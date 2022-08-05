Read on www.kaaltv.com
KAAL-TV
Mower County Fair announces new exhibits
(ABC 6 News) - The Mower County Historical Society announces several new exhibits that will be open during the 2022 Mower County Fair. The Historical Society recently added a new artifact to its collection: a “business backdrop” from the Red Oak Grove Creamery. This hand painted backdrop, once on display in the community room of the creamery, can now be viewed in the Rahilly Buggy Building.
KAAL-TV
Freeborn County Fair wraps up after another successful year
(ABC 6 News) - The Freeborn County Fair wrapped up on Sunday. Some fairgoers said summer is now over because the Freeborn County Fair has come to an end. "We're known state-wide for our entertainment in Minnesota," Freeborn County Fair Manager Mike Woitas said. While many came for the fair...
KAAL-TV
Mower County Fair Forecast
Tuesday is the kickoff of the Mower County Fair in Austin, and we have all Blue Ribbons to give out in its first 3 days!! Outside of somewhat uncomfortable humidity the second half of Wednesday, we have clear to mostly clear skies through the first half of the fair. Temperatures will be peaking out in the upper-70s and low-80s during this stretch.
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea City Council approves property rezoning
(ABC 6 News) - The Albert Lea City Council will be rezoning two vacant lots into light industrial buildings. The council approves the rezoning during the August 8th city council meeting. Earlier this year, the city requested proposals for the lots on Spark and Belmont Ave. Broadway Home Design proposed...
KIMT
Another construction project in the works for North Broadway Avenue
The City of Rochester is preparing for more work on the road.
Fillmore County Journal
Fountain to grow sinkhole capital tourism
At the August 3 meeting, Fountain’s city council received an update from Councilor Colleen Fohrenbacher regarding a plan to make the city’s claim to fame as the ‘sinkhole capital of the U.S.’ a tangible tourism aspect. The US Geological Survey has mapped roughly 60 percent of...
KAAL-TV
City of Rochester using goats to deal with invasive plant species in parks
(ABC 6 News) - The city of Rochester is getting creative in dealing with invasive plant species. The city brought in about 200 goats to help them get rid of invasive plants in Bear Creek Park. This area has had a lot of trees removed because of emerald ash borer. Before planting new trees, the city mowed the buckthorn down. Now, it's starting to grow back.
Urgent Need for Blankets at Rochester Organization
As I'm writing this, Southeast Minnesota is in the middle of a pretty massive heat wave so asking for you to look in your closets and storage for this particular item might seem odd. But Rochester, Minnesota, an organization in town needs our help ASAP. Nonprofit in Rochester, Minnesota Asking...
All 46 Brand-New Adult Beverages at the Minnesota State Fair
You thought they were done when they released all of the new food for the 2022 Minnesota State Fair? No, no, no, we now have to talk about all of the brand-new beverages coming to the fair this year! A whopping 46 new adult beverages, actually, and one of them comes from Rochester! Plus, a new non-alcoholic beverage and two new food vendors that were just added.
KAAL-TV
Active shooter training for Dodge County
(ABC 6 News) - Law enforcement and emergency crews around Dodge County gathered at Triton High School in Dodge Center Saturday for active shooter training. With school shootings on the rise in the United States, prevention and training are more important than ever. In 2022 alone there have been 27...
KIMT
Crash between two SUVs in Olmsted County
HIGH FOREST TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A two-vehicle collision in Olmsted County has resulted in injuries. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 1:41 pm at the intersection of Highway 63 and Interstate 90. A 2018 Toyota Highlander driven by a 73-year-old woman from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, was westbound on I-90 and exited onto Highway 63 when it collided with a 2015 Ford Escape driven by a 19-year-old female from Kirkwood, Missouri.
KAAL-TV
Rochester Public School Board Candidates on upcoming race
(ABC 6 News) - Ahead of the August 9 Minnesota Primary, candidates vying turning out to be a highly contested and increasingly partisan race to fill several seats on the nonpartisan Rochester Public School. "This is not your normal school board election. This is not a sleepy school board election...
KAAL-TV
Mankato to host 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener
(ABC 6 News) - The 2023 Minnesota Governor's Fishing Opener will be held in Mankato. Governor Walz, Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Commissioner Sarah Strommen and Explore Minnesota Fishing Opener Coordiantor Nicole Lalum made the announcement at Bray Park on the shore of Madison Lake in Blue Earth County on Monday morning.
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. A bicycle was stolen from a business on the 400 block of Main Street West. The bicycle was returned to the owner and a juvenile male was cited for theft. Property damage. An individual attempted to tip over...
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota
19 Amazing Wineries You Must Visit In Southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin. A friend of mine sent me a text the other day that said, "Hey, I want you to visit a winery with me!". Obviously, I responded super fast to that text because that sounds like the perfect thing to do this summer. Hanging out with friends this summer is something I want to do more of...I miss it...and we are all busy...but for some reason when the word "wine" shows up in conversation, our schedule opens.
Faribault County Register
Dealing with a fire-damaged road
While most of the resurfacing scheduled to be done this summer on Faribault County’s highways has already been completed, there is one blacktop that is already going to need some repair. “There was an RV (recreational vehicle) fire on County Road 31 between Kiester and Walters,” Public Works director...
KAAL-TV
RST hoping to secure DFW route after being awarded $850K federal grant
(ABC 6 News) - Last week, the U.S. DOT announced that it will award $16.9 million from the Small Community Air Service Development Program to help 25 communities in 20 states develop their own solutions to local air service needs. Rochester International Airport (RST) will receive $850,000 in federal funding.
KEYC
Benefit to be held for family of Willow Bense
JANESVILLE, Minn. (KEYC) - Community Members have come together to host a benefit for the family of Willow Bense, the 8-year-old girl who passed away on Friday, July 22. To support Willow’s Family, members of the community and business around the area are donating baskets, gift cards, and various items for the silent auction.
Rochester Man Loses Appeal of Rape Conviction & 23 Year Sentence
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Minnesota Court of Appeals has shot down an appeal filed by a Rochester man who is now serving a more than 23-year prison sentence. In a ruling made public today, the Appeals Court upheld 58-year-old Scott Ramey's 2021 convictions on first and third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges. He was accused of using force and threats to hold a 20-year-old homeless woman captive in a storage unit and rape her multiple times over a period of three weeks in November 2020. Court records say that, in one of those instances, the victim told Ramey she wanted to leave and he responded by threatening her with a gun and sexually assaulting her.
Rochester Area Included in Flood Watch Through Sunday Morning
..FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING...*. WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.*. WHERE...Portions of Iowa, southeast Minnesota and Wisconsin,including the following counties, in Iowa, Allamakee, Chickasaw, Clayton, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek. In southeast Minnesota, Dodge, Fillmore, Houston, Mower, Olmsted,...
