Tax-Free Weekend helps parents prepare for back to school

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — For any parent trying to save some money on school supplies, now is the time to do it with the tax-free weekend holiday.

“I’m excited to learn some new stuff,” Sibby Morris said.

It is that time of year again for many kids to head back to school, but for some parents, this means spending more money on school supplies.

“It’s a little overwhelming. Got a first grader and a seventh grader so two totally different lists and multiple supplies, the amount and everything the more we can save the better with the tax-free weekend,” Zach Andree said.

Families are not required to pay sales tax on back-to-school supplies including backpacks, clothes, and shoes under $100. This means saving $8 for every $100 you spend.

“Right now we already have at Target we have a lot of things that are on promotion anyway. They are on sale for the event and then when you add in not having to pay tax it makes it even better,” Target Store Director Kerry Deaver said. “Great for the community to be able to get a chance to shop today through Sunday with tax-free on all these products.”

A parent, who is in her first year doing all the school shopping, says she waited for this weekend to get all the things needed for her little boy who’s starting kindergarten soon.

“People think is not that much but it really is when you start adding up everything you have to pay and buy like clothes, shoes, backpacks, all the supplies, and all the little extra things you have to get for them. It’s a lot so it’s a good little help,” Keana Figueroa said.

The holiday will continue through Sunday, August 7. An opportunity you don’t want to miss to get everything you need for the upcoming school year.

