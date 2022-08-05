Read on www.kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – August 9, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire has increased to a little under 73,000 acres as of the latest update and containment is at 18%. The Morgan Bar Campground, north of Salmon, has been closed to set-up a mobile base. Meanwhile, the lightning-caused Woodtick Fire stands at 5,162 acres and is spewing a lot of smoke into the air.
Idaho Transportation Department selling headquarters building on State Street
BOISE, Idaho — On Friday, August 5, Idaho Department of Transportation’s (ITD) board declared the 61-year-old headquarters building on state street to be ‘surplus property,’ allowing ITD to sell the facility. According to ITD, the department's Board of Examiners will transfer the property to the Department...
Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area
The Idaho Falls City Council is working to find a better solution for homelessness in the area. The post Idaho Falls City Council meets to find solution to homelessness in area appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho School Districts Wants American Flag in Every Classroom
A local Idaho school district will consider a proposal to allow the American and state flags to be displayed in every classroom. For most Americans who are baby boomers or Generation Xers, American Flags were displayed prominently in their classrooms. American children used to start their day by saying the Pledge of Allegiance, but many districts across the state and country haven't required students to recite the pledge.
Low-income renters in Idaho received less assistance in 2021 than in other states
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The lowest income renters in Idaho received less rental assistance compared to other states in 2021, according to a study published by the Idaho Center for Fiscal Policy. Kendra Knighten, a policy associate with the policy center and...
Content Standards review for social studies, arts and humanities starts Tuesday
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Committees of subject-area experts from across Idaho will hold virtual meetings Tuesday, Aug. 9, beginning the process of reviewing and revising the Idaho Content Standards for social studies and arts and humanities. Interested members of the public are welcome to listen in. Idaho Content Standards,...
Idaho celebrates Farmers Market Week
BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho State Department of Agriculture (ISDA) is highlightinf Governor Brad Little’s proclamation of August 7-13, 2022, as Idaho Farmers Market Week. Idaho’s designation matches National Farmers Market Week. Farmers markets showcase the bounty and diversity of Idaho agriculture. These markets continue to...
Intensive comprehensive aphasia program reaches rural Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho State University Speech-Language Pathology online graduate students have completed a two-week intensive clinical experience specifically designed to help serve people in remote communities. The Meridian Intensive Adult Program (MIAP), designed in 2012 to meet clinical rotation requirements for online students, has an adult neurogenic...
Animosity overflows at council meeting as resolution to censure Bray approved
POCATELLO — Contention and conflict took center stage Thursday evening as members of the Pocatello City Council voted to censure councilman Roger Bray and reaffirm the Gate City as a welcoming and inclusive place to live. The broken relationship among members of the City Council and Pocatello Mayor Brian...
Idaho view: Garland comes to the rescue of Idaho women
If a group of Idaho politicians who probably had trouble getting through eighth grade biology are going to substitute their judgment for people intelligent enough to graduate from medical school, they’ll have to get past U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland first. Garland’s Justice Department sued the Gem State over...
4 U.S. Cities Giving Away Land, Try These States Before Idaho
There’s no way around it, and we’re definitely all feeling it, but Idaho is filling up fast! I recently wrote about 25 Affordable Cities to Look into Before Moving to Boise, but I have some new recommendations, and unlike my previous recommendations, these cities will actually pay you to move there.
Idaho gas prices fall 11 cents
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Average gasoline prices in Idaho have fallen 11.2 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.77/g Monday, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 802 stations in Idaho. Prices in Idaho are 43.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand $1.02/g...
Three Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you like to go out with your friends from time to time and grab a nice, juicy burger then keep on reading because today we are going to talk about three amazing burger places in Idaho that you should definitely visit if you want to enjoy some nice burgers. No matter how you prefer your burger, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these burgers. All of these places have amazing online reviews and come highly recommended so make sure to add them to your list, if you have never been to these burger places in Idaho. Here is the complete list:
Petition filed demanding recall of three Pocatello City Council members
POCATELLO — A Pocatello woman has officially filed a petition demanding a recall vote for three members of the Pocatello City Council. Joan Reed filed the petition after racially insensitive comments were made at recent council meetings by council member Roger Bray. The petition requests the Bannock County Elections Office hold a recall vote for Bray and two fellow members of the council — Claudia Ortega and Chris Stevens.
Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race starts this Friday
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Rotary Club will host the 31st annual Great Snake River Greenbelt Duck Race this weekend. Pre-race activities begin Friday, Aug. 12. Classic car enthusiasts, Friday’s events are for you. Bring your classic or custom car, truck or motorcycle and join them...
Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday
The city of Ammon will hold a public meeting Monday regarding a possible annexation and rezoning for residential and commercial use. The city has been in talks with Flagship homes since November 2021. The post Flagship Homes annexation on Ammon P&Z’s agenda Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history
Dairy industry representatives from the East Coast and Midwest passed through Idaho Falls this week in 1922, surveying the area for possibilities and getting some sightseeing done on the side. “The unanimous opinion of the visitors as expressed by them was that Idaho is an ideal state,” the Salt Lake Tribune reported. “According to them, the high freight rates are detrimental to profit in shipping raw materials out of this state, but the finished products, such as butter, cheese and hogs could be marketed at considerable gain. It also came to light during the meeting that eastern dairymen are paying as high as $30 a ton for hay on the Atlantic seaboard and are realizing a profit at that high price, which tended to prove that the grower could easily realize a fortune by feeding his own dairy herds. After a meeting in Idaho Falls, the group boarded the Oregon Short Line Railroad’s Yellowstone Special for a visit in Ashton.
City looking for solution for closed water slide at Ross Park
POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) — The Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department is working tp get rid of the now defunct giant water slide at still remains at the Ross Park Aquatic Complex. The slide has been inoperable for three years due to safety concerns with the steps of the structure.
Idaho’s lumber industry is more consolidated than ever, and making billions in sales
In Idaho’s nearly 150 years of history with the lumber industry, the trade has transformed from a wide scattering of communities built and centered around logging and mills, to the more consolidated forestry seen today. After the forests around the Great Lakes were depleted in the early 1900s, there...
The Top 25 lowest-earning counties in Idaho
When it comes to earning money, we Americans and Idahoans have been on a seemingly never-ending financial rollercoaster ever since 2019/2020. We’ve hit extremely high numbers and extremely low numbers that, according to Stacker, haven’t “been seen since the Great Depression.”. Regarding Idaho, Stacker says... “Where you...
