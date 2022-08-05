Sun City man rescued from woods reunites with the ones who saved his life

Read on www.wjcl.com
WJCL
Savannah River Search Update: Officials find person's body more than a day after going missing
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update 3:30 p.m.:Fire officials confirm a body has been found. Savannah police are investigating. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Below...
abcnews4.com
10-year-old impaled, 4 others hurt during 6-vehicle collision on I-95 Monday morning
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials say five people were injured after a collision involving six vehicles on I-95 Monday morning. The collision occurred around 6:11 a.m. on Monday, August 8. Witnesses told investigators a southbound car left the roadway near the 59 mile marker, hit...
WJCL
Magnet fishers face fines after pulling weapons from Fort Stewart river
FORT STEWART, Ga. — Two magnet fishers at the center of a viral video are facing hundreds of dollars in fines after they pulled some wild stuff from the waters in Fort Stewart. Matt Jackson and Bryce Nachtwey travel all across the country throwing their magnets in, pulling up...
St. Pete man left bloodied after couple attacks him in snorkeling dispute: deputies
A St. Petersburg man was hurt in a bloody attack Sunday while snorkeling in the Florida Keys, according to deputies.
blufftontoday.com
Two men arrested after shooting in Bluffton's New Riverside area
The Bluffton Police Department said it has arrested two men who were involved in a reported shooting Aug. 7 on New Riverside Road. Jh'leel Kanye Hoover and Memphis Shakur Daniels were apprehended Monday after police located one of the vehicles that was involved in the shooting at The Village at New Riverside.
Ruskin Man Killed In Head-On Crash Monday
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 24-year-old Ruskin man was killed in a head-on crash that happened around 10:10 am on Monday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the Ruskin man, a FedEx delivery van, was traveling eastbound on SR-674, approaching Katie Stanaland Road. Troopers say
Boater finds body of missing man offshore Manatee County preserve
A 76-year-old Manatee County man who was reported missing Sunday afternoon was found dead, according to authorities.
live5news.com
Man wanted in St. Helena Island shooting surrenders to authorities
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A man wanted in connection with a May shootout that left two injured turned himself in on Sunday, Beaufort County deputies say. Dakari Ayise, 25, was booked Sunday night into the Beaufort County Detention center on charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to jail records.
WJCL
Crews respond to River Street in Savannah for water rescue
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Update:Emergency crews have left the scene. We're told the search has been called off for the night. The person has not been found. SPD said the search will most likely resume on Monday. Initial report: Emergency crews have blocked off a portion of Savannah's River Street...
‘I’m heartbroken’: St. Pete mom speaks out after 2 teens killed in crash
A St. Petersburg community is in mourning, after two teens tragically died in a car crash. One other teen was injured.
Mysuncoast.com
Missing Manatee County man found deceased
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - A missing Manatee County man has been found deceased after deputies issued an alert. Donald Arendt, 76, was found deceased Monday morning near Emerson Point after a boater spotted him just off shore. Arendt was last seen leaving his Parrish home Sunday around 11 a.m. on his electric bicycle. Arendt had Alzheimer’s and deputies issued a missing endangered adult alert.
WJCL
Bluffton Police Department investigates shooting on New Riverside Road
BLUFFTON, S.C. — The Bluffton Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on New Riverside Road on Sunday. We're told the "isolated incident" happened Sunday afternoon. Police confirm to WJCL that two cars fired at one another. We're told two people were injured, and two people were taken...
Mysuncoast.com
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies searching for bank robbery, bomb threat suspect
MANTEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bank robbery in Parrish. According to MCSO Public Information Officer Randy Warren, the robbery occurred at the 5/3rd Bank on US 301 just after 2:40 pm. The man approached the bank counter and dropped a package on the counter with a note threatening to blow up the bank.
Fire causes damage to CVS on Abercorn
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The CVS on Abercorn and Mercy Boulevard is damaged after a fire on Sunday. According to the Savannah Fire Department, a trash can fire started around midnight on Sunday morning. The fire extended to the sign and caused serious damage to the building. We’re told investigators will review video on Monday […]
Woman hurt in crash with Florida Highway Patrol Trooper in Pinellas County
A woman was hurt in a crash with a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper on Sunday night.
Statesboro man dies in car crash while fleeing deputies
Sunday Morning, August 7, 2022 at around 4:47 am Bulloch County Sheriff’s Deputy Dylan Walden attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Ashton Mingle, 27, with a Statesboro address on Pulaski Road near the Whippoorwill Subdivision. Walden learned that the vehicle registration information indicated that Mingle was driving on...
WJCL
VIDEO: Deputies rescue 6-foot Florida shark caught in crab trap
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Pinellas County, Florida, deputies saved a 6-foot shark caught in a crab trap. The marine unit received a report from a person about the trapped shark last week, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. In the video, deputies can be seen struggling to free...
Man going 60 mph over speed limit at time of South Carolina crash that killed grandmother, 4-year-old grandson, police say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — A man who caused a deadly seven-car crash in July was driving 60 mph over the speed limit, according to North Charleston police. According to NCPD, James Hart was traveling 95 mph down Rivers Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. on July 29 when he rear-ended a car near the intersection […]
Man charged with attempted murder at a Bluffton apartment
BLUFFTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hilton Head Island man was arrested following a July 29 shooting at a Bluffton apartment complex. According to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, James Leonard Williams (34) is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and unlawful possession of a handgun. Authorities arrived at Vista […]
