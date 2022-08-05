Search warrants are back under spotlight after federal indictments in Breonna Taylor case

Read on www.wlky.com
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in Kentucky this week
Still More Permanent Walmart Closings Expected in 2022
New stimulus program would send families hundreds each month
Jeffersontown Beer Fest Returns for the Seventh Time
The Sixth Annual Taste of Independents
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
BET
Kentucky AG Defends Breonna Taylor Probe After Feds Charge Cops Involved In Her Death
In light of the federal charges issued against four former and current Louisville police officers, Kentucky’s attorney general, Daniel Cameron speaks out. On August 4, following the federal civil rights charges handed down to the officers, Cameron took to his Twitter to deliver a series of tweets. “As in...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after minor robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a minor was robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons last week. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eighth Division officers responded to the report of a hold up last Tuesday in the 9400 block of Delphinium Street around 5 p.m. That's near Dayflower Street.
953wiki.com
Madison Police Arrest Two On Narcotic Charges
August 7, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeffrey D. Adams 49, Madison, Indiana, and Anna N. Hosmer 48, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ferry Street for an equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Adams, with Hosmer a passenger. Patrolman...
Crump: ‘Pivotal’ inside info led to federal charges against officers in Breonna Taylor death
Charging documents point to clues about how the FBI built its case against officers involved in Breonna Taylor’s death.
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a teen were injured in a double shooting Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 41st Street. That is where 41st Street intersects River Park Drive. LMPD...
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
WLKY.com
Man, teen shot in Shawnee, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and teenager were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street around 10 p.m. Police said they located two males, one adult and one teen suffering from gunshot wounds.
'I still am fighting off these charges'; Louisville calls for charges against protesters to be dropped after federal LMPD arrests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Activists and loved ones are still expressing relief Friday after multiple current and former Louisville Metro Police officers were arrested on federal charges in the Breonna Taylor case. It was a moment so many were waiting for since Taylor was killed in her home in March...
wdrb.com
Louisville security company teaches average citizens how to react in traumatic situations
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police officers often undergo training for active shooting situations, and now, a local security company is providing similar training for average citizens. Jarl Security said there have been more than 300 mass shootings so far this year. The company defines mass shootings as incidents where three...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities identified a 26-year-old Louisville woman who died over the weekend after she was shot in the Fern Creek neighborhood. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that woman has been identified as Rebecca Richardson. The coroner said she died of a gunshot wound. A spokesman...
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
wdrb.com
Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
WLKY.com
Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
wdrb.com
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
WLKY.com
Man accused in deadly double hit-and-run in Russell neighborhood pleads not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man arrested for fleeing the scene of a hit-and-run that left one dead pleaded not guilty in court Friday. Robert Hollis, 54, was arrested Thursday in the 3400 block of Chamberlain Lane, in the Russell neighborhood, and was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, and first-degree assault.
WLKY.com
Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
Wave 3
NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest
Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
