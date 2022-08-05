ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect

By Erin Robinson
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect.

The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher B. Gooch, are accused of robbing 58-year-old Scott Banchero at a local motel.

Authorities responded to the robbery and followed Jones and Gooch to downtown Spokane, where they were arrested and taken into custody. Jones and Gooch were in a van with Dominic Shears.

SPD Chief Craig Meidl said Shears refused to cooperate and drove away, but crashed his car near 2nd and Spokane. That set off a four-hour standoff with streets blocked in the area.

Meidl said officers tried multiple times to communicate with Shears and used pepper ball rounds, flash bangs and other gas canisters, but he threw them out of the vehicle. Ultimately, two officers exchanged gunfire with Shears and he was killed.

It is not yet clear whose shot killed Shears.

Jones and Gooch remain in the Spokane County Jail on robbery charges. Banchero is also facing federal drug trafficking charges.

READ: Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane

READ: ‘Out of hand’: Community on high alert after a robbery call turns deadly

IN THIS ARTICLE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

