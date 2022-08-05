Read on www.wvnews.com
Will Jim Knowles bring the defense back at Ohio State?
247Sports' Nick Kosko is joined by Patrick Murphy on the College Football Daily to discuss the outlook for Ohio State in 2022.
On the Mark: Ripley a part of CHS streak
For a long, long time in the ranks of Class AAA football, a streak set by the Charleston High Mountain Lions is how other programs across the great state of West Virginia measured success. Until Martinsburg’s explosion in recent years, Charleston High’s string of three consecutive state titles in the...
Football: Buckeyes rank No. 2 in preseason coaches poll
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day speaks to reporters at Big Ten Media Days at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis July 27. Credit: Casey Smith | Lantern TV Sports Producer. Ohio State ranked No. 2 in the preseason USA Today Sports American Football Coaches Association football coaches poll released Monday .
Pitt Football Lands At N0. 16 in First USA Today Coaches Poll
High expectations await the Pitt Panthers as they get set to begin the 2022 campaign.
UNC receives votes in USA Today preseason Coaches Poll
With three weeks until the start of the 2022 college football season, the official preseason USA Today Coaches Poll was released on Monday afternoon. While not ranked, the UNC football program did receive some recognition. The Tar Heels were slotted in the ‘others receiving votes’ category. Listed at No. 33 in the poll, UNC received 34 votes. Louisville and Florida State were also two ACC programs to receive votes, albeit one a piece. In total, the ACC had five teams in the top 25. Clemson (4), NC State (13), Pittsburgh (16), Miami (17) and Wake Forest (19) were the teams representing the ACC. The...
Around the Big Ten: Greg McElroy says Ohio State winning the Big Ten should be ‘a slam dunk’
Greg McElroy believes that Ohio State could win the Big Ten this year. In fact, the ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback is convinced that the Buckeyes should win the Big Ten. But, he isn’t sure that they are a national championship caliber team. Let’s start with some background on this first… Ohio State was offensively the best team in the Big Ten a year ago, leading the conference with 45.7 points per game. Defensively, however, they were not nearly as dominant. In fact, they were a bit middling. The Buckeyes checked ninth in the Big Ten in total defense (22.8 points allowed...
Aggies open at #7 in Coaches Poll
As college football season draws near, more and more pre-season rankings and polls continue to be released. On Monday, perhaps the most prestigious of pre-season college football rankings were released, as USA Today released the AFCA Coaches Poll. The coaches poll is voted on by 66 FBS head coaches from around the country, and updated weekly, starting with the first iteration released this week. In the poll, each vote counts for a certain number of points (1st place is 25 points, 25th is 1 point), and the points are totaled to stack the teams from 1 to 25. Four teams, Alabama, Georgia, Ohio...
Mack Brown updates UNC quarterback situation
The UNC football program gets its 2022 season started in just about three weeks but that doesn’t mean that head coach Mack Brown will rush into a key decision at quarterback. Redshirt freshman Drake Maye and sophomore Jacolby Criswell are in the middle of a key quarterback battle this fall and up to this point no stater has been named. On Monday, Brown told reporters that he will aim to make a decision on who will start the season opener on the Sunday before game week. “We’re hoping we make (the decision) on Sunday before the first game and tell you on Monday at the...
USA TODAY Coaches Poll: Georgia vs. Oregon to be a highly ranked matchup
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll has been released ahead of the 2022 college football season. The Georgia Bulldogs, fresh off of their first national championship in 41 years, will start the season at No. 3 in the nation as they look to repeat. Georgia’s Week 1 opponent, Oregon,...
