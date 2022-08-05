ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football

49ers list QB Jimmy Garoppolo as fourth-string option on depth chart

The San Francisco 49ers may or may not be holding onto veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo through August, even though he's been replaced by 2021 rookie Trey Lance as their new starter, just so that the division-rival Seattle Seahawks can't get their hands on him for the Week 2 matchup between the clubs on Sept. 18.
