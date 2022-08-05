ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Missouri's DJ Jackson Ready for Big Sophomore Season

By Collier Logan
 3 days ago

Mizzou's DJ Jackson talks about his expectations for the 2022 season.

During the fall camp press conference for the Missouri Tigers , sophomore cornerback DJ Jackson had the opportunity to express how he's improved as a player. He did not hold back, despite being thrust into the lineup last season.

By the time the season was in its last three weeks, he’d stepped up to take over the starting job. Jackson totaled just 13 tackles in 2021, but that’s because he didn’t play much in the games he didn’t start.

The Dallas native was still able to break up five passes, third best on the team, and looks like one of the most promising young defenders on the roster. Since the end of last season, he’s been focusing on getting comfortable in the defense.

“I’ve come a long way from where I was last year,” said Jackson during a post-practice press conference. “[Last year], I learned the pace of the game and what I need to work on…learning the defense and moving faster, learning my keys.”

Jackson will likely back up cornerbacks Kris Abrams-Draine and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., but that doesn’t mean he won’t see many snaps. Missouri will count on the sophomore to provide depth at the position and there may be times when all three are on the field together.

“I feel all of our DBs have the potential to start, potential to play. We had some guys come in, we’re all ready to play,” added Jackson when asked about the depth in the secondary.

Having players on the depth chart that are starter quality will be a huge benefit to the Tigers in 2022. Not only will Jackson provide valuable snaps at corner, but the experience will season him further for 2023 when Abrams-Draine is likely to be gone to the NFL.

Mizzou Sports Talk

Mizzou Sports Talk

Columbia, MO
MizzouSportsTalk brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding University of Missouri athletics.

