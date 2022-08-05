San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit

Read on www.ksat.com
Mark Carter
3d ago
My dad once said...Rob em with a pen you get 6 months...Rob em with a Gun you get 20yrs... She's getting off real easy!
myfoxzone.com
D'Lanny Chairez sentenced to 5 years behind bars, with more prison time possible
SAN ANTONIO — The 21-year-old mother of Baby James Chairez, whose remains were discovered last year, will remain behind bars on a five year sentence, a district court judge ruled on Monday. Baby James Chairez was 18 months old when he was reported missing in 2021. He was later...
Click2Houston.com
Landlord allegedly sets home on fire over tenants not paying rent on time, police say
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – A landlord was arrested after being accused of setting a home on fire over payment dispute with tenants, according to KSAT News. Elizabeth Flores Romo, 35, has been charged with arson of a habitation/place of assembly, according to Bexar County Jail records. The incident was...
San Antonio Current
San Antonio landlord allegedly set house on fire after tenants were late paying rent
A San Antonio landlord was arrested Sunday evening on allegations that she set a house on fire because she was mad a tenant was late with rent, KSAT reports. San Antonio police were initially called to the 1000 block of Lamar Street on the city’s East Side after a tenant reported that his landlord, 35-year-old Elizabeth Flores Romo, had broken in and set fire to his door frame, the station repots, citing arrest documents.
fox7austin.com
Spring Branch woman was not murdered, preliminary autopsy reveals
SPRING BRANCH, Texas - There has been an update on a Spring Branch woman whose body was found just yards from her home late last month. Investigators said they do not believe Shana DiMambro was murdered, according to the preliminary autopsy results. It is also possible the theory can change....
Frances Hall charged with insurance fraud, could face prison time
SAN ANTONIO — Frances Hall, the co-owner of the Bill Hall Jr. Trucking company, turned herself in to authorities in Bexar County after having an outstanding warrant for fraud out of Travis County since June 30. Investigators with the Texas Department of Insurance, Division of Workers’ Compensation discovered that...
freightwaves.com
Wife of slain Texas trucking magnate now charged in massive fraud
A San Antonio woman convicted of killing her husband while chasing his mistress on a highway has been charged with felony fraud relating to the company the husband and wife co-owned, Bill Hall Jr. Trucking. Frances Hall, 59, provided false payroll information over a seven-year period to avoid more than...
KTSA
San Antonio landlord accuses residents of not paying rent, sets building on fire
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio landlord is in jail after she took an unorthodox approach when dealing with tenants that wouldn’t pay their rent. KSAT-12 is reporting 35 year old Elizabeth Flores Romo showed up at an apartment building on Lamar Street last Thursday. She...
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
Cuero Record
Cuero murder suspect arrested in San Antonio
Shortly after 3 a.m. San Antonio Police took Sone Quintero Rojas into custody following a 4-day standoff at an apartment complex in San Antonio. Rojas is being held on four charges, one being murder. The DeWitt County Crime Stoppers and the Cuero Police Department have been searching for Rojas since...
Young boy attacked in San Antonio store bathroom, sparking one-mile footchase with suspect
SAN ANTONIO — When a young boy ran from a south-side retail restroom, crying because he had just been attacked, his parents started screaming for help. Tyrone Turner answered the call. "Everyone started screaming and yelling and we all thought it was an active shooter," Turner said. "Everyone was...
KSAT 12
Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register
SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store. At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.
KSAT 12
BCSO asking for public’s help in finding pink or rainbow-colored revolver used in shooting
SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a pink or rainbow-colored revolver that was used in a shooting on Sunday. Deputies said a 17-year-old male suspect shot a man in the 10000 block of Bonavantura, near Pue Road, and then fled the scene and threw away the gun.
Body found in San Pedro Creek, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — A body was found in San Pedro Creek on Sunday, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Officials confirmed that a decomposing body was found in the creek near West Mitchell and Flato, and said it was likely there for some time. The medical examiner will work to determine the person's identity and cause of death.
Texas man breaks into house, strips, grabs young child, police say
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A San Antonio man was arrested late last month after police said he broke into a home, got naked, and then grabbed an eight-year-old girl.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for man who disappeared from North Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a 35-year-old man who disappeared from the North Side last week. Nicholas Patrick Browne was last seen on Wednesday in the 9400 block of Powhatan Drive, not far from Callaghan and Stonehaven roads. He weighs 200 pounds, is 5 feet,...
mycanyonlake.com
CCSO Investigating ‘Domestic Dispute’ That Left Spring Branch Resident Dead
Authorities are trying to get to the bottom of what really happened in the death of a 36-year-old Mexican national found dead Wednesday from a gunshot wound in a home in the 100 block of Navigator Lane in Spring Branch. The death was reported Wednesday by 53-year-old Eve Escobedo, who...
KSAT 12
Newest member of SAFD arson bureau helps investigators detect ignitable liquids
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Fire Department has a new asset to their arson bureau -- Bruno, the ignitable liquid detection K-9. SAFD has many tools to help rescue crews fight fires and save lives. While we’re used to seeing firefighters jumping off their rigs, springing into action, and fighting fires, a part of the department you don’t usually see is the arson bureau.
Woman's body found in 'advanced discomposure' in San Antonio creek
The case is ongoing.
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek suspect who robbed at gunpoint a meat market on the Southwest side
SAN ANTONIO – Police are on the lookout for a suspect who robbed a meat market at gunpoint Saturday night on the Southwest side of town. The incident happened at 6060 Old Pearsall Road at the Culebra Meat Market #3 at around 9:59 p.m. According to officials, a man...
fox7austin.com
Texas man who spent 4 years in jail with no conviction granted bail
HAYS COUNTY, Texas - Cyrus Gray has been held at the Hays County Jail for more than four years on a murder charge—but hasn’t been convicted of anything. Now, he finally has a shot at freedom, but advocates are slamming his case as just one instance of a much larger injustice.
