'The Sandman's John Dee Explained: Dreams Do Come True

The action crime drama genre was never the same after the release of Sons of Anarchy. Aired from 2008 to 2014, the show focuses on an outlaw motorcycle club based in the fictional town of Charming, located in California’s Central Valley. The close-knit organization has its familial roots, led by Jax Teller as president of the club (formerly vice president). Upon discovering a manifesto written by his late father, who was a previous leader himself, Jax goes through a series of personal conflicts with himself, his family, his relationships, and most importantly, the people in the organization. True to the nature of motorcycle clubs, you can expect a strong sense of love and comradeship between members. But not everyone is on board. Loyalties are tested as people begin to stick their knives behind other peoples’ backs, and the club’s brotherhood is put on thin ice.

