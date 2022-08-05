California appeals court rules no arbitration in Cisco caste bias case

Read on b975.com
Benzinga
Coinbase Asks Supreme Court To Halt User Lawsuits Relating Dogecoin And Scammers
Crypto exchange Coinbase Global Inc COIN has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to halt two lawsuits filed by users of the crypto exchange. What Happened: Coinbase said the trial court proceedings for two separate cases filed by users should be stopped until the exchange presses its appeal at the San Francisco-based 9th US Circuit Court of Appeals, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.
LAW・
cryptoslate.com
Coinbase facing class-action lawsuit amidst SEC investigation
Coinbase is faced with more legal battles as two law firms have filed a lawsuit against the company amidst an ongoing investigation by the SEC. On August 4, two New York-based law firms Bragar Eagel & Squire and Pomerantz LLP filed a class-action suit against Coinbase Global in the US District Court of New Jersey.
House panel has right to see Trump tax records - federal appeals court
WASHINGTON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - A House of Representatives committee has the right to see former President Donald Trump's tax returns, a federal appeals court ruled on Tuesday, rejecting his claims that the request is too political to prevail.
U.S. imposes sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - The United States on Monday imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, accusing it of helping hackers, including from North Korea, to launder proceeds from their cyber crimes.
AOL Corp
U.S. sanctions crypto mixing service Tornado Cash, citing North Korea ties
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) announced Monday it sanctioned major web3 mixing service, Tornado Cash. OFAC said the service is often used by well known North Korean state sponsored hacking cell Lazarus Group, a cohort of prolific crypto hackers which are known to use stolen funds to help the rogue state finance its nuclear weapons program.
No future: Regulator orders political prediction market to shut down in U.S.
"The stock market for politics" has drawn new scrutiny from the top U.S. derivatives regulator.
decrypt.co
Ex-NFL Player and Former Exec Sues Metaverse Startup Everyrealm, Alleging Discrimination
A pair of former Everyrealm directors have filed suit against the metaverse startup, alleging discriminatory actions, harassment, and more. Both suits list Everyrealm CEO Janine Yorio as a defendant and focus on her alleged discriminatory behavior. A pair of former directors filed lawsuits against metaverse startup Everyrealm last week, separately...
NFL・
Appeals court signs off on House committee request for Trump's tax records
The House Ways and Means Committee asked for ex-President Donald Trump's tax returns in 2021 to help assess the IRS's presidential audit program.
Biden signs $280B CHIPS act in bid to boost US over China
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed a $280 billion bipartisan bill to boost domestic high-tech manufacturing, part of his administration’s push to boost U.S. competitiveness over China. Flanked by scores of lawmakers, union officials, local politicians and business leaders, Biden feted the legislation, a core part of his economic agenda that will incentivize investments in the American semiconductor industry in an effort to ease U.S. reliance on overseas supply chains for critical, cutting-edge goods. “The future of the chip industry is going to be made in America,” Biden said in a sweltering Rose Garden ceremony Tuesday, referring...
India's financial regulator raids director of Binance-owned crypto exchange and freezes funds over potential fraud and money-laundering
India's Enforcement Directorate raided properties associated with a director of WazirX, a crypto exchange owned by Binance. The exchange is accused of helping 16 fintech firms launder money through crypto transactions. Authorities froze $8.16 million of the exchange's funds, according to Reuters. India's Enforcement Directorate (ED), the nation's financial regulator,...
coingeek.com
Voyager Digital approved to refund $270M in cash to clients, rebuffs SBF’s lowball bid
Investors in the collapsed digital asset lender Voyager Digital finally have something to celebrate—a New York court has approved the lender to refund $270 million held in cash to its clients. Elsewhere, the company has spurned a ‘lowball bid’ by Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) two companies, FTX and Alameda Research.
Ethereum's best known privacy tool falls under U.S. sanctions
Tornado Cash has been added to Office of Foreign Asset Control's (OFAC) list of sanctioned internet services, shutting down a key privacy tool for Ethereum users, one frequently used by cybercriminals. Why it matters: Tornado Cash is a non-custodial mixer that runs on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows an Ethereum...
CoinDesk
US Government Amps Up Inevitable Clash With Crypto Privacy in Tornado Cash Blacklisting
The instant Satoshi Nakamoto’s Bitcoin white paper came out in 2008, it was certain there'd be a clash between cryptocurrency's privacy ethos and conventional banking regulations designed to ensure money moving through the financial system isn't coming from, or going toward, something illegal. Step by step, bank overseers have...
Ars Technica
Crypto and the US government are headed for a decisive showdown
If you have paid casual attention to crypto news over the past few years, you probably have a sense that the crypto market is unregulated—a tech-driven Wild West in which the rules of traditional finance do not apply. If you were Ishan Wahi, however, you would probably not have...
Another court case fails to unlock the mystery of bitcoin’s Satoshi Nakamoto
Who is Satoshi Nakamoto? The mysterious inventor of bitcoin is a renowned figure in the world of cryptocurrency but his true identity is unknown. However, the British blogger Peter McCormack was certain about one thing: the answer isn’t Craig Wright. For years Wright, an Australian computer scientist, has claimed...
zycrypto.com
Massive Shakeup Incoming For UK Crypto Investors As Regulator Seeks To Impose Limit On Crypto Holdings
The leading financial watchdog in the United Kingdom is pushing for a new wave of cryptocurrency legislation. The new law will introduce a cap on the amount traders can invest in virtual currencies. Only a few months ago, a high-ranking government official announced that the UK was on course to...
pymnts.com
Crypto Compliance Officers Face Added Pressure
Increasing focus on the cryptocurrency industry has placed new pressure on crypto compliance officers and legal professionals, who worry regulators will hold them personally responsible for issues at their companies. That's according to a Monday (Aug. 8) report by the Wall Street Journal, which noted that these professionals face greater...
US issues sanctions on a 2nd virtual currency mixing firm
The Treasury Department has imposed sanctions on virtual currency mixer Tornado Cash, which has allegedly helped to launder more than $7 billion worth of virtual currency since its creation in 2019.Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control says Tornado Cash's systems were used to launder more than $96 million drawn from the June Harmony blockchain bridge theft and August Nomad crypto firm heist. Mixing services combine various digital assets, including potentially illegally obtained funds and legitimately obtained funds, so that illegal actors can obscure the origin of stolen funds.“Tornado Cash has repeatedly failed to impose effective controls designed to stop...
blockchain.news
Core Scientific Sold 1,975 Bitcoins More That It Mined in July
Core Scientific, a major publicly traded cryptocurrency mining firm in North America, on Friday, announced its production and operational updates for July 2022. During the month of July, the firm mined 1,221 Bitcoins, as compared to 1,106 BTCs mined in June. The company also expanded its fleet of self-mining servers by 6% to 109,000 in July from approximately 103,000 in June.
CoinTelegraph
US lawmakers request crypto firms provide info on diversity and inclusion
A group of five lawmakers from the United States House of Representatives has requested data on the diversity and inclusion practices of 20 major firms dealing with cryptocurrencies and Web3. In a Thursday notice, House Financial Services Committee chair Maxine Waters along with Representatives Joyce Beatty, Al Green, Bill Foster...
