Lee Co. Animal Control officer rescues litter of puppies, mom from abandoned building

With animal shelter at capacity, people look to City of Perry for resolution
PERRY, Ga. — Around the state, animal adoptions have slowed since the COVID-19 pandemic began to slow down. Now that one Perry animal shelter is at capacity, it's putting animal rescues in limbo and sparking a conversation on social media. It started with a Facebook post -- the Friends...
wfxl.com
Albany Police Department investigating after woman allegedly shot in leg while driving
One woman was left injured following aggravated assault incident in Dougherty County Saturday. A black female at Phoebe Main told authorities she left Club Legend at 3:30 a.m. She stated while traveling in the 1100 Block of Radium Springs Road she felt a sharp pain in her leg. The victim...
wfxl.com
Albany woman injured in accidental shooting
Albany authorities are investigating the alleged accidental shooting of a woman. Early this morning, an Albany police officer was dispatched to the 1600 Block of N Madison Street. The victim's aunt told authorities that the suspect who shot her niece goes by the name Dylan and was standing on the...
WALB 10
Death investigation underway in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Ga. (WALB) - A death investigation is underway in Arlington, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI). On Saturday, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate after Justin Harris, 21, was found shot to death in his home. Shortly before 3 p.m., the sheriff’s...
Georgia school bus driver killed in wreck with utility truck
THOMASTON, Ga, (AP) – A Georgia school bus driver has died after a school bus and utility truck collided Friday morning south of Atlanta. Two students suffered minor injuries. The bus driver was working for the Thomaston-Upson County school district. The Georgia State Patrol says 69-year-old Sebastian Ciarcia of Yatesville was driving. State troopers say […]
wfxl.com
Death investigation underway after body found in Albany
An death investigation is underway after a body was found on a bench Saturday night at in Albany. Shortly after 8 p.m. on August 6, an Albany police officer was dispatched to 1000 W Highland Avenue. A black male, later identified as Joel Shealy, was found lying on a bench...
wfxl.com
GBI investigating Americus homicide
SUMTER COUNTY, Ga. (WFXL) - The GBI is investigating a homicide in Americus. The homicide occurred in the 220 Block of Brookdale Drive. Shortly before 8:30 a.m. Monday morning, the Americus Police Department contacted the GBI regional investigative office in Americus and requested assistance with the death investigation. The investigation...
More than 20 dogs need to be adopted from Columbus Animal Control to prevent euthanasia
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —A man who preferred to be identified only as John has informed WRBL that more than 20 dogs are at risk of being euthanized today, Aug. 5, 2022, at Columbus Animal Control, located at 4910 Milgen Road. That many dog runs must be cleared to make space for new dogs, he said. “I just […]
WJCL
Police: Suspects charged with 5 counts of attempted murder after gunfire in Bluffton
Monday update: The Bluffton Police Department has issued the following statement regarding the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting. "At approximately 2:34PM (8/7/22), Officer received a report of gunshots possibly coming from two vehicles on New Riverside Road. Upon arrival, Officers located shell casings on the roadway. Moments later, Beaufort County Communications advised subjects had just walked into a local medical center with gunshot wounds (non-life-threatening). Officers responded to that location and located one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.
22 Georgia individuals face charges, federal indictment alleges drug trafficking ring
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) — 22 Georgia individuals, including four Columbus residents, are facing drug-related charges stemming from a large-scale investigation into an alleged armed drug trafficking organization, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for Middle District Georgia. This indictment specifically alleges the distribution of methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and other controlled substances. All individuals are […]
Georgia residents say Air Force flyover damaged their homes
Some Georgia homeowners say an Air Force flyover of a youth baseball tournament physically damaged their homes.
WTVM
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating a homicide in Americus. Officials say the scene happened Monday morning, August 8, in the 200 block of Brookdale Drive in Americus. The investigation is active and ongoing. Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more details.
19-year-old shot dead in Columbus; homicides down compared to 2021
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Saturday late night shooting in Columbus claimed the life of a 19-year-old man, exactly one month to the day from his 19th birthday. News 3 arrived to the scene when daylight broke on Sunday morning. Leftover crime scene tape could be seen tied up to a trash can labeled, “Columbus, […]
wrbl.com
Late night shooting on Buena Vista Rd. leaves one dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has confirmed a late night shooting that left one woman dead and another woman in a coma. The incident took place on the 3000 block of Buena Vista Rd. The victim is 19-year-old, Nevaeh Nevels, she received multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene. The body will be sent for an autopsy.
WALB 10
Nigel Brown supporters demand community leaders take action
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Many protesters at Monday’s event say that it is up to both the community and its leader to make a change. Nigel’s mother, Yolander Brown, says she believes the officers working on her son’s case have done a good job of keeping her informed.
WALB 10
Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting
APD Chief Michael Persley reflects on one year since Nigel Brown killing. APD Chief Michael Persley sat down with WALB's Molly Godley to talk and reflect on the one year since 9-year-old Nigel Brown was killed in a drive-by shooting. Updated: 17 hours ago. Albany community reflects on 1 year...
WALB 10
Law enforcement looking for Albany man on several assault, stalking warrants
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department is asking for help finding a man in connection with aggravated assault and criminal damage charges against members of his family. Victor Alexander Carter, 38, is wanted for aggravated assault and second degree criminal damage to property. On June 29, a woman...
wgxa.tv
Reynolds Police make drug arrests following traffic stop
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested in Taylor County on drug charges. In a post to Facebook, the Reynolds Police Department says 26-year-old Tyquan Jamal Terry, of Shellman, Georgia, and 36-year-old Raymond Barnes, of Stockbridge, Georgia, were arrested Friday. Their initial charges were connected to a traffic stop for a tag light violation, along with charges for driving on a suspended license, and no insurance.
Albany defendants plead guilty in Lee County meth bust
ALBANY — Three individuals involved in an illegal drug ring responsible for distributing approximately 10 kilograms of methamphetamine in southwest Georgia entered guilty pleas in federal court. Matthew Bridges, 29, of Albany, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances; Terrance Battle, 41, of Albany,...
WALB 10
Attorney General sets up gang prosecution
One year later, Nigel Brown’s memory lives on; homicide still under investigation. Wilcox Co. Schools seeing more safety measures after away game shooting incident. Nigel Brown's mom reflects on one year since he was killed in a drive-by shooting. Yolander Brown, Nigel Brown's mom, sat down with WALB's Molly...
