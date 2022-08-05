Read on www.cbs3duluth.com
City by City: Superior, Koochiching/Itasca Counties, Ironwood
Superior, WI- A local technical college is joining the Move to Manufacturing. Northwood Tech is joining a host of partners to participate in the new program. Move to Manufacturing will provide training to people in the region that want to go into the fast-growing field. There is an 8-hour online class followed by 20 hours of hands-on skills workshop training. The training is free and prepares participants for entry-level employment with several local companies.
Sunshine shines on with a warm Tuesday
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine then chances are you will enjoy today! Temperatures are today a tad warmer climbing into the low and mid-80s across the Northland, with mostly sunny skies overhead. You may notice it feels a tad humid with dewpoints in the upper 50s and 60s, which is noticeable. Tonight, lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.
Dry spell likely to hold onto the Northland through Thursday
A big cell of high air pressure will claim our sky as its own for the next several days. It should be dry, mild and sunny from now until Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t come around until Friday night but that in turn could stick around for several days. Temperatures this week won’t stray too far above or below normal.
Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million
DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
Community packs Superior School Board meeting to discuss gender identity in curriculum
SUPERIOR, WI. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Superior parents packed the room, spilling down the hallway Monday night to discuss part of a fifth grade curriculum that teaches gender identity. Superior Superintendent Amy Starzecki said she hadn’t seen a school board meeting so packed since mask mandates started. This time,...
ARGHHH! We head aboard the Tall Ships on Day 2 of the Festival of Sail
TWO HARBORS, MN -- Day 2 of the Festival of Sail kicked off Friday as thousands flocked to the small north shore town of Two Harbors to see the tall ships. If they could stomach the long lines, guests had the opportunity to board the ships themselves. “Most of us...
Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor
TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
Northlanders gather to learn how to save monarch butterflies
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Butterfly enthusiasts gathered in Duluth Saturday to learn what they can do to help the monarch population grow. According to leaders with Duluth Monarch Buddies, the butterflies are becoming endangered due to a variety of reasons including habitat loss. The Monarch Buddies gave a...
United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH
DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview
Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
Here Are The Most Crime-Infested Cities In Minnesota For 2022
From Duluth to Minneapolis to Mankato, see where Minnesota cities rank on the crime index for 2022. According to USA.com, the crime index value was calculated based on the data using the website's algorithm. There was at least 229 cities found on the index. The higher crime index value means more crime.
Now I Understand Why Some People in Duluth + Superior Area Quit Riding Motorcycles
My truck has been in the shop for a couple of days and that means my only mode of travel is the motorcycle, a big bummer, I know. As much as I like riding my bike, the last two days have been a true test of my riding skills. I...
One last chance of scattered showers Sunday before days of summer weather arrives
TONIGHT: Scattered showers will come to a brief end tonight with partly cloudy skies expected. A slow-moving cold front is creating a line of showers and storms stretching from southwest Minnesota to the eastern part of Canada. The cold front has passed over most of the Northland earlier today which will bring cooler weather for most of northern Minnesota. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s with winds coming from the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. The cold front will linger into Sunday creating another chance for more rain and storms for mainly Wisconsin.
17-year-old killed in northern Minnesota crash Saturday
A 17-year-old was killed in a crash in Crow Wing County Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, a Jeep Wrangler was being driven east on Highway 210 at around 9:30 a.m. when it struck a westbound Lincoln MKX near the intersection of County Road 32 in Rabbit Lake Township.
Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County
On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning
BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
Bulldogs begin journey to defend NSIC Title
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We are officially into football season in the Northland, with day one of UMD camp beginning today at Malosky Stadium. After yet another NSIC Championship last season, the Bulldogs are once again being talked about as one of the top teams in the conference. However, in the latest preseason poll, the Dogs are ranked third in the conference behind Augustana and Bemidji State, with zero first-place votes. But that preseason poll doesn’t hold much weight in the locker room. It’s all about the postseason and taking one game at a time.
Vos’ Grand Slam not enough to lift Huskies past Stingers
DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Huskies opened up a six-game homestand Saturday afternoon against the Willmar Stingers but dropped game one, 7-5. Duluth East’s Joe Vos gave the Huskies their only lead in the fourth with a grand slam, but the Stingers would score four of their own runs in the seventh inning to lift them past the Huskies.
