Del Mar, CA

New Sharetea Location Secured in Del Mar

By Jeannine Boisse
What Now San Diego
What Now San Diego
 3 days ago

With nine locations already spread across the San Diego region, Sharetea has secured their next storefront along the coast. According to real estate intel acquired by What Now San Diego, Sharetea will join Carmel Country Plaza in Del Mar .

The Taiwanese-born chain will fit into a 930 square foot space in the shopping center next door to Del Mar Highlands Town Center. Sharetea currently operates over 300 stores in 13 countries since they got their start in 1992. Locally, they can be found in Oceanside, San Marcos, Mira Mesa, and National City.

Importing high quality teas directly from Taiwan, Sharetea is known for their traditional milk teas with add-ins like red bean, boba pearls, and creamy pudding. Sharetea also serves a variety of fruit teas like their Mango Passion Fruit Tea and blended drinks like Strawberry Ice.

An opening date has yet to be announced by Sharetea Del Mar but an Instagram account has been made for the location. To find out more about Sharetea and their local spots, visit their Website .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0MP8_0h6ft3fL00
Photo: Official Sharetea Facebook


