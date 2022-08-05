ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

cbs3duluth.com

City by City: Superior, Koochiching/Itasca Counties, Ironwood

Superior, WI- A local technical college is joining the Move to Manufacturing. Northwood Tech is joining a host of partners to participate in the new program. Move to Manufacturing will provide training to people in the region that want to go into the fast-growing field. There is an 8-hour online class followed by 20 hours of hands-on skills workshop training. The training is free and prepares participants for entry-level employment with several local companies.
SUPERIOR, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Sunshine shines on with a warm Tuesday

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Today: If you enjoyed yesterday’s sunshine then chances are you will enjoy today! Temperatures are today a tad warmer climbing into the low and mid-80s across the Northland, with mostly sunny skies overhead. You may notice it feels a tad humid with dewpoints in the upper 50s and 60s, which is noticeable. Tonight, lows fall back into the mid and upper 50s and lower 60s with mostly clear skies overhead.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Dry spell likely to hold onto the Northland through Thursday

A big cell of high air pressure will claim our sky as its own for the next several days. It should be dry, mild and sunny from now until Thursday. Our next rain chance won’t come around until Friday night but that in turn could stick around for several days. Temperatures this week won’t stray too far above or below normal.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Duluth Schools to sell Central High School for $8 million

DULUTH, MN -- After eleven years and a failed attempt, Duluth Public Schools announced Monday they have reached a new agreement to sell old Central High School for $8 million. The purchase agreement was made during a special school board meeting. They plan to sell the property on the top...
DULUTH, MN
Duluth, MN
Carlton, MN
Carlton, MN
Duluth, MN
Duluth, MN
boreal.org

Juvenile sentence haunts Two Harbors mayor

TWO HARBORS, Minn. — Embattled Mayor Chris Swanson, who is facing an aggressive recall campaign, is breaking his silence after years of rumors that he sexually abused a 5-year-old girl when he was a teenager. Swanson acknowledged that he received a sentence related to the allegations but wouldn't address...
TWO HARBORS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Northlanders gather to learn how to save monarch butterflies

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - Butterfly enthusiasts gathered in Duluth Saturday to learn what they can do to help the monarch population grow. According to leaders with Duluth Monarch Buddies, the butterflies are becoming endangered due to a variety of reasons including habitat loss. The Monarch Buddies gave a...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

United adds third daily flight to Chicago O’Hare from DLH

DULUTH, MN-- Duluth International Airport announced Monday that United Airlines would be adding another flight from Duluth to Chicago. The new flight, which will depart in the afternoon, will start on September 6 and be one of three daily departures to the Windy City. The new additional flight is meant...
DULUTH, MN
FOX 21 Online

Tuesday’s Primary Election Preview

Tuesday’s primary elections have some key state and federal seats up for grabs in Minnesota, along with Sheriff’s races in St. Louis and Douglas County. Starting in St. Louis County for the 8th Congressional race:. On the Republican side incumbent Pete Stauber is running against Harry Welty. On...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

One last chance of scattered showers Sunday before days of summer weather arrives

TONIGHT: Scattered showers will come to a brief end tonight with partly cloudy skies expected. A slow-moving cold front is creating a line of showers and storms stretching from southwest Minnesota to the eastern part of Canada. The cold front has passed over most of the Northland earlier today which will bring cooler weather for most of northern Minnesota. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s with winds coming from the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. The cold front will linger into Sunday creating another chance for more rain and storms for mainly Wisconsin.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Driver injured from early morning car incident in Carlton County

On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at 4:02 A.M. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and Fire responded to an incident in Wrenshall Township. A 2017 Nissan Sentra was traveling East on Highway 23 near milepost 324 when it exited the roadway to the left and collided with some trees. The driver of the vehicle was a 23-year-old male.
CARLTON COUNTY, MN
FOX 21 Online

14 Year-Old Boy Dies In Bayfield County Drowning

BAYFIELD COUNTY, Wis. — On Wednesday a boy went under the water and drowned in Wisconsin, according to the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office. It happened around 3:30 p.m. at Deep Lake, Town of Hughes, Wisconsin. It was reported that a 14 year-old boy was swimming in the middle...
BAYFIELD COUNTY, WI
FOX 21 Online

Person Arrested After Causing Standoff in New Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – A 35-year-old man is in custody after he caused a standoff with police in Gary New Duluth Saturday morning. Duluth Police say officers responded to a domestic assault call on the 100 block of 96th Avenue West around 8:35 a.m. on August 6. When officers arrived,...
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Bulldogs begin journey to defend NSIC Title

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - We are officially into football season in the Northland, with day one of UMD camp beginning today at Malosky Stadium. After yet another NSIC Championship last season, the Bulldogs are once again being talked about as one of the top teams in the conference. However, in the latest preseason poll, the Dogs are ranked third in the conference behind Augustana and Bemidji State, with zero first-place votes. But that preseason poll doesn’t hold much weight in the locker room. It’s all about the postseason and taking one game at a time.
DULUTH, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Vos’ Grand Slam not enough to lift Huskies past Stingers

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 Duluth) - The Huskies opened up a six-game homestand Saturday afternoon against the Willmar Stingers but dropped game one, 7-5. Duluth East’s Joe Vos gave the Huskies their only lead in the fourth with a grand slam, but the Stingers would score four of their own runs in the seventh inning to lift them past the Huskies.
DULUTH, MN

