Read on hudsonvalley.news12.com
Related
Public can weigh in on new proposed rules for NJ cannabis market
New Jersey residents have until Sept. 30 to provide input on proposed updates to the rules for the state's legal marijuana marketplace from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission. Todd Polyniak, a partner at Parsippany-based Sax who heads the cannabis practice there, has been analyzing the 325-page document and said the new, impending regulations run the gamut of what he would call a true cannabis industry in the Garden State.
Gov. Hochul signs package of bills aimed at allowing seniors to ‘age in place’
Two of the bills signed by the governor focused on seniors aging in place.
Marijuana is legal in NJ but could cost gun owners
TRENTON – New Jersey now lets people legally buy marijuana by choice, and it must grudgingly allow more residents to legally carry guns due to a Supreme Court ruling. But if the same person does both, they could find themselves in trouble. Federal law still treats cannabis as a...
LAW・
thelakewoodscoop.com
New Jersey DOT Will Pay Drivers for Mileage-Based User Fee Pilot Program
As more drivers make the switch to electric vehicles and cars become more fuel efficient, revenue from New Jersey’s 42.4 cent gas tax – one of the highest in the nation – may still not be enough. New Jersey is now partnering with The Eastern Transportation Coalition...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
N.J. commission proposes licensing requirements for weed delivery
New Jersey is one step closer to allowing weed delivery and other cannabis-related services. This week, the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission, or CRC, proposed several amendments to existing weed regulations — including licensing procedures for delivery, distribution, and wholesale businesses. The public will have about two months to comment...
rew-online.com
$19M in financing secured for New Jersey multi-housing community
JLL represented a private developer to secure the five-year, fixed-rate loan through Columbia Bank. 231WHK is a LEED Platinum and Energy Star certified building featuring cutting edge architectural limestone and a glass façade on the exterior. It offers a unique unit mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom floorplans, as well as a retail space off Palisades Avenue. Units include real wood veneer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washers and dryers, high efficiency tankless hot water heaters and quiet hydronic-ducted HVAC units. The property offers two garages with 70 parking spaces, bike storage, electric car charging, a common room and terrace and a resident gym.
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
News 12
Essential Connecticut workers can apply for $1000 'hero' pay
Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. A new website for applications up and running. The $30 million Premium Pay Program was launched this week. Funding for the initiative was included in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
70and73.com
Mount Laurel apartments okayed, but board member urges multi-family slowdown for town.
Although the Mount Laurel zoning board last week unanimously approved 108 new apartments on Ark Road, one veteran member said he was uneasy with the collective impact of apartment projects on the town. The third phase of Laurel Green apartments would increase the size of the complex by more than...
Murphy signs costly auto insurance law that will affect 1.1M N.J. drivers
More than 1 million New Jersey drivers will likely pay more to insure their vehicles after Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed a controversial bill into law. The measure will hike the minimum amount of liability insurance in the Garden State from its current $15,000 coverage to $25,000 beginning in 2023, and a minimum of $35,000 starting in 2026. Industry officials said about 1.1 million drivers will pay roughly $125 more each year.
New Jersey Now Has A Criminal Department of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion
From the Desk of Matt Platkin, New Jersey Attorney General TRENTON – Acting Attorney General...
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A New, Frustrating Issue Is Growing In New Jersey Grocery Stores
We have another issue in New Jersey; this time the problem is happening at our grocery stores. Our lifestyles have been forced to change since the plastic bag ban took effect in New Jersey. They have basically been wiped away in the Garden State with the interest of going green.
wrnjradio.com
United States Postal Service hosting recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices
NEW JERSEY – The United States Postal Service will host recruitment events at New Jersey Post Offices in August. Postal staff will provide information about delivering for America, answer questions about postal careers, and help applicants to fill 400 delivery roles currently open in New Jersey. These events will...
NJ gets $3.2 million to help released inmates stay clean
Remaining in recovery from substance use disorder can be hard for anyone. Add new parole conditions and reentry into one's community after years behind bars, and the risk of relapse can be even greater. The New Jersey State Parole Board has announced that it's receiving more than $3.2 million in...
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
Curious about marijuana? We’ve created a guide to buying legal weed in New Jersey.
Adults can now legally purchase marijuana in New Jersey, but consumers still have so many questions. So we’ve brought you a new guide for navigating this brand new market. We’ve created a four-part email series that’s a crash course: It’s vital for beginners and includes tips for the more experienced consumers. Once you sign up, you will get one email a day with just the right amount of information to learn without being overwhelmed. There will be four parts to the series overall. Sign up below.
Roadside produce prices out of control except at this NJ ‘Paradise’ stand (Opinion)
Have you noticed the rising prices at many of the roadside produce stands throughout New Jersey? This is where we go expecting to get a great deal on items like corn, peppers, eggplant, cucumbers and, of course, those great Jersey tomatoes that are in season. BTW, check out my recipe...
Where to buy legal weed in N.J.: The latest list of stores
It’s been about four months since the recreational weed market opened up in New Jersey. As of this week, there are now 18 dispensaries scattered across the state. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
News 12
Driving in style? New Jersey ranks first for state with most luxury cars in the US
New Jersey has ranked first on IseeCars.com’s list of the state with the most luxury cars. According to the list, luxury cars account for 17.7% of all vehicle sales in the United States. New Jersey has the most luxury car owners in the nation at 27.9%, next to California...
Comments / 0