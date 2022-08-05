TONIGHT: Scattered showers will come to a brief end tonight with partly cloudy skies expected. A slow-moving cold front is creating a line of showers and storms stretching from southwest Minnesota to the eastern part of Canada. The cold front has passed over most of the Northland earlier today which will bring cooler weather for most of northern Minnesota. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s with winds coming from the north-northeast between 5-10 mph. The cold front will linger into Sunday creating another chance for more rain and storms for mainly Wisconsin.

DULUTH, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO