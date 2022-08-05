ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Comments / 0

Related
thetrek.co

Last few days in New Hampshire

We woke up expecting our night last night at The Greenhouse to be a figment of our imagination but it was in fact real. Gary and Cheryl left out more water for us so we filled up, ate a quick breakfast and hit the trail. We had a great time at the Greenhouse and cannot stress enough that this is a must do for all thru-hikers!
TRAVEL
Q97.9

I Just Found My New Favorite Campground in Maine

Having grown up in Maine, I am a sucker for camping. My standards are low and I’m content with a fire, tent, and sleeping bag to meet my needs. I’ve never been picky about the site and am happy just to be outdoors and smell the fire. For...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
WUPE

MA Residents Can Expect to Freeze Their Buns Off This Winter

As any resident knows, Berkshire County can keep you on your toes when it comes to weather. Oftentimes, you'll experience hot and cool temperatures all on the same day. It can be beautiful out one minute and the next, a downpour. It's not uncommon for Berkshire County residents to see snow in the spring months as well as early fall, as early as October.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
WMUR.com

Storms, showers to slowly provide relief from heat in New Hampshire

Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief from the heat. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for northern and central New Hampshire Monday evening. Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for Coos, Grafton and Sullivan counties. >> Weather radar. It is best to seek shelter in an inner room on the...
GRAFTON COUNTY, NH
nbcboston.com

FIRST ALERT: Thousands Without Power in Mass. Following Severe Storms

A breezy, hot, and humid evening ahead with a few showers and storms developing, some of which may be on the strong to severe side with heavy rain, hail, and gusty winds. Over 15,000 customers, mostly in eastern Massachusetts, were without power as of 8:30 p.m. after a series of severe thunderstorms passed through Greater Boston.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
WDEA AM 1370

The Most Underrated Restaurant In Maine Is Hidden In Plain Sight

For such a rural state, Maine is loaded with some amazing restaurants. There's a wide variety, too. Maine has everything from old school diners, to high end restaurants, to Japanese steakhouses, to seafood places. Given the number of seafood places that dot our coastline, it really should not be a...
Q106.5

One Of The Deadliest Roads In The Country Is In Maine

According to a recent report by esurance, one of the most dangerous roads in the country is in Maine. Nearly ten people a year lose their lives on US Rt 1. The fact that US Route 1, which starts at Maine's border with New Hampshire and ends in Fort Kent, is the longest road in Maine is a contributing factor. Additionally, the scenic highway is not just traveled by locals driving to work, school, shopping, and just going about their lives. The road is also heavily traveled by visitors to our state. And, in most cases, these visitors are not as familiar with the road as the locals are.
MAINE STATE
WMUR.com

Video: Temperatures to drop in New Hampshire Tuesday after Monday storms

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued in New Hampshire Monday evening. Intense heat and humidity continues through Monday before the temperatures start to drop by Tuesday, likely into the 70s by mid-week. Storms and showers will slowly provide the relief. Much more comfortable air will arrive in time for the second half of the week.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Days#One Summer#Camping Grounds#Measles#Toys#German
whdh.com

Storms cut power for thousands of Mass. households

MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Severe storms Sunday night cut power– and air conditioning– for thousands of residents, mostly concentrated in the eastern part of the state. In Medford, downed trees were likely to blame for the outages. “When I come out, I’m looking around and it’s wind,” said...
MEDFORD, MA
Boston

From small Salem shop to every major sports venue in the state

Sal’s Pizza signed a deal to become the official pizza of the Patriots and Revolution, joining their agreements with the Celtics, Bruins, and Red Sox. Starting this month, Sal’s Pizza is now the official pizza of the New England Patriots and Revolution. Their new sponsorship deal makes them...
SALEM, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
WMUR.com

What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?

WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
RESTAURANTS
WCAX

Man dies after falling from Rock Point cliffs into Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man lost his life Saturday afternoon after falling from Rock Point Cliffs and drowned in Lake Champlain. Burlington Police said the man whose name is being withheld until his family is notified, fell 60 to 80 feet from the cliffs and landed in the water. A nearby boater saw what happened and immediately pulled the victim from the lake and began resuscitation, but rescue efforts were not successful. Police, Coast Guard and the Fire Department all responded to the scene but, he was pronounced dead. An investigation into the incident is underway, but foul play is not suspected.
BURLINGTON, VT

Comments / 0

Community Policy