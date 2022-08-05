ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

natureworldnews.com

Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded

A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
natureworldnews.com

Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People

Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Changing Climate#Catas
natureworldnews.com

Birds Losing Feather Colors: Another Effect of Climate Change, Study Reveals

A 15-year study on the common bird known as the blue tit found that as a result of climate change, birds were far less vibrant as their feathers lost their usual bright color. Because our feathered friends rely on their plumage to attract mates, it is dulling flashy colorful feathers and endangering their ability to survive.
natureworldnews.com

Pollen From Different Plant Species of Ragweed Displays Various Degrees of Aggression

The intensity of allergic responses like hay fever and asthma may vary depending on the various geographic and climatic zones from which ragweed pollen originates as well as the level of environmental pollution. Different plant species' pollen displays varying degrees of aggression. This is the finding of an inter-university research...
natureworldnews.com

Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week

Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
natureworldnews.com

August Full Moon to Rise This Week Will Be the Final Supermoon of the Year

The penultimate supermoon of the calendar season shall emerge in the celestial sphere this week with the apparition of the Sturgeon full moon. For those who are not aware of how the full moon emerges in the sky; full moons, according to specialists, arise well over every month whenever the crescent is in cosmos opposing the solar, with planet earth somewhere between, Live Science reported.
natureworldnews.com

Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic

After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
natureworldnews.com

Air Pollution vs. Ozone Pollution Seesaw: Impacts on Health, Agriculture, Environment, Scientists Warn

Researchers at the University of York have discovered the reason why, in some developing nations, reducing air pollution causes an increase in ozone pollution, which has negative effects on the environment, agriculture, and human health. The findings, call into question tried-and-true methods for reducing air pollution. Increase in Ozone. Surface...
natureworldnews.com

Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks

The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
