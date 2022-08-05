Read full article on original website
Related
WLKY.com
Mayor Fischer calling on Kentucky lawmakers to end taxes on diapers and feminine hygiene products
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer signed two resolutions on Monday that would end the taxing of diapers and feminine hygiene products. Kentucky currently charges a 6 percent sales tax on both types of products. The resolutions were approved by the Metro Council, and Fischer signed them on Monday,...
WLKY.com
Indiana Task Force visited eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief
EASTERN, Ky. — Hoosiers are also stepping up and answering the call to help with flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky. "Indiana Task Force One" deployed for Kentucky in the aftermath of the deadly and devastating floods. The task force leader said they worked tirelessly to help with "search...
WLKY.com
Michigan boy uses lemonade stand to raise hundreds for eastern Kentucky flooding victims
KENTUCKY — A boy from southwest Michigan used his lemonade stand to raise hundreds of dollars for victims of the recent flooding in eastern Kentucky. Seven-year-old Sammy Knuckles started a lemonade stand at the beginning of the summer in order to raise enough money to buy himself a Nintendo Switch, but when he reached his goal he decided he wanted to keep going.
WLKY.com
Beshear: Flood death toll officially rises to 38 with death of teen volunteer
EASTERN, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear announced Wednesday that the death toll in eastern Kentucky is now up to 38. Beshear said the latest victim was Knott County Central High School student Aaron Crawford. According to the governor, Crawford died while helping the cleanup efforts in eastern Kentucky. Perry...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
Louisville Water Company sends workers to help restore service in eastern Kentucky
HAZARD, Ky. — Brad Hart has seen a lot, but he was not prepared for the scale of damage everywhere in eastern Kentucky – entire homes ripped apart, cars carried away like toys and debris everywhere. "I've been to Iraq twice and I can tell you I've never...
WLKY.com
Students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding return to college
RICHMOND, Ky. — Wednesday was move-in day on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. For most, it meant multiple trips to a packed car and parents loading up laundry carts full of new dorm room essentials. But for Emily Stacy, it was vastly different. Nearly everything she would spend...
WLKY.com
Former Kentucky lawmaker and cabinet official accused of rape
LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former Kentucky state lawmaker and cabinet official is accused of rape. John Tilley, who served as the Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under Matt Bevin, was arrested in Lexington Monday morning. Detectives say that Tilley had sex with a woman at...
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky floods: Beshear hopes to move into stabilization mode after more storms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear says the immediate goal for eastern Kentucky is to move from emergency mode to stabilization mode by Wednesday night. A band of storms is projected to move through the area before then. So far, 12 counties have been approved for FEMA assistance and...
RELATED PEOPLE
WLKY.com
Teen athlete dies days after volunteering to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — An athlete at Knott County Central High School died just days after helping flood victims in the community. Aaron Crawford, a football player and wrestler for the Patriots, was helping victims Wednesday evening, when he started not feeling well, according to CBS affiliate WYMT. Crawford...
WLKY.com
Rare bourbon charity auction to raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Kentucky's most famous products will take part in helping residents of eastern Kentucky recover from the recent disastrous flooding. Charitable organization The Bourbon Crusaders and bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again after having conducted a similar auction for tornado victims in western Kentucky.
WLKY.com
Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky to help flood victims
EASTERN, Ky. — Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky on Monday helping Save the Children with their flood relief efforts. According to a post from Save the Children U.S., Garner helped hand out supplies to families affected by the devastating flooding. Garner and the organization were handing out food, water, diapers and cleaning supplies.
WLKY.com
Wisconsin drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto interstate
A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Wisconsin. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by sister station WISN showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WLKY.com
Jack Harlow and Kentucky legends participate in celebrity kickball tournament
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jim Patterson Stadium was filled with Kentucky legends Wednesday night to play kickball. The Homies 3rd Annual Celebrity Kickball Tournament had fans excited as Jack Harlow came to play. "I'm so excited," Harlow said. "I love being home." He was not the only one that stepped...
WLKY.com
Jury acquits man charged in NH motorcycle crash that killed 7
LANCASTER, N.H. — A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced.
WLKY.com
'I just got bored': 95-year-old school crossing guard unretires
Estella Williams is back. The crossing guard from South Carolina hung up her vest and retired in March. Williams had been a crossing guard at Westside High School for 27 years. Then, she changed her mind about retirement. She showed up to crossing guard orientation Wednesday morning and got a...
Comments / 3