WALB’s general manager talks need for more officials for high school football games

Albany Herald
Monroe to honor former stars at Green vs. Gold Scrimmage
ALBANY — The Monroe Golden Tornadoes players will scrimmage each other Friday in the team's final practice game before the season begins next Thursday at Hugh Mills Stadium against Mitchell County. The Green vs. Gold Scrimmage will be at Monroe High School Friday at 5 p.m. with the main...
WALB 10
Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident
ABBEVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Some south Georgians said they are still stunned by the video of people running for their lives as shots rang out Friday night during a high school football game. The shooting incident happened during the high school football scrimmage game between Wilcox County High Patriots and...
WALB 10
Golden Rams turn up in first padded practice
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Albany State’s football team put on the pads for the first time on Sunday night. The golden rams were getting their coaches attention with their physical play and energy. This is the time when the one on ones in trenches and on the perimeter start...
WALB 10
Lady Trojans look to prove doubters wrong in 2022
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Up in Leesburg, the 2022 softball season is officially underway for the Lady Trojans from Lee County. The team looks a lot different this fall, five seniors have exited after leading Lee County to 21 wins and a postseason berth a year ago. Despite that, head...
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
atlantafi.com
Georgia National Fair 2022: Dates, Times, Info
One of the best times you can have outdoors in the Peach state is to attend the Georgia National Fair. And guess what: It’s happening soon. The Georgia National Fair is back and so are armband days. Purchase an armband and enjoy unlimited rides for one flat price. Georgia...
WALB 10
Body found at Albany sports complex
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Saturday night at Highland Sports Complex. Investigators said Joel Shealy,57, was found dead on the baseball field located on South Slappey Boulevard. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is learned.
WALB 10
Albany community reflects on 1 year since Nigel Brown’s death
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On August 8, Yolander Brown will memorialize a full year since her son, Nigel, was killed in his sleep. Since his death, Yolander has hosted many events to help spread awareness in hopes it will help find the killer and help her family with the loss. One of those was a car wash to help pay for Nigel’s funeral.
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
WALB 10
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
First female pilot earns wings in Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division
ATLANTA — The skies of Georgia will now be graced by the first female pilot in the history of the Georgia State Patrol Aviation Division. Haley Jo Lucas was honored Thursday as she received her wings next to her Command Staff, colleagues and family when she was pinned by Col. Christopher C. Wright, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
$10,000 in diesel fuel stolen from Pelham gas station; 5 suspects from Georgia charged
Five people from Georgia are under arrest in Alabama after authorities say they stole 2,100 gallons of diesel fuel over four days last week. The thefts happened between Aug. 2 through Aug. 5, at an undisclosed gas station in Pelham. Those charged are:. - Brion Tiyari Harris, 21, of Conyers.
Scam Alert: Pine straw scammers reported throughout Georgia
Earlier this year, we alerted you to a pine straw scam in Putnam County. However, this scam is does not appear to be isolated to one area of the state and has been reported from metro Atlanta to Albany. The Scam: The scammers come up to your door and offer...
WALB 10
Grady Co. Schools navigates bus driver shortage
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Grady County Schools has a new superintendent, Dr. Eric McFee. With that comes new goals. One of them is to prepare its students for the workforce. McFee said that it is the school district’s objective to make their kids able to fit the jobs available in Grady County.
Billboard
This Is the Man Responsible for Canceling Midtown Music — And He’s Surprised Too
Phillip Evans wants to set the record straight about his role in causing Atlanta’s Music Midtown festival to be canceled. A 61-year-old Georgia IT worker, author and gun- rights activist, for years his “guns everywhere” philosophy on the state’s concealed and open carry weapons laws has collided with Live Nation’s long held prohibitions on weapons at concerts and festivals. Evans says he didn’t want the whole thing shut down. He just wanted to be able to bring his gun.
Albany fugitive captured in Oglethorpe
MONTEZUMA -- Albany fugitive Scott Lee Bodiford was captured in Oglethorpe near here over the weekend. Officials with the Montezuma Police Department said they were notified that a wanted man out of Albany might be in their area. Investigators responded and located Bodiford, who had been listed by Albany police as armed and dangerous, at the Dollar General store in Oglethorpe.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Counties with the most born-and-bred residents in Georgia
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most born and bred residents in Georgia using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Sources: Governor proposing another round of rebates for Georgia taxpayers
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is considering proposals for another round of rebates for Georgia state taxpayers, sources told Channel 2 Action News. The same sources told Channel 2′s Richard Elliot that the governor is also looking to include a homeowner property tax rebate. Both rebates would be...
WALB 10
Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting
APD Chief Michael Persley reflects on one year since Nigel Brown killing. APD Chief Michael Persley sat down with WALB's Molly Godley to talk and reflect on the one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. Albany community reflects on 1 year...
Commuter routes SR96 and SR87 will expand to four lane highways
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation will soon begin construction along one of central Georgia’s biggest commuter routes, widening and resurfacing a stretch that connects I-16 and Warner Robins. In another multi-million-dollar project, the Georgia department of transportation says soon State roads 96 and 87...
