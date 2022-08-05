Lee Co. Animal Control officer rescues litter of puppies, mom from abandoned building

Monday update: The Bluffton Police Department has issued the following statement regarding the arrest of two men in connection with the shooting. "At approximately 2:34PM (8/7/22), Officer received a report of gunshots possibly coming from two vehicles on New Riverside Road. Upon arrival, Officers located shell casings on the roadway. Moments later, Beaufort County Communications advised subjects had just walked into a local medical center with gunshot wounds (non-life-threatening). Officers responded to that location and located one of the two vehicles involved in the incident.

BLUFFTON, GA ・ 23 HOURS AGO