ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rantoul, IL

Illinois day-care worker tests positive for monkeypox, officials say, but no cases reported in children

By Virginia Langmaid, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCIA

Champaign Co. coroner: Man dead after hit by vehicle

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Coroner’s Office released the name of a man they said was hit by a vehicle over the weekend. In a news release, Coroner Duane Northrup said this happened Sunday night at Mattis Avenue and John Street in Champaign. He stated 28-year-old Bryson O. Walker was pronounced dead […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wglt.org

Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers

A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Police: 17-year-old shot and killed in Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Decatur Police report a 17-year-old was shot in killed Monday night in Decatur. According to authorities at approximately 6:50 p.m. the Decatur Police Department responded to the 1200 block of E. Sedgwick Ave., in reference to a person being shot. Upon arrival Police say, the victim, a...
DECATUR, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Health
City
Rantoul, IL
myradiolink.com

ISP Investigation Leads to Felony Charges in the Wake of Fatal Crash

CHAMPAIGN – The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) – Zone 5 conducted an in-depth investigation into the events leading up to a fatal traffic crash in Champaign County on June 12, 2022. This investigation resulted in the arrest of Justin T. Shields, a 21-year-old male of Rantoul, IL for Leaving the Scene of an Accident Involving a Death (Class 1 felony) and Aggravated Street Racing (Class 4 felony).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

City of Decatur close to decision on new EMS provider

DECAUTR, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the City of Decatur said they are nearing a decision on which ambulance companies will receive a license to operate in Decatur. City leaders met with four EMS providers last Monday to discuss potential service in the city and the county. That meeting, they said, brought them one step […]
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

U of I Police find loaded gun during traffic stop

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Officers with the University of Illinois Police Department arrested a man on Saturday after they found a loaded gun in his possession during a traffic stop. The traffic stop started at 4:21 a.m. when a UIPD officer observed a car driving 20 miles over the speed limit. After puling the car […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox#Diseases#General Health
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Vermilion County Animal Shelter has Many Dogs and Cats Available

(Above) Ava, one year old domestic short hair female (left); and Draxton, one year old shep mix male (right). Over at the Vermilion County Animal Shelter they’ve had a lot more to be concerned about over the last couple weeks than just chasing down escaped emus. They happen to have a lot of dogs and cats available for adoption. Ann Puzey from the shelter says, this is usually a busy time of year for cats. But this time around, it’s both. Sometimes residents bring in animals they can no longer care for, but other times, they just leave them behind.
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

Otter at Miller Park Zoo dies

BLOOMINGTON – A North American River Otter at Miller Park Zoo died on Monday. Zoo officials reported the death of Spencer and said the death was not related to COVID-19. “We are saddened by the loss as Spencer was a favorite of staff and guests. The cause of death has not yet been death has not yet been determined,” said Miller Park Zoo Interim Director Anthony Nelson.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Person rescued from structure fire in Bloomington Sunday

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — One person who was reportedly inside a structure when it caught fire has been evacuated from the building. The Bloomington Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Harry Dr. around 9:15 a.m. Sunday, with one person reportedly inside the structure. Several fire engines and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Mosaic City Church, Catch-A-Fade Combine for Tuesday Free Student Haircuts

School starts this week for lots of youngsters, and if you have a young man who’s a kindergartener through high schooler who still needs that haircut, free standard haircuts are being offered by the Mosaic City Church in conjunction with Danville’s Catch-A-Fade Barbershop from 9 to 3 on Tuesday, August 9th. Pastor LeStan Hoskins has more.
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
WCIA

Villa Grove under boil order

VILLA GROVE, Ill. (WCIA) — The entire city of Villa Grove is currently under a boil order. City officials issued the order Saturday night due to a water main break. They said via the city’s Facebook page that servicemen did repair the break and water pressure is returning, but the order has not been officially […]
VILLA GROVE, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Waiting for a Decatur bus has gotten more cheery

DECATUR — Bus stops aren’t often known for their curb appeal. However, the ornate transportation spot located along Maryland Street near Walmart and Dairy Queen in Decatur is eye-catching, even for those just driving by. Sitting on a pink Adirondack chair, Jason Boyd waited for a Decatur Public...
DECATUR, IL
WCIA

Champaign Police arrest man in connection to early morning shooting

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police gave more details about a shooting that left a man hurt Friday. In a news release, police officials said the shooting happened near North Prairie and West Church streets. When officers got there, they found a 28-year-old Urbana man shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

I-74 construction closing nearby Champaign road

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A road in Champaign next to Interstate 74 will be closed to through traffic this week as construction crews build a new storm sewer for the highway. Weather permitting, Anthony Drive will be closing on Monday between Dale and Dobbins Drives and will reopen on Saturday. While through traffic will not […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Coroner: Paris High School student killed in crash

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - A Paris High School student was killed in a crash. According to Edgar County Coroner, Brody F. Sanders, 16, died in a Saturday morning single vehicle crash in the 600 block of East Court Street in Paris. According to the coroner, the crash happened on...
PARIS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy