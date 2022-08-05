ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail

Read on www.cbs3duluth.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WTIP
Two Harbors survives Festival of Sail: Tall Ships weekend
Two Harbors has survived the weekend. “Our neighbors are still intact,” said Matt Nesheim. “Two Harbors is still standing after the event.”. The Festival of Sail: Tall Ships took place in Two Harbors, Minn., over the weekend. Cook County residents Nesheim and Liv Thompson, who own and operate the 60-foot Schooner Charley, were invited to participate in the lively event.
cbs3duluth.com
Sunshine shines on with a warm Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine then chances are you will enjoy today! Temperatures are today a tad warmer climbing into the low and mid-80s across the Northland, with mostly sunny skies overhead. You may notice it feels a tad humid with dewpoints in the upper 50s and 60s, which is noticeable. Tonight, lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.
perfectduluthday.com
The Minnesota Woolen Company Story
The clips above are from the 1959 film The Minnesota Woolen Company, obtained by Perfect Duluth Day via the Kathryn A. Martin Library Archives & Special Collections at the University of Minnesota Duluth and shared with permission from the St. Louis County Historical Society. For those who want to fully nerd out on this, the complete film can be viewed below.
cbs3duluth.com
Northlanders gather to learn how to save monarch butterflies
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Butterfly enthusiasts gathered in Duluth Saturday to learn what they can do to help the monarch population grow. According to leaders with Duluth Monarch Buddies, the butterflies are becoming endangered due to a variety of reasons including habitat loss. The Monarch Buddies gave a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Superior, Koochiching/Itasca Counties, Ironwood
Superior, WI- A local technical college is joining the Move to Manufacturing. Northwood Tech is joining a host of partners to participate in the new program. Move to Manufacturing will provide training to people in the region that want to go into the fast-growing field. There is an 8-hour online class followed by 20 hours of hands-on skills workshop training. The training is free and prepares participants for entry-level employment with several local companies.
cbs3duluth.com
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
Oliver Bridge Closure Between Duluth + Superior: August 15-19
Drivers who utilize the Oliver Bridge to get between Duluth and Superior, Minnesota and Wisconsin, will need to find an alternative route for a few days. The bridge that crosses the St. Louis River at the junction of Highway 39 and Wisconsin Highway 105 in Gary-New Duluth will be closed to traffic.
boreal.org
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cbs3duluth.com
Dry spell likely to hold onto the Northland through Thursday
A big cell of high air pressure will claim our sky as its own for the next several days. It should be dry, mild and sunny from now until Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t come around until Friday night but that in turn could stick around for several days. Temperatures this week won’t stray too far above or below normal.
cbs3duluth.com
LOVELY stretch of weather ahead of us
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: There may be a few rain showers left for Northwest Wisconsin and the U.P of Michigan to start our day but showers will begin to clear early followed by the clouds a few short hours later. For the afternoon mostly sunny skies prevail across the Northland with temperatures making their way into the low and mid-70s. Tonight, temperatures fall back into the upper 40s and low to mid-50s.
mprnews.org
World's biggest rubber duck: A Duluth man's quacky idea has outsized impact
Towering six stories above the ground, bright yellow with a big round belly, the world’s largest rubber duck certainly looks the part at the Festival of Sail in Two Harbors, Minn., along the North Shore of Lake Superior. “She’s a big girl,” concedes Craig Samborski, the Duluth-based entrepreneur who...
cbs3duluth.com
Consecutive days of sunshine & comfortable highs for the upcoming week
TONIGHT: The last round of rain will impact the Northland Sunday night, mainly focused over northern Wisconsin, but some areas along the north shore could see more rain. This is caused by the same cold front that has been creating rain the last several days. Winds will calm down through the overnight hours with wind coming off the lake still between 5-15 mph. Lows will fall to the mid to lower 50s. Besides scattered rain, it will be mostly cloudy to overcast skies up until about sunrise. Once the cold front moves far enough away, the Northland will see days upon days of beautiful summer weather.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boreal.org
Video: Cold temperatures are ‘noticeable’ in Lake Superior
Warm weather, you may imagine, would bring warm water temps, but that isn’t always the case. On the shore, the water is nice and warm, but once you step foot in the water, it can feel different. Even though people have been enjoying the heat and being on shore,...
cbs3duluth.com
Eau Claire man dies cliff jumping in Lake Superior
LA POINTE, WI -- An Eau Claire man died while cliff jumping in Lake Superior. According to the La Pointe Police Department, they received a call around 2:40 p.m. Sunday. The caller said Curtis Wilmer, 41, had jumped off the Eagles Nest within Big Bay State Park and didn’t resurface.
cbs3duluth.com
One last chance of scattered showers Sunday before days of summer weather arrives
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will come to a brief end tonight with partly cloudy skies expected. A slow-moving cold front is creating a line of showers and storms stretching from southwest Minnesota to the eastern part of Canada. The cold front has passed over most of the Northland earlier today which will bring cooler weather for most of northern Minnesota. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s with winds coming from the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. The cold front will linger into Sunday creating another chance for more rain and storms for mainly Wisconsin.
FOX 21 Online
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
FOX 21 Online
Search Underway For Man Who Jumped Off Madeline Island Cliff, Into Lake Superior
LA POINTE, Wis. – Search efforts are underway after a man jumped off a cliff on Madeline Island and never resurfaced. La Pointe police said a 41-year-old man jumped off one of the cliffs at Big Bay State Park and into Lake Superior but never came back out of the water.
cbs3duluth.com
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
Comments / 0