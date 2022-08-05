Flood surges of 2-3 feet hit Larimer County burn scar

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. ( KDVR ) — “Significant flash flooding” was impacting the Cameron Peak Fire burn scar Friday evening in Larimer County.

Water surges and debris of 2-3 feet were reported along Buckhorn Creek, with areas downstream toward Masonville to be impacted, according to the National Weather Service .

The flash flood warning was issued at about 4:18 p.m. and expired at 6:30 p.m. for central and southern Larimer County.

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Jessica Lebel said 0.5-1.5 inches of rain fell in a short amount of time along the burn scar on Friday. She said heavy rainfall in burn areas put people at risk .

“If you’re camping in an area or you live in an area where you can look up and see part of a burn scar, you are at risk, if there’s going to be storms that day, for the potential of flash flooding,” Lebel said.

Cell phone service is spotty in the area. Officials advised the public to have an alternate way to be alerted about severe weather in the area.

The NWS described the rain on Friday as a “life-threatening situation,” with heavy rainfall causing “extensive and severe flooding of creeks, streams, roads and culverts in the affected part of the Cameron Peak burn area. Rock slides or debris flows can also be expected across roads in the warning area.”

“Numerous washouts” were reported along County Road 44H from Ballard Road to mile marker 30, the NWS said at 4:18 p.m. The area is about 3 miles east of Pennock Pass.

Areas impacted included the following locations:

Moondance Way

Stringtown Gulch

Lower Buckhorn on County Road 27 above Masonville

Crystal Mountain

Monsoon surge hits Colorado through the weekend

The rainfall is part of a monsoon surge hitting Colorado this weekend. The surge is expected to be the strongest on Friday night through Sunday night for the Front Range.

