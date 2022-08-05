ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaufort County, SC

Sun City man rescued from woods reunites with the ones who saved his life

By Brooke Butler
WJCL
 3 days ago
blufftontoday.com

Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area

The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
BLUFFTON, SC
The Free Press - TFP

Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday

  HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road.  Troopers say
RUSKIN, FL
live5news.com

Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Crews respond to River Street in Savannah for water rescue

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Emergency crews have left the scene. We're told the search has been called off for the night. The person has not been found. SPD said the search will most likely resume on Monday. Initial report: Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Savannah's River Street...
SAVANNAH, GA
Mysuncoast.com

Missing Manatee County man found deceased

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WJCL

Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road

BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
BLUFFTON, SC
Mysuncoast.com

Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect

MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.
PARRISH, FL
WSAV News 3

Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies

Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
BLUFFTON, SC

