ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Marshawn Lynch to serve as special correspondent for Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch is back with the Seattle Seahawks — sort of, at least. The Seahawks announced their broadcasting and media plans for the season, including local preseason telecast information. The release included one notable bit of information at the end, however: Lynch will be serving as a “special correspondent” later in the season and will “produce creative content” for the team.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp

Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Football
Seattle, WA
Sports
Local
Washington Football
City
Renton, WA
Yardbarker

Ernest Jones Practicing Alongside Bobby Wagner ‘Highlight Of My Career So Far’

As the Los Angeles Rams get set to defend their Super Bowl title, one area of strength this season figures to be their linebackers corps. The team bolstered the group with the signing of eight-time Pro Bowler Bobby Wagner after he was unexpectedly released by the Seattle Seahawks at the start of free agency.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy