Simply Sunflower -- Valley County family captures sunshine in a bottle

Read on nebraska.tv
Related
NebraskaTV
Pet Doc: Hilltop Pet Clinic answers your pet questions
KEARNEY, Neb. — Dr. Brandon Beebout from the Hilltop Pet Clinic is answering your pet questions. What is a basic health exam include at the Hilltop Pet Clinic?. Dr. Beebout said the first pet exam is a very important one, and they go over a lot of information there. First and foremost, paperwork is filled out so Hilltop can know the breed and age of your pet.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Passport Program: Coney Island acts as a time capsule to early day restaurants
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KLKN)- According to George Kaltrouzos, the owner of Coney Island in Grand Island, the secret to success is easy. “We’ve always stayed the same, 1933 we started. Been here 88 years about to be 89 years next month, just nostalgic,” said Kaltrouzos. Coney Island has...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island teens arrested following string of incidents over the weekend
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A group of juveniles kept Grand Island Police busy following two incidents over the weekend. On Friday afternoon, police served a search warrant in the 500 block of West Louise Street in regard to a stolen side-by-side (UTV). While serving the warrant, police discovered two...
klkntv.com
Grand Island waste disposal company cited after worker falls into baler and dies
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A Grand Island waste management company has been cited after a worker suffered severe injuries when he fell into a baler and died. In February, a 20-year-old was working to clear a jam in an industrial cardboard baler when he fell in and got caught in the machine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kansas man drowns in Nebraska lake
GENOA, Neb.-Authorities said a Kansas man drowned in a Nebraska lake over the weekend. At around 1:23 p.m. on Saturday, the Nance County Sheriff's Office and Genoa Fire and Rescue responded to the report of a drowning at a private lake south of Genoa. Deputies arrived and were told by...
Wichita Eagle
20-year-old trying to clear jam falls into recycling machine, killing him, feds say
A 20-year-old worker was trying to clear a cardboard jam in an industrial baler when he fell into the machine, officials say. The man became caught in the cardboard baler and “suffered severe amputation injuries” on Feb. 7, then died of his injuries at the hospital the next day, according to an Aug. 4 news release.
NebraskaTV
GI teen charged as an adult for stealing vehicle related to string of thefts
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island teen has been charged as an adult with stealing a vehicle that was part of a string of car thefts earlier this summer. Favion Lara, 17, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of theft by receiving stolen property – more than $5,000.
NebraskaTV
GI man facing drug charge after search finds large amount of pot
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A Grand Island man faces a drug charge after Grand Island Police found a large amount of marijuana at a home during a search Monday night. Austin Swader Jr., 20, is charged in Hall County Court with one count of distribution of a controlled substance (marijuana).
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kearney Hub
Nebraska’s rural health care crisis
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s battle against its critical shortage of rural health care professionals will likely center in Kearney. Next week the University of Nebraska Board of Regents will be asked to approve a broad training program so the University of Nebraska Medical Center can begin turning out physicians, pharmacists and more nurses at the University of Nebraska at Kearney.
News Channel Nebraska
Gibbon man arrested after standoff in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Nebraska State Patrol said they arrested a man following a pursuit and standoff near the Missouri River on Interstate 80 in Omaha Friday morning. NSP said troopers arrested one person, 26-year-old Quentin Rockefeller of Gibbon, after a pursuit and standoff. It was reported that around 9:25...
NebraskaTV
Lopers begin fall practices a week earlier than normal
KEARNEY, Neb. — The Nebraska-Kearney Volleyball team hit the courts for their first fall practice Monday morning, a full week earlier than usual. "It honestly doesn't feel a whole lot different," said Lopers middle blocker Bailee Sterling. "Everyone's here. Everyone is back together. It kind of feels like normal."
NebraskaTV
Nebraska Senior Games prove age is just a number
KEARNEY, Neb. — "Competition never gets old." That’s the slogan for the Nebraska Senior Games, and the games were a perfect way for those over the age of 50 to get moving and maybe even make some new friends along the way. This year’s nearly 450 participants proved...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NebraskaTV
Kearney struggles offensively, eliminated from Midwest Regional
WHITETOWN, Ind. — For the second-straight game, Kearney Little League failed to register a hit as Pittsburg (Kan.) eliminates the State Champs from Nebraska 7-0 on Saturday. Kael Nebesniak started strong on the mound for Kearney, tossing five strikeouts through the first two innings, but Kansas turned it on in the third, taking a 5-0 lead.
NebraskaTV
Bearcats emphasize defensive improvements for 2022 season
KEARNEY, Neb. — While football teams playing in Week 0 got a jumpstart on the 2022 season, Kearney had to wait until Monday to hit the gridiron and open fall camp. The Bearcats got right to work on defensive fundamentals as KHS will look to improve in this phase throughout the year.
Comments / 0