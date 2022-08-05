ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Strong thunderstorm with 50 mile per hour winds could affect parts of Coachella Valley

By Matt Solinsky, Palm Springs Desert Sun
 3 days ago

A strong thunderstorm is impacting parts of the Coachella Valley on Friday afternoon.

The National Weather Service in San Diego was tracking a strong thunderstorm at 3:20 p.m. that was located seven miles south of Indio and moving northeast at 10 miles per hour.

The weather service advised wind gusts up to 50 mph were possible for those areas affected by the storm. Some locations impacted include Indio, Coachella, Thermal, Hwy 74 between Anza and Palm Desert, La Quinta, Mecca, Indian Wells and the Santa Rosa Mountain.

