ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Search warrants are back under spotlight after federal indictments in Breonna Taylor case

By Mark Vanderhoff
WLKY.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wlky.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLKY.com

Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LMPD investigating after minor robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a minor was robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons last week. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eighth Division officers responded to the report of a hold up last Tuesday in the 9400 block of Delphinium Street around 5 p.m. That's near Dayflower Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Police Arrest Two On Narcotic Charges

August 7, 2022, Madison Police arrested Jeffrey D. Adams 49, Madison, Indiana, and Anna N. Hosmer 48, Madison, Indiana, on narcotic related charges. Madison Police Patrolman Curtis Shelpman executed a traffic stop on Ferry Street for an equipment violation. The vehicle was driven by Adams, with Hosmer a passenger. Patrolman...
MADISON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Crime & Safety
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Louisville, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Man, teen injured in Shawnee shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a teen were injured in a double shooting Monday night in the Shawnee neighborhood, according to Louisville Metro Police. It happened just before 10 p.m. in the 600 block of South 41st Street. That is where 41st Street intersects River Park Drive. LMPD...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
LOUISVILLE, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Search Warrants#Violent Crime#Lmpd
Wave 3

LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Man, teen shot in Shawnee, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and teenager were shot in the Shawnee neighborhood Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a shooting in the 600 block of South 41st Street around 10 p.m. Police said they located two males, one adult and one teen suffering from gunshot wounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLKY.com

Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville files lawsuit to seize historic church buildings through eminent domain

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Louisville has filed a lawsuit to seize historic church buildings in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. The properties, which include a couple of buildings located at the corner of South 27th and West Chestnut streets, have "deteriorated to such an extent as to constitute a serious and growing menace to the public health, safety and welfare," the lawsuit states.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Officials: 26-year-old woman found shot to death in Fern Creek

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman was found shot to death over the weekend where she lived in Fern Creek. Officials said Monday that police were called to the 8400 block of Ferndale Road on Saturday for reports of a body. When they arrived, they confirmed the woman was dead,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Family of Louisville man shot, killed 2 years ago now offering cash reward for information

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two years later, the family of a Louisville man shot to death while riding his motorcycle is still angered at the fact that they still have no answers. According to police, at around 2:45 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020, 52-year-old Scott Wright was driving home on his motorcycle. He was driving down Crittenden Drive in the Saint Joseph neighborhood, when a passing-by train forced him to stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest

Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy