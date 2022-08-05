Charlotte woman working as nanny charged with stealing prescription pills, valuables from families

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office have charged a Salisbury man with a sex crime involving a child. According to the report, deputies were notified by the mother of the alleged victim. She said that her daughter had come into her room at night to tell her that a house guest, 33-year-old Joshua Luke Jones, had exposed himself to the girl while the two were watching videos.

SALISBURY, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO