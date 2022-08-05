Charlotte woman working as nanny charged with stealing prescription pills, valuables from families

Read on www.wbtv.com
WBTV
Charlotte woman charged with providing contraband to Alexander Co. inmate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A Charlotte woman was arrested after allegedly supplying an inmate with drugs via the mail. According to the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office, investigators were contacted by the Alexander Correctional Institution in reference to a conspiracy to deliver controlled substances to inmates via mail. Evidence...
Community frightened after Cotswold Harris Teeter assault
Police do not believe the victim knew his attacker, and they have no apparent motive for why the suspect would beat a 60-year-old man in the head.
WBTV
He reported his supervisor choking a handcuffed man. Then he was fired.
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – Barry Green’s mugshot tells a story. He’s got a fresh wound on one swollen cheek. Both eyes are black; one also has fresh scars. His mouth appears to be swollen, his lips pursed at an uncomfortable angle. Green was arrested by deputies with...
fox46.com
CMPD search for suspect in reported assault at Harris Teeter parking lot
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an assault that they said left the victim with serious injuries. The assault happened on July 24 just before 9 a.m. in the rear parking lot of...
WBTV
CATS wants feedback on where a new light rail stop should go
Mother set to file lawsuit after former Concord officer kills son. She claims her son, Brandon Combs, was wrongfully killed and wants to hold the department and the former officer accountable. One killed, one injured in crash on Independence Blvd. in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. WBTV has reached...
WBTV
Employee at Meck. Co jail arrested for giving cell phone to inmate
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An employee with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) was arrested for providing a cell phone to an inmate at the jail. The detention center announced that 26-year-old Samara Black, a Discharge Planner with MCSO’s resident healthcare service provider, was fired on Aug. 8 after her arrest. She began working with the MCSO on June 19, 2020.
WBTV
Man faces long list of charges after chase with law enforcement
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A chase with law enforcement resulted in a long list of charges for a man in Rowan County on Monday. More details are expected to be released today, but on Monday deputies with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office charged Gregory Shawn Terry, 47, with injury to personal property, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, going armed to the terror of the public, failure to heed for light or siren, and driving with license revoked due to impairment.
WBTV
Meck Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting was wanted for southwest Charlotte murder
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – Authorities have identified the suspect who was killed during an officer-involved shooting in Forsyth County as officers were trying to serve a murder warrant out of Mecklenburg County. According to the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Alexander Dekontee Weah died in the Friday...
WBTV
Rowan man faces charges of taking indecent liberties with child
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have charged a Salisbury man with a sex crime involving a child. According to the report, deputies were notified by the mother of the alleged victim. She said that her daughter had come into her room at night to tell her that a house guest, 33-year-old Joshua Luke Jones, had exposed himself to the girl while the two were watching videos.
Uptown shooting puts one victim in hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One person suffered life-threatening injuries Monday morning following a shooting in uptown Charlotte, Medic confirmed with Queen City News. The shooting happened at 9:41 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 500 block of N Caldwell Street. The victim was transported to Atrium CMC to be treated. No word on the […]
CMPD confirms one of its officers involved in deadly Clemmons shooting
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed one of its officers was involved in a deadly shooting last Friday in Clemmons, North Carolina. Multiple agencies were working together to locate a homicide suspect out of Charlotte. The Greensboro Police Department, two CMPD officers, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office, and the North Carolina State Bureau […]
$200K worth of gift cards purchased after purse stolen in Denver
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three women used stolen credit cards to purchase $200,000 worth of gift cards from a Walmart in Denver, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies responded to the incident at a Denver Publix last Tuesday. A victim said she had her purse stolen. Credit cards from the […]
WBTV
Juvenile charged after high speed chase, crash on I-85
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A 16-year-old driver faces charges after he allegedly led deputies on a chase and crashed into another car on I-85 in Rowan County. The incident happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday. A Rowan County deputy was on I-85 when he noticed a vehicle approaching from behind. The deputy noted that the car was traveling at a high rate of speed. The driver of that vehicle turned off his headlights after passing the deputy.
WBTV
Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A man was shot during an armed robbery at an east Charlotte apartment complex early Monday morning, police said. The shooting happened at an apartment complex off McClintock Road, which is between Independence Boulevard and Central Avenue. A WBTV crew on the scene saw a...
WBTV
One killed following motorcycle collision in York County
The announcements are in regards to the 2023 operating season. As of Friday, there were 95 cases in N.C. Half of those are in Mecklenburg County. Man shot during armed robbery in east Charlotte, authorities say. Updated: 8 hours ago. There is no word yet on any suspects or what...
WBTV
Mecklenburg Co. suspect killed in Forsyth Co. officer-involved shooting identified
For some Americans, the life-saving medicine they need is now unaffordable. Charlotte school hosts wrestling event for school supplies. Tickets were ten dollars a person and people were asked to bring a bookbag with school supplies in it. One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte.
fox46.com
1 person shot, injured in northwest Charlotte: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was shot on Brookshire Boulevard in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, officials confirmed to Queen City News. CMPD said the incident happened just after 12:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 8, in the 6300 block of Brookshire Boulevard, near I-485. One person was confirmed...
iredellfreenews.com
Mooresville police asking public to help identify suspect in counterfeit money investigation
The Mooresville Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in a recent fraud case involving the use of counterfeit currency. On August 1, an individual used two counterfeit $20 bills to purchase alcohol from the Mooresville ABC Store located on E. Plaza Drive. If you...
WBTV
Charlotte woman posing as nanny arrested, charges include burglary
Decades after Charlotte woman was found murdered, daughter pushes to rename street in her memory. Martha McIllwaine was found dead on April 17, 1999. Her case remains unsolved. Fire damages Camino Health Center's food pantry. Updated: 55 minutes ago. A fire at the Camino Health Center has impacted its food...
WBTV
Suspect arrested, charged two months after murder at Lake Wylie
LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (WBTV) - Two months after a 20-year-old was found dead near a fishing pier at Lake Wylie, authorities have arrested a suspect in the case. The York County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old Zi’Quavious Jkwon La’Travis Caldwell in connection with the death of Terron Hubert in early June.
