Flash Floods at Death Valley Bury Cars and Leaves 1000 People Stranded
A storm surge in Death Valley National Area caused by torrents of precipitation on Friday submerged automobiles, prompted authorities to restrict all routes between and within the reserve, and trapped around 1,000 folks. Buried Cars Due to Flash Flood. In the typically scorching and arid nature reserve in the California...
Why are Scientists Searching the Bottom of the Ocean for the Remnants of 2014 Meteor?
Scientists intend to look for an interplanetary meteor that impacted Earth in 2014 at the ocean's depths. The object struck the water in 2014, not far from the coast of Papua New Guinea. According to data gathered at the time, the meteorite may be an interstellar object. If so, it...
Solar Flare Alert: Another Solar Storm to Hit the Earth on the 9th of August
A solar storm that might occur in the next several days is imminent and could threaten Earth. According to a recent report, a large solar flare has erupted from a sunspot and is on its way to Earth. Here is additional information on it. Another Space Storm Incoming. According to...
Mountain Flooding Threatens Kentucky Once Again After Floodwaters Killed At Least 37 People
Mountain flooding is threatening Eastern Kentucky again as excessive rainfall is expected to inundate the state next week, according to the latest weather forecast. The looming inclement weather can potentially cause the accumulation of several inches of water due to flash flooding triggered by mountain slopes and other geographical factors in a short period of time.
Birds Losing Feather Colors: Another Effect of Climate Change, Study Reveals
A 15-year study on the common bird known as the blue tit found that as a result of climate change, birds were far less vibrant as their feathers lost their usual bright color. Because our feathered friends rely on their plumage to attract mates, it is dulling flashy colorful feathers and endangering their ability to survive.
Pollen From Different Plant Species of Ragweed Displays Various Degrees of Aggression
The intensity of allergic responses like hay fever and asthma may vary depending on the various geographic and climatic zones from which ragweed pollen originates as well as the level of environmental pollution. Different plant species' pollen displays varying degrees of aggression. This is the finding of an inter-university research...
Heat Alert: Over 70 Million Americans at Risk of High Temperatures Until Late Week
Over 70 million Americans from the Great Plains, Great Lakes, Northeast, and to the Pacific Northwest in the United States are under heat alerts this week, according to US weather authorities. The alerts are either in the form of heat advisories or excessive heat warnings, which highlight the ongoing threat of another extreme weather, which can lead to heat-related illnesses or even death.
Western Australia Infected by Invasive Fungus Called Myrtle Rust That Is Threatening Australia’s Tree Species
There have been urgent requests for a national response after an invasive fungus that is harming some of Australia's most ecologically significant tree species spread to Western Australia and flourished in the moist conditions along the country's east, causing a silent extinction. The production of tea tree oil, forestry, nursery...
August Full Moon to Rise This Week Will Be the Final Supermoon of the Year
The penultimate supermoon of the calendar season shall emerge in the celestial sphere this week with the apparition of the Sturgeon full moon. For those who are not aware of how the full moon emerges in the sky; full moons, according to specialists, arise well over every month whenever the crescent is in cosmos opposing the solar, with planet earth somewhere between, Live Science reported.
Dangerous Heat to Continue in the Pacific Northwest Flood Threat in the Southwest United States: NWS
Extreme heat in the Pacific Northwest and possible floodings threats in the Southwest regions of the United States will continue in the coming days, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The adverse weather could also persist during the weekend on Saturday and Sunday, August 13 and August 14. The...
Potential Storm Brewing as Tropical Depression Develops in the Atlantic
After a prolonged break in an activity that has lasted more than a month, a new tropical depression is anticipated to emerge in the Atlantic Ocean this week. The National Hurricane Center in Miami, Florida, reports in this afternoon's Tropical Outlook that there may be favorable circumstances for the formation of a tropical depression.
Restoring Seagrass Meadows for the UN's Sustainable Development Goals: How UK Experts are Doing It
The amazing plant's contribution to the most significant to-do list in human history, according to experts at the forefront of efforts to restore the UK's coastal seagrass meadows, should be reevaluated. Value of seagrass on UN Sustainable Development Goals. The only underwater flowering plant in the world, seagrass, is essential...
Low-Temperature Heatwave Will Hit England and Issued New Heat Alert by UK Health Agency
Forecasters said that Britain is preparing for another heatwave that will continue longer than July's record-breaking hot period, with highs of up to 35C anticipated during the coming week. Due to England being under a level 3 heat health alert, the UK Health Security Agency has issued a second notice...
Air Pollution vs. Ozone Pollution Seesaw: Impacts on Health, Agriculture, Environment, Scientists Warn
Researchers at the University of York have discovered the reason why, in some developing nations, reducing air pollution causes an increase in ozone pollution, which has negative effects on the environment, agriculture, and human health. The findings, call into question tried-and-true methods for reducing air pollution. Increase in Ozone. Surface...
Hot Temperatures Have Been Demonstrated by Scientists To Be Crucial for Optimizing the Production of Hydrogen Peroxide From Rocks
The early evolution, and perhaps even the origin of life in hot conditions on the early Earth before the evolution of photosynthesis, could have been influenced by the significance of hot temperatures in achieving maximum hydrogen peroxide generation from rocks during the movement of geological faults, according to scientists. Hydrogen...
