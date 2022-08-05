Dickinson’s domestic violence shelter sees increase in usage

Read on www.kfyrtv.com
Related
KFYR-TV
Mandan man accused of arranging drug deal with undercover officer in Bismarck
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a Mandan man Sunday after they say he attempted to deal fentanyl in Bismarck. An undercover officer says he communicated with 26-year-old Deshawn Taylor, who was using the name Ebk Woosa, on Facebook and text to arrange a drug deal. They say Taylor planned to deliver fentanyl to the undercover officer in Bismarck but fled at the meet-up and crashed into an unmarked cop car.
KFYR-TV
Sanford lactation specialists hope to connect parents with resources
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - How you feed your baby is a personal decision, and there are many parents who struggle to reach their goals when it comes to breastfeeding. That’s why lactation specialists at Sanford Health hope to spread information about breastfeeding and connect new parents with resources. Lactation...
KFYR-TV
‘Legacy’ pillars above the prairie in Center
CENTER, N.D. (KFYR) - BNI Coal commissioned a new dragline for its Center mine Monday. The process of reassembling the machine started in the fall of 2021. “Pillars of the prairie” and “a big deal” were names used to describe the gigantic dragline excavator on Monday. But the one name that will stick is “Legacy.”
KFYR-TV
Police searching for suspects after McLean County incident Friday night
MCLEAN COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A McLean County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson says around 11:25 p.m. Friday deputies tried to make a traffic stop near Underwood, but suspects fled in their vehicle and then ran into a cornfield near the Falkirk area. As of Saturday evening, the Sheriff’s Office does...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KFYR-TV
Battling the nursing shortage in the classroom
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nurses are one profession in high demand, with the American Association of Colleges of Nursing predicting that the workforce is expected to grow seven percent by 2029. This auditorium can seat nearly 100 nursing students — a small drop in the bucket for the estimated 170,000...
KFYR-TV
Flasher freshmen shares act of kindness at a 4-H contest
FLASHER, N.D. (KFYR) - After a tragedy, community members often step up to spread kindness. When Gentry Schmidt, a freshman at Flasher Public High School, heard about the tragic death of six-year-old Mabel Askay during the Mandan 4th of July Parade, she knew she wanted to help. This is one...
ND teens learn lessons about distracted driving
Whether it’s adjusting the radio, answering a call, or even playing with a pet; taking one’s eyes off the road can be dangerous. High School senior Harlie Storhoff said it doesn’t take much for teen drivers to get their adrenaline rushing when getting behind the wheel. “A lot of how us teenagers drive and how […]
In Bismarck Man Caught On Video Burning U.S. Flag
4:40 seconds.....two videos that will make you cringe, a video that makes you shake your head in misbelief, a video that will make you angry. Blistering heat conditions seem to make everything worse - little things may irritate you just a little more. Last Friday was another ugly day of temps. 19-year-old Jacob Nistler, his mom, and his brother's girlfriend were driving around enjoying the cool air blowing inside their car when suddenly an incident happened which felt like hours but lasted for a good 20 - 30 minutes.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFYR-TV
Capital A’Fair returns for 48th annual event
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - One of the state’s largest art fairs returned to the State Capitol Grounds this weekend. The 48th annual Capital A’Faire, is an event put on by the Bismarck Art and Galleries Association. Vendors say the event brings people together from all over the country...
kvrr.com
North Dakota Man Found Dead In Swift County, MN Jail Cell
SWIFT CO., Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — The death of a man from Bismarck is under investigation at the Swift County jail in Benson, Minnesota. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old William Delmore was arrested Monday by Benson police for driving while impaired. Delmore died in his cell Tuesday morning. An...
kfgo.com
New information in Isaak death at State Penitentiary, investigations ongoing
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Due to pending investigations, there is limited new information available regarding the circumstances surrounding the death by suicide of Chad Isaak at the North Dakota State Penitentiary in Bismarck over the weekend. Isaak was serving four concurrent life sentences in the shooting and stabbing deaths of four people at a property management company in Mandan in 2019.
Woman crashes into a house in Bismarck, fentanyl could be the cause of it all
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Fentanyl has been an ongoing issue nationwide and has hit home here in North Dakota more and more. On Tuesday, Bismarck police got a call saying a driver crashed her car into a house, and that fentanyl was involved. “So what the officers were told when they arrived on scene is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kfgo.com
Bismarck man dies while held in Minnesota jail
BENSON, Minn. (KFGO) – The Swift County Sheriff’s Office in southwestern Minnesota says an inmate from Bismarck died in the county jail following his arrest for drunken driving. He’s identified as 45-year-old William Delmore. Delmore died early Tuesday after his Monday arrest by Benson police. The Midwest Medical...
Ag inside and out: NDDA celebrates Farmer’s Market Week
This week is National Farmer’s Market Week — seven days dedicated to highlighting local agriculture. It’s a perfect time for farmers across the state to share home-grown meat and produce with the residents of their community. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture aims to use the time to not only celebrate these great growers but […]
KFYR-TV
New Executive Director at Dickinson Parks & Recreation
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - There is new leadership at Dickinson Parks & Recreation. Benjamin Rae is the organization’s new executive director. Rae has worked in athletics and recreation throughout his career, with his most recent stop in Utah. He replaced longtime director James Kramer who announced he was moving...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck man hit by a train, seriously injured
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A 32-year-old man from Bismarck is in the hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train. According to a spokesperson with the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the man was driving an ATV on a gravel road along a private field in Morton County.
KFYR-TV
Cara Mund petitioning to become North Dakota’s first woman in the U.S. House of Representatives
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Century graduate and former Miss America, Cara Mund is petitioning for nomination for Congress. Mund needs 1,000 signatures to be put on the ballot for November’s General Election. Mund plans to run as an Independent. If elected, she would become North Dakota’s first woman...
kfgo.com
Man driving ATV struck by train near Mandan
MANDAN, N.D. (KFGO) – A Bismarck man was seriously injured when the ATV he was driving was hit by a train northwest of Mandan. The State Patrol says the 32-year-old man was struck at a private rail crossing on a gravel road. The train was moving at about 25 mph. The ATV driver was traveling in a field when the driver crossed the tracks.
Statewide Housing Forum coming this fall
The North Dakota Housing Finance Agency will host an overview of the 2020 to 2025 Statewide Housing Needs Assessment this fall at a Statewide Housing Forum. The Assessment will provide an overview of North Dakota’s current housing conditions and important trends that impact the state’s housing dynamics. The state agency is in charge of providing […]
Times-Online
BEK TV features Dakota Taxidermy August 7th
(Steele, ND) – Dakota Taxidermy of Bismarck, ND will be featured on Made Local North Dakota this Sunday, August 7. The feature will run in the last segment of BEK TV’s program “No Apologies”, which begins at 8pm CT. It can be viewed live on BEK TV or online at https://www.bek.news/noapologies, and it can be watched any time in the online archives at https://www.bek.news/madelocalnd.
Comments / 0