ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

News10NBC Investigates: RPD is calling ATF on gun arrests and the defendant ends up in jail in federal custody

WHEC TV-10
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.whec.com

Comments / 10

say no to socialism
3d ago

anyone else remember a couple months ago Democrat's were paying people with gun crimes monthly to not use guns and they had to comply to a counselor? politicians know what they are doing. they will use criminals abuse to take away your ammendment.

Reply
10
BigBotz One
3d ago

This is great as long as every person who gets stopped with a gun is treated exactly the same since there is virtually no guns manufactured in NY. When some guy has the police called by his wife they had better be calling the ATF even if they live in a mansion or a motel. This will destroy the second amendment if allowed to continue. It really makes no sense since gun crimes do not get bail in NY regardless of bail reform so they are just trying to disappear people from the courts and prisons which are under funded and eventually having a hunting rifle manufactured in Arizona will get you placed in federal prison.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Penn Yan Man Arrested on Trespassing, Resisting Arrest Charges

A Penn Yan man faces a number of charges including trespassing and resisting arrest following an investigation into a series of 9-1-1 calls on Sunday morning. Police responded to the area of East Bluff Drive in Jerusalem to investigate a man going to several homes in the area and then refusing to leave. When deputies located Matthew Nowicki, he was having an argument with some of those residents. As he was being placed into custody, Nowicki allegedly resisted arrest.
PENN YAN, NY
iheart.com

Arrest in Fatal Stabbing at House of Mercy

Rochester Police have made an arrest in the fatal stabbing attack at House of Mercy last night. 40-year-old Nathaniel Jeanpierre III is charged with murder and attempted murder. 68-year-old Michael Nairy died at the scene from several stab wounds. A man in his 20s remains in the hospital, but is...
ROCHESTER, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Murder arrest made in Baden St. Rec Center shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A man has been charged with murder for the July 5 incident that left one dead and three others injured. At around 2:40 a.m. on July 5, officers say they responded to a fight at an “large unsanctioned party” at the Baden St. Recreation Center outdoor basketball courts.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

16-year-old killed in Pennsylvania Avenue shooting

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police said a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot on Monday night on Pennsylvania Avenue and Fourth Street, blocks away from the Rochester Public Market. First responders tried to save the boy's life when they arrived after 10 p.m. Rochester police said they were investigating a...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Man arrested for shooting at July party on N. Clinton Ave

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Police have made an arrest for the July quadruple shooting on North Clinton Avenue, which killed 24-year-old Willie Wofford. The shooting happened overnight on the Fourth of July at an unsanctioned party of 200-300 people, at the outdoor basketball courts of Baden St. Rec Center. Joshua Williams, 28, was charged with the second-degree murder of Wofford, who was the only shooting victim to die of his injuries.
ROCHESTER, NY
wxxinews.org

Rochester Police investigate shooting death of a 16-year-old

RPD says that they got the call about the teen shot on Pennsylvania Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. on Monday when they were investigating another shooting on North St. at the David F, Gantt R-Center. That shooting victim was a 45-year-old man who had non-life threatening injuries. While officers were...
ROCHESTER, NY
FL Radio Group

Geneva Police Seek Help in Identifying Suspect in Generator Theft

Geneva Police need your help in trying to identify the person who allegedly stole an almost 3-THOUSAND dollar generator from Harbor Freight Tools on Sunday. Officers say a black male (pictured above), with a distinct limp, walked out of the Hamilton Street store shortly at around 1:40 with a 7600-watt Predator generator. The suspect, described as being 5’10 with a thin build, fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers.
GENEVA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atf#Guns#Rpd#Defendants#Crime#Winchester
FL Radio Group

Phelps Man Accused of Shooting and Killing Dog

A Phelps man was brought to Ontario County Jail after police say he allegedly shot and killed another person’s dog. Deputies responded to a shots fired call Friday night at 1878 Falkey Road in Phelps and found that 44-year-old James Merkle had been involved in a domestic dispute with an individual who had an active Stay Away Order of Protection against him. After a verbal argument between the two, Merkle allegedly shot one of the victim’s dogs and ran into nearby woods. He was taken into custody after being found on the back side of a stand-alone building.
PHELPS, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating attack on homeless man near Monroe and Goodman

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Rochester Police Department is investigating an attack that happened Friday in the area of Monroe Avenue and South Goodman Street. Officers responded to the area yesterday after an incident occurred between two people. In a video provided to News10NBC by a viewer, a man is seen beating and kicking another man on a sidewalk along the roadway.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News 8 WROC

RFD captain suspended with pay after complaint

Rochester, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester Fire Department captain has been suspended with pay after a fellow firefighter filed a complaint against him, according to multiple sources. Those sources tell News 8 that captain told 3 subordinates to attend a party with him during their shift and one of the firefighters found material at the […]
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Man sentenced for 2020 homicide in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — A parolee has been sentenced for fatally shooting another man two years ago. Jamil Knox was sentenced to 20 years to life in the New York State Department of Corrections, after being convicted of manslaughter for the shooting death of Alondo Lathrop Jr. on Wabash Street Aug. 4, 2020.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Gunshot wound victim arrives at hospital after shots fired on St. Paul

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police say that a 19-year-old, non-city resident arrived at the hospital by a private vehicle, with a gunshot wound on Sunday. A few minutes earlier, police had received a report of two cars chasing each other with someone shooting a gun in the upper 900 block of St. Paul Street. Shots may have been fired at Upper Falls Blvd and St. Paul as well.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy