ShaDon Brown: “Charles Woods is the best corner in the Big 12”

Pass protection a “main focus” for WVU running backs
WVU's QBs hit the ground more than Neal Brown would have liked last year, and the RBs are working to change that this year. After allowing a Big 12-leading 40 sacks in 2021, it was clear to Neal Brown that his team had some work to do before 2022. Pass...
Neal Brown on special teams: “We got to be better at it”
It was a bit of a mixed bag, in terms of results, for the West Virginia special teams unit in 2021. The Mountaineers were a top-20 team in the country last season in kickoff returns, averaging nearly 25 yards per kick return. They also ranked in the top third of the country in defending punt returns, yielding less than seven yards per return on punts.
QB battle to continue into week 2 of fall camp
Five practices are in the books, and it remains unclear who will start under center for West Virginia against Pittsburgh in the Backyard Brawl. West Virginia head coach Neal Brown entered this offseason knowing he would be naming a new starting quarterback in the fall. What started as a three-man...
Women’s basketball season tickets now on sale
Season tickets for the West Virginia University women’s basketball team’s 2022-23 season are available for purchase online at WVUGAME.com. The priority renewal deadline is Friday, Sept. 16, and ticket renewal statements for the 2022-23 WVU women’s basketball home campaign will be mailed to current season ticket holders in the coming days. Additionally, fans who placed a deposit on new season tickets will receive a statement in the mail with the remaining balance due for your season tickets purchase.
Post 2 impact lasts beyond the days of summer
MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The American Legion baseball season officially came to an end for area teams earlier this week and Morgantown Post 2 was the last team standing. While the season may be over, the impact the Post 2 program has on its players goes far beyond the summer.
