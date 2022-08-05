ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

65 dogs removed from neglectful Hendry County home

65 dogs have been removed from a neglectful home in Hendry County, with rescues from all over Florida picking up the malnourished dogs. According to the Clewiston Police Department, 66 dogs on the property needed to be removed. They were seized and transferred to multiple rescues—including Mutty Paws Rescue, Humane Society Naples, Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue and Golden Retriever Rescue of SWFL, among many others—through Clewiston Animal Shelter.
HENDRY COUNTY, FL
