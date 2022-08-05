Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year after his death

Read on www.wave3.com
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 26-year-old woman fatally shot in Louisville's Fern Creek neighborhood
Wave 3
Woman killed in weekend Fern Creek shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The name of a woman killed in a weekend shooting in Fern Creek has been released. Rebecca Richardson, 26, died after being shot on Saturday, August 6. The shooting happened in the 8400 block of Ferndale Road. Louisville Metro police say officers were called there around 6:30 p.m. on a report of a corpse. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office determined that Richardson died from gunshot wounds and ruled the manner of death as murder.
Wave 3
LMPD: Man taken to hospital after shooting in Pleasure Ridge Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Monday afternoon. Around 6 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 6900 block of Sylvania Road on a report of a shooting, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.
Wave 3
Double shooting in Shawnee neighborhood sends man, teen to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police officers are investigating after a double shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon. It happened just before 10 p.m. Officers were called to the 600 block of South 41st Street and found a man and a teenager...
WLKY.com
Another Cherokee Park incident: Woman says she was attacked with branch
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cherokee Park visitors on Monday reacted to learning police were investigating another random attack at the park on Aug. 1. Louisville Metro Police Department said a man attacked a woman with a tree branch at the entrance of the park at Cherokee Road and Eastern Parkway around 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 1. She was treated for minor injuries.
Wave 3
Victims of overnight double shooting found miles apart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man and a woman found at separate locations are being treated for gunshot wounds that Louisville Metro police say they sustained while they were together. According to Louisville Metro police, officers were called to the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road at the Days Inn...
k105.com
Radcliff man convicted of killing Grayson Co. woman
A Radcliff man has been found guilty of killing a Big Clifty woman in March 2021. Joseph Eugene Meredith, 32, was found guilty on Friday in a Hardin County courtroom of murdering his girlfriend, 27-year-old Angela D. Kerr. According to The News-Enterprise, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before finding Meredith guilty.
WLKY.com
Coroner identifies man killed in I-64 hit-and-run
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a man who was killed Saturday in a hit-and-run on I-64 between Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. The coroner's office has identified the victim as 29-year-old Ira Land. Previous story: LMPD: Man killed in hit-and-run on I-64 Authorities have...
WLKY.com
Okolona shooting victims struck each other during fight, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man and a woman shot each other in Okolona early Monday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Around 4 a.m., LMPD Seventh Division officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road. That is just east of the Interstate 65 exit.
wdrb.com
Shively Police investigating Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Shively Police are investigating a Sunday morning shooting on Dixie Highway. In a release, Detective Sergeant Jordan Brown said investigators were called to a report of a shooting about 10 a.m. on Dixie Highway just north of Shively Park. When officers arrived, they apparently didn't find...
Wave 3
29-year-old hit and killed on I-64
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 29-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a fatal hit and run on I-64 eastbound near Cannons Lane and Grinstead Drive. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Ira Lance Land, 29, was hit and killed Saturday after being struck by a car.
WLKY.com
Woman stabbed several times outside Louisville church now recovering
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman who was stabbed several times outside Southeast Christian Church’s southwest campus is now recovering. "I walked to my car and then walked back up to the front and sat down on a bench, and it wasn't probably five seconds later I was grabbed and stabbed repeatedly," Kalynn Simpson said.
WLKY.com
Police: Man takes himself to hospital after being shot in Shively
SHIVELY, Ky. — A man was injured in a shooting incident in Shively on Sunday morning, according to the Shively Police Department. Around 9:57 a.m., police responded to the report of shots fired in the 3800 block of Dixie Highway. That is near Shively Park. Shortly after, police say...
wdrb.com
Double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two in serious condition
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A double shooting on Fern Valley Road leaves two people in serious condition. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley says Fourth Division officers were notified of a shooting in the 2900 block of Fern Valley Road around 4 a.m. where they determined a woman was shot. Fifteen minutes...
WLKY.com
Bullitt County Coroner's Office identifies 4-year-old who was killed by mother and boyfriend
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Almost six months later and the Bullitt County Coroner's Office has identified the body of 4-year-old Serenity McKinney. Her body was found back in February in a wooded area near the 1300 block of Skyview Road, which is by the Jefferson County-Bullitt County line. Serenity's body...
wdrb.com
LMPD investigating after minor robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a minor was robbed at gunpoint in Norton Commons last week. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said Eighth Division officers responded to the report of a hold up last Tuesday in the 9400 block of Delphinium Street around 5 p.m. That's near Dayflower Street.
Wave 3
Two victims in hospital after shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two victims are in the hospital after a shooting in the Algonquin neighborhood. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on the 1700 block of Bernheim Lane Sunday evening. When officers arrived on scene they located a male victim suffering from...
Wave 3
NuLu burglary saga not finished even after arrest
Children's Education | Things I Need To Learn In Life I Didn't Learn In School. WAVE anchor Dawne Gee welcomes her mother Joanna Smith who has been a child educator for 41 years to talk ALL about children's education. Deputy Brandon Shirley honored by Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office 1 year...
Wave 3
LMPD: 2 injured in double shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after two people were injured in a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood Sunday afternoon. Just before 12 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the area of South 29th Street and Greenwood Avenue, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why are bumpers sometimes left at the scene of a crash?
JCPS said it still had several dozen bus routes to hire for and offer letters are still out for teachers. President Biden visits Eastern Kentucky to survey storm damage. Students will fill the classrooms by Wednesday. ‘They came out with their lives:’ Man remembers saving residents during Louisville shelter fire...
