may be coming soon. The Vail Town Council Tuesday gave unanimous first-reading approval to an ordinance that establishes a system that dispatches small electric vehicles to businesses from the town’s six loading docks.
Avon partners with Walking Mountains’ Energy Smart Colorado program

The town of Avon has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to offer a variety of incentives to offset the cost of energy efficiency and electrification improvements for Avon businesses and residents. Through the partnership, Avon residents are eligible for a $50 on-site home energy assessment, which may be repaid...
Vail Council OKs ban on new permits for East Vail project

The Vail Town Council Tuesday imposed a moratorium on new permits for the former Booth Heights project, now known as the East Vail Workforce Housing subdivision. The vote was 6-1, with Council member Barry Davis opposed. The moratorium is intended to preserve the property while the town works to acquire...
Letter: How to get more people to fly out of Eagle County

Enjoyed reading Scott Miller’s story regarding the grants under Small Community Air Service Development. As one who uses (or prefers) Eagle, it would be nice to see this grant build confidence with airlines to provide year-round service. Buying the attention of airlines for smaller communities is not new. Wichita, for example, tried for years to get Southwest to provide service using these type of grants.
Letter: Good news for bicyclists heading up Vail Pass

After writing a column a month ago in The Vail Daily about the bike path being rebuilt and rerouted on the upper part of the ride, I subsequently wrote to CDOT about the one concern the column expressed: “I do wonder … watching bulldozers carving deep dips in the soil for the new path, if it’s going to be an uphill rollercoaster, as if we need to power ourselves up more nasty little grades on top of the 2,200-feet of elevation gain for the climb? Sure, it’s uphill no matter how you do it but for my part, I hope they fill in those deep dips and let us climb it evenly.”
Slifer Smith and Frampton announces new cornerstone partnership with Vail Valley Foundation

Slifer Smith and Frampton has announced a cornerstone partnership with the Vail Valley Foundation as its Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner. As the Exclusive Real Estate Brokerage Partner, Slifer Smith and Frampton will be the only real estate company to receive brand exposure at high-profile Vail Valley Foundation venues and events like the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheatre Summer Concert Series, Vilar Performing Arts Center, the Alpine Bank Showdown Town free summer concert series, and the Xfinity Birds of Prey World Cup Audi FIS World Cup.
