Sean McVay felt he coached ‘like an amateur’ in Rams’ 2019 Super Bowl loss to the Patriots
McVay's Rams were shut down offensively in the 13-3 New England victory. Just over three and a half years after the Patriots’ 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LIII, Rams head coach Sean McVay offered his thoughts on the game and its aftermath. In an...
49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as fourth-string option on depth chart
The San Francisco 49ers may or may not be holding onto veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo through August, even though he's been replaced by 2021 rookie Trey Lance as their new starter, just so that the division-rival Seattle Seahawks can't get their hands on him for the Week 2 matchup between the clubs on Sept. 18.
