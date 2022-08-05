Read on www.winknews.com
Fire at Health Park Medical Center caused by construction
According to the Lee County Fire Department, part of the Lee Health hospital building caught on fire. The fire was located in the wall caused by construction on the 2nd floor of the main building.
65 dogs removed from neglectful Hendry County home
65 dogs have been removed from a neglectful home in Hendry County, with rescues from all over Florida picking up the malnourished dogs. According to the Clewiston Police Department, 66 dogs on the property needed to be removed. They were seized and transferred to multiple rescues—including Mutty Paws Rescue, Humane Society Naples, Guardians of Florida Animal Rescue and Golden Retriever Rescue of SWFL, among many others—through Clewiston Animal Shelter.
Tuesday is the deadline for Collier County students to apply for free lunch
As your children head back to school, don’t forget about their lunch: In Lee County, every student is served free breakfast and lunch, but Collier County students will need a certain form filled out by Tuesday night. Free breakfast and lunch were benefits every Collier County student received because...
🐘Myakka Elephant Ranch offers an ele-phantastic experience in Manatee County
MYAKKA CITY, Fla. – Floridians can get up close to the largest existing land animal and help care for them at the Myakka Elephant Ranch in Manatee County. The Myakka Elephant Ranch is a nonprofit conservation center in Myakka City that strives to educate guests on elephant conservation while providing a memorable experience.
Private company hired to remove green algae from Cape Coral canals
The City of Cape Coral hired a private company to remove the green algae from its waterways. The city hired Solitude Lake Management and they’ve been cleaning up the green algae all day. WINK News was live at one of the clean-up sites in Cape Coral. Crews loaded up...
Talking to your children about their concerns before school starts in SWFL
Parents in Lee and Collier counties are running around trying to get ready for the first day of school next week, and experts recommend talking to your children about concerns they may have as they head back to class. Along with the normal back-to-school concerns students have, like making friends...
FGCU students using lessons learned in Peru to help SWFL’s environment
A group of students and professors from Florida Gulf Coast University traveled to Peru to study the environment. The lessons learned in South America are now helping right here in Southwest Florida. The team traveled to Iquitos, Peru which has a population of 500,000. It’s the largest city on the...
'It's a sad day:' Sanibel Community hurt over fire at iconic restaurant
A day after the Island Cow caught fire, the Mayor and people in the community share their thoughts.
Iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel catches fire
According to Sanibel Fire officials, the iconic Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel caught on fire overnight.
Charlotte County Sheriff's Office launches 'Operation Clean Slate'
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office Community Policing Officers organized an operation known as 'Clean Slate' in time for the coming school year.
Florida mom missing for 1 month after mysterious disappearance in Tampa
One month has passed since a Florida mother mysteriously disappeared after she was last seen taking a non-stop bus from Fort Myers to Tampa on July 8.
Doctor loses multiple homes, given prison time in $38M healthcare fraud case
The U.S. government says the Florida doctor tried to hide his involvement in the fraud scheme by separating himself on paper from his clinic.
Lee Superintendent: Schools 'fully open to families' this year
Dr. Christopher Bernier outlined key changes to school operations for the 2022-2023 year in a welcome message posted online Sunday.
Fire tears through The Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel
Fire and smoke wreaked havoc at the beloved Island Cow restaurant on Sanibel on Saturday night. Smoke and flames were seen pouring from the roof of the restaurant. At least 10 fire trucks and three ambulances were at the scene. According to a former employee, the fire started just before...
School leaders grapple with new rules for upcoming year
A series of new laws that, among other things, ban certain history lessons, prohibit classroom instruction on LGBTQ issues and even remove some books from school libraries.
Collier County man accused of lighting cars on fire, blames the devil
The Collier County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man they say started a fire on a bench and inside several cars. Deputies arrested 54-year-old Craig Lumb on Sunday for setting the fires. According to deputies, they responded to a report of someone lighting cars on fire along Long Shore...
Sarasota police looking for suspected Marina Jack’s burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sarasota police are asking the public for help in identifying a person believed to be involved with a burglary at Marina Jack’s. The suspect was caught on camera Aug. 8 at about 2:30 a.m. at Marina Jack’s. If you have any information, please call...
Babcock High School welcomes its first class on Monday
Babcock High School welcomed its first students at the beginning of the school year on Monday morning. It was the grand opening for the new high school, located at 43301 Cypress Parkway in Charlotte County, that will focus on a holistic learning environment. Babcock schools are opening two days earlier than other school districts like Lee and Collier counties.
A fire destroys a family’s home off Canton Avenue in Lehigh Acres
A family is in shock after a fire destroys their home off Canton Avenue in Lehigh Acres. The family was on vacation when the fire started, no one was hurt and no animals were inside. But they came home to find the damage left behind, their garage is unrepairable and...
Florida man attacked with weed wacker following dispute
A Southwest Florida man’s been hospitalized after being attacked with a weed wacker following a confrontation with a lawn care worker.
