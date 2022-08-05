This rich, creamy, full-bodied, chocolaty wine piles ripe red and black fruit on a velvety texture of melted tannins. It's a pure indulgence packed with raspberries, dark cherries, mint and cocoa. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $60,Buy Now. Designation. Clone 337. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.5%

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO