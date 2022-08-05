ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Will Sooners Block Baylor From a Championship? Game Predictions for Week 10

By Cameron Stuart
Inside The Bears
 3 days ago

The staff of InsideTheBears.com gives their predictions for the battle between the Baylor Bears and Oklahoma Sooners

While the Baylor Bears are the defending Big 12 champions and the Oklahoma Sooners are in a  rebuild (but more like reload) mode, the week 10 matchup may be the toughest on the Bears' schedule .

These Sooners have a lot to prove going into 2022 but hope for a continuation of Lincoln Riley's up-tempo offense under new coordinator Jeff Lebby while bringing in a defensive-minded head coach in Brent Venables.

This matchup will be one of the most crucial on the Big 12's calendar as it pits two teams who have conference championship aspirations facing off in November. Now it’s time for the Inside The Bears staff to make their preseason predictions for Baylor’s week 10 game against Oklahoma.

Make sure to stick with InsideTheBears.com as we preview and analyze every opponent on the Bears schedule for the 2022 football season.

Matt Galatzan - Editor in Chief

This will likely be Baylor's toughest test of the season to date, will Dave Aranda and Blake Shapen be ready for it? Yes, I think they will.

Oklahoma is breaking in a new quarterback and a new coaching staff, and with that, comes inconsistencies and mistakes... Just ask Texas. That is not to say the Sooners will go 5-7, but they likely will not be prepared to face a defending conference champion. It will be close, but I've got Baylor.

Baylor 27, Oklahoma 21

Connor Zimmerlee - Staff Writer

As the Baylor Bears look to repeat as Big 12 champions, they will have to once again go through the Oklahoma Sooners. Despite welcoming a new coach and losing talent to the transfer portal, the Sooners are not an opponent to take lightly by any means. If the Bears want to repeat as conference champions, winning games like this is a must. Look for the Bears to pull out a close game in what will likely be a thriller.

Baylor 38 Oklahoma 35

Matthew Postins - Staff Writer

Well, if the Sooners want their pound of flesh, here's their chance. Last year the Bears beat the Sooners in Waco and the Bears rode that all the way to a Big 12 Championship. The Sooners are in a curious place, coming off a non-league title season and breaking in first-year head coach Brent Venables. These are not the Baylor Bears he coached against when he was a coordinator under Bob Stoops. Still, there is plenty of unknown with these two teams heading into the fall. Both teams are talented. But I'll take the Sooners at home ... for now.

Oklahoma 33, Baylor 30

Cole Thompson - Reporter/Columnist

One of the more intriguing matchups, Oklahoma could be fighting to stay alive for its shot at the Big 12 championship. The same could be said for Baylor should it suffer an early-season loss.

The one solstice for the Bears is Oklahoma is rebuilding its offense under Jeff Lebby. And while Baylor might be looking for a consistent No. 1 receiver to replace Tyquan Thornton, it will have stability on defense. Home-field advantage does play a big part in any close match. The game is Norman.

Oklahoma 28, Baylor 24

Cameron Stuart - Staff Writer

While the Sooners have a lot of holes to fill this season, expect them to be right there in the conference championship picture by the time this game comes around in November. Looking at this team in August, though, it's tough to say anything about them with absolute certainty as they only return nine of 22 starters from 2021.

The Sooners will obviously benefit from a home field advantage and the Bears have only won once in Norman. Ever.

I'm not sure Dillon Gabriel has the 2019 magic still after the clavicle injury last year and being behind an inexperienced offensive line. Defense travels and Dave Aranda will certainly have the Bears playing that. As much as he liked coaching against Lincoln Riley's offenses, he's had major success against Jeff Lebby as well. Make the drive to Norman, Bears fans.

Baylor 23 Oklahoma 17

Comments / 0

 

More
Waco, TX

Waco, TX
662
Followers
294
Post
102K+
Views
InsideTheBears brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding Baylor athletics.

