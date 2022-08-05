Read on www.newstimes.com
Pete Carroll Reveals Frontrunner in Seattle Seahawks’ Quarterback Competition
When the Seattle Seahawks traded star quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos in March, the expectation was that Drew Lock would be the man under center this upcoming NFL season. Lock, 25, was one of the main pieces Seattle acquired from Denver. Through two weeks of training camp, however,...
Marshawn Lynch to serve as special correspondent for Seahawks
Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
Seattle Rookie CB Tariq Woolen Embracing Challenge of Covering Seahawks' Receivers
Woolen discussed what it is like competing against the Seahawks' receivers in practice.
Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp
Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
Seahawks tight end Colby Parkinson feeling great at new weight
Like the Seattle Seahawks, tight end Colby Parkinson has undergone some changes over the last year. Parkinson, who entered college at just 230 pounds, has added some bulk to his 6-foot-7 frame. Changing his diet and workout regimen, Parkinson is now weighing in at just over 260 pounds. “Yeah, I...
Ernest Jones Practicing Alongside Bobby Wagner ‘Highlight Of My Career So Far’
As the Los Angeles Rams get set to defend their Super Bowl title, one area of strength this season figures to be their linebackers corps. The team bolstered the group with the signing of eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner after he was unexpectedly released by the Seattle Seahawks at the start of free agency.
