Indiana State

WLKY.com

Indiana Task Force visited eastern Kentucky to help with flood relief

EASTERN, Ky. — Hoosiers are also stepping up and answering the call to help with flood relief efforts in eastern Kentucky. "Indiana Task Force One" deployed for Kentucky in the aftermath of the deadly and devastating floods. The task force leader said they worked tirelessly to help with "search...
WLKY.com

Students affected by eastern Kentucky flooding return to college

RICHMOND, Ky. — Wednesday was move-in day on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. For most, it meant multiple trips to a packed car and parents loading up laundry carts full of new dorm room essentials. But for Emily Stacy, it was vastly different. Nearly everything she would spend...
WLKY.com

Former Kentucky lawmaker and cabinet official accused of rape

LEXINGTON, Ky. — A former Kentucky state lawmaker and cabinet official is accused of rape. John Tilley, who served as the Secretary of the Kentucky Justice and Public Safety Cabinet under Matt Bevin, was arrested in Lexington Monday morning. Detectives say that Tilley had sex with a woman at...
WLKY.com

Rare bourbon charity auction to raise funds for eastern Kentucky flood victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of Kentucky's most famous products will take part in helping residents of eastern Kentucky recover from the recent disastrous flooding. Charitable organization The Bourbon Crusaders and bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again after having conducted a similar auction for tornado victims in western Kentucky.
WLKY.com

Jennifer Garner visits eastern Kentucky to help flood victims

EASTERN, Ky. — Jennifer Garner was in eastern Kentucky on Monday helping Save the Children with their flood relief efforts. According to a post from Save the Children U.S., Garner helped hand out supplies to families affected by the devastating flooding. Garner and the organization were handing out food, water, diapers and cleaning supplies.
WLKY.com

Wisconsin drivers couldn't believe their eyes as port-a-potties spilled onto interstate

A flatbed truck spilled at least seven portable toilets early Tuesday morning on I-94 in Wisconsin. Four cars were damaged, but no one was injured. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation video obtained by sister station WISN showed the truck driving past with the port-a-potties sliding off upright into the westbound lanes of I-94 around 4:45 a.m. Tuesday.
WLKY.com

Jury acquits man charged in NH motorcycle crash that killed 7

LANCASTER, N.H. — A truck driver has been found not guilty of manslaughter or negligent homicide in connection with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire. It took the jury about two hours to reach a verdict on the 15 charges Volodymyr Zhukovskyy faced.
