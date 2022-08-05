Clay County History Museum Welcomes Back Fundraising Festival

Read on newstalk941.com
Local Matters With Caroline Moore: Meet Local Artist, Reverend, And American Legion District Commander Skip Ritter
Learn about the American Legion with reverend and District Commander Skip Ritter. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Caroline Moore meets with local artist, reverend, and American Legion District Commander Skip Ritter. They discuss his background growing up in Madison and Milwaukee, Wisconsin, his early employment as a consulting engineer, how he became involved with the American Legion, as well as the various local projects that the American Legion are involved in.
Today In The Upper Cumberland: Summit For Soldiers
Steve Redenbaugh discusses Summit For Soliders and its mission to help veterans. What began as a personal journey is now helping veterans across the state of Tennessee deal with the after effects of serving in the military. Steve Redenbaugh is part of Summit For Soldiers. Today In The Upper Cumberland...
Livingston Accepting Applications Monday For THDA’s Home Rehab Grant Funding
Livingston to host a public hearing Monday to accept applications for home rehab grant funding. The town was awarded some $500,000 from the Tennessee Housing Development Authority. Community Developer Amanda Mainord said the program will allow developers to go inspect homes and make repairs that bring them up to codes.
Byrdstown Aldermen Approve Liquor by the Drink Referendum
A liquor by the drink referendum is on pace to be on the November ballot for Byrdstown. The Board of Alderman voted unanimously to approve the item Monday night. Mayor Sam Gibson said the main goal is to give voters the opportunity to vote how they want and feel. “Since...
Local Matters With Bob Bell: Education Majors At Tennessee Tech University
Learn more about the life of a TTU Education Major grad with Dr. Jeremy Wendt. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Bob Bell talks with Dr. Jeremy Wendt, Chairman of the Department of Curriculum and Instruction in the Tennessee Tech University College of Education. They discuss his background coming from Coalfield, TN and Morgan County, his time at TTU, what the typical life of an Education Grad from TTU is like, and the various fields of employment that one may go into, as well as how the COVID-19 pandemic changed what teachers are taught, and how that’s impacting K-12 education.
This Week Van Buren Commission Considers Budget, Joint Putnam Co Meeting
This week in the Upper Cumberland the Overton County Commission will consider bidding out an ambulance roof repair Monday. Commissioners will also act on a grant application for the senior center for $8,000. Business begins at 5:00 p.m. The Putnam County Board of Education and County Commission meets in joint...
Putnam BOE And Commissioners Work On Funding Options For Park View
Building the fifth-eighth grade wing of the new Park View School would require county commissioners to pass a tax increase. The Putnam County School Board and County Commission discussed funding options for over an hour in a joint work session Monday night. The price tag for the middle school section of the school stands currently at some $20 million.
Putnam 10-Year-Old Named Champion Of Ancient History In International Competition
A Putnam County Schools student has been named a champion in the International History Olympiad Competition. 10-year-old Taylor Chen won in Ancient History out of 27 states and 15 countries. He first what first got him interested in Ancient History was the Wikipedia page for Roman Emperors. Chen said his...
Tax Free Holiday For Food Items Happening Now
Grocery stores across the Upper Cumberland already experiencing a busy start to August as some food items are tax free until the end of the month. The General Assembly passed the sales tax holiday as relief for citizens earlier this summer. Food City District Manager Steven Jones said meat and non-perishable items expected to be hot items at its Cookeville location.
King: Putnam Schools Enrollment Not As Anticipated
The Putnam County School System did not see the enrollment spike it expected to start the new school year. Director of Schools Corby King reported initial numbers during a joint board of education and commission work session Monday night. He said the district has seen a one to two percent increase.
Interim Chief Smith: LPD Excited About Progress
Morale is up at the Livingston Police Department. That’s according to Interim Chief Ray Smith. He said after much turmoil, the department is excited about its progress and about the future. “When you talk about morale, just knowing there is a forward motion gives encouragement that there will be...
Enhanced security measures in place at Wilson County Fair
The Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair will see heightened security measures this year as safety measures remain a top priority.
Putnam Republican Party Hosting Caucus For Register Of Deeds
The Putnam County Republican Party will host a caucus this Saturday to select its nominee for Register of Deeds. Chairman Darren Wilson said John Sanders and Luke Thornton are the two names on the ballot. “With the passing of longtime Register of Deeds Harold Burris, the Republican Party is holding...
New Sumner County courthouse fire under investigation
After fire crews from several agencies worked to put out a fire at the construction site of the new Sumner County Courthouse, officials are releasing new information.
Election Day Across The Upper Cumberland
It’s Election Day across the Upper Cumberland, with most polls opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 7 p.m. Cookeville voters will be paying close attention to the City Council race, with 11 candidates vying for 5 seats. The top vote-getter will be the Mayor-Elect. Van Buren County voters...
fox17.com
Drone video shows new Sumner County courthouse engulfed in flames
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WZTV) — The new Sumner County courthouse in Gallatin went up in flames late Sunday. The blaze was reported around 8 p.m. in the downtown square. The Gallatin fire chief says there are no reported injuries. Gallatin firefighters worked to contain the blaze at the courthouse, which...
smithcountyinsider.com
Hale unseats 14-year incumbent in state house race
Smith County will be represented by a new member in the Tennessee House of Representatives as Michael Hale defeated Terri Lynn Weaver in the Republican Primary for Tennessee House District 40 during the August 4 election. Weaver carried Smith County with 1,678 votes to Hale’s 1,534; however, Hale outperformed Weaver in the other areas of the 40th District. Click here to see the election results for the entire district.
Putnam BOE Appoves Contract For New Strategic Plan
The Putnam County School System has started the process of creating a new strategic plan. Director of Schools Corby King said the last plan the school system created was about 10 years ago. “A lot of things have changed in 10 years,” King said. “Our demographics have changed. Our enrollment...
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
crossvillenews1st.com
MANY AGENCIES WORK THRU SATURDAY NIGHT TO RESCUE 2 PEOPLE LOST IN CATOOSA WILDLIFE AREA
ON the evening of Saturday, August 6, 2022 Cumberland Co. E-911 received a call from a lost female in the area of Catoosa Wildlife Management Area. The female was very distraught and was unable to give much detail as to her location, condition, or events leading up to her call for help. When operators attempted to call the phone back for more information, the calls went straight to voicemail as of the phone battery was dead or out of signal.
