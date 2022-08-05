Elk Rapids Harbor Days Festival Back in Full Swing

If you’re looking for some fun Friday or Saturday, you can head to Elk Rapids.

They kicked off their Harbor Days Festival Wednesday and it goes until Saturday night. There are several family friendly events for you to enjoy, along with various food trucks.

The festival was cancelled in 2020 and returned in 2021 with a scaled down version. But now it’s back in full swing.

“It’s very nerve racking and a tremendous amount of details and orchestrating all the intricacies from day to day, but it’s very rewarding and worth all of that stress when we see everybody coming and having fun, creating memories and just embracing the arena that we’ve provided for them to have all that happen,” Sherry Steffen, Harbor Days Association President, says.

For a full list of all the Harbor Days events, click here.