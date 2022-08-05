New York Giants: Saquon Barkley looking explosive, versatile at training camp

Read on empiresportsmedia.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay’s horrendous scrimmage have Giants fans reconsidering their life choices
The New York Giants have not found a modicum of success in the last few years. Quarterback Daniel Jones has shown flashes of good play in the last four years. However, more often than not, Jones looked like he didn’t belong in the NFL. Inaccurate passes and fumbled balls have led some fans to call him “Danny Derps”, and has started some trade rumors for the team.
Jets Reportedly Meeting With 5-Time Pro Bowl Offensive Lineman
The New York Jets could make a notable signing right before their first preseason game. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Jets are bringing in Pro Bowl offensive lineman Duane Brown for a visit. Brown, 36, started his career with the Houston Texans. He spent roughly a...
Watch: Emotional Moment At Jets Scrimmage Is Going Viral
The New York Jets had their Green & White scrimmage on Saturday ahead of their preseason starting this week. But they made it extra special for one "player" and have gone viral for it. At the end of the scrimmage, the Jets brought on their "new running back" - a...
Jets DE Carl Lawson: "He's Ahmad right now"
New York Jets rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner enters the NFL with a lot of expectations. Robert Saleh and the Jets made him the first of their three picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, and his man coverage skills have many believing he could be the cornerstone of the Jets’ secondary for years to come.
Giants training camp: 10 takeaways from Day 9
After a brief day off following Friday night’s Fan Fest scrimmage, the New York Giants were back on the practice field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Sunday. Things kicked off with an early morning press conference featuring head coach Brian Daboll. He recapped the first two weeks of camp and gave an outlook on what’s ahead, including coordinator and assistant coach availability next week.
Jets Announce The Injury Diagnosis For Mekhi Becton
The New York Jets may have just dodged a big bullet with tackle Mekhi Becton. Becton went down with a right knee injury during practice on Monday and limped to the locker room. After the session was over, head coach Robert Saleh spoke to the media and said that Becton's...
Mekhi Becton leaves NY Jets practice early with apparent leg injury
Mekhi Becton’s path back to the New York Jets’ starting lineup has apparently hit another roadblock. Per Jets X-Factor’s Robby Sabo, the third-year first-round pick left the team’s Monday activities early. Injured on the second play of a team period, Becton got up on his own strength but was clearly shaken up.
