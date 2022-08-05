Endless Polish Music, Polka Dancing and Food at the Boyne Falls Polish Festival

The Boyne Falls Polish Festival runs through Sunday.

There will be plenty of polish music, polka dancing, and homemade polish food.

The festival’s chairman says they have a new, much larger tent, stage and dance floor this year to help accommodate the large turnout they are expecting.

“People should come out because we’ve been locked at home and unable to do this for a couple of years now,” said Jeremy Loper, Chairman of Boyne Falls Polish Festival. “Come on and enjoy yourselves. Thursday night proved that everybody’s ready to come out and do something again, so hopefully, we keep continuing to see.

The Boyne Falls Polish Festival has several events happening throughout the weekend.