Dick Vermeil reflects on role of Carl Peterson, KC Chiefs in Hall of Fame NFL career

2022 Chiefs Rookie OutlookChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
Major discount retail store chain opens new location in KansasKristen WaltersOverland Park, KS
Dick Vermeil a coach for CantonChiefs Focus News And More.Canton, OH
Where Does Andy Reid Rank All Time Among Coaches?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The founder of Howardville, Missouri also had a son who played for the New York Yankees and Kansas City MonarchsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns
The Cleveland Browns have a lot of question marks on their roster heading into the 2022 season. They just got another added Sunday morning when running back Kareem Hunt requested a trade out of Cleveland after not being giving a contract extension this past offseason. The Browns have privately denied Hunt’s trade request, but since […] The post 3 best destinations for Kareem Hunt after his trade request off the Browns appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout
The Kansas City Chiefs are once again bolstering their depth at the wide receiver position. As noted by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Chiefs are signing wideout Devin Gray to a one-year deal. The Chiefs hosted Gray for a workout, and after further discussions, the two sides came to terms on a contract agreement. […] The post Chiefs sign former USFL standout WR after impressive workout appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs: 3 biggest surprises from Andy Reid’s first depth chart for 2022
Andy Reid is entering his tenth season as the Kansas City Chiefs’ head coach, as hard as it is to believe. Under his guidance, KC has experienced unprecedented success over the last decade. The Chiefs snapped their 50-year title drought with a Super Bowl LIV victory, and are a consistent contender every year.
Tyreek Hill makes shocking admission on why he can’t wait Dolphins to face Buccaneers
All Tyreek Hill does when he is on the field is leave defenders in the dust, but he just couldn’t seem to do that more consistently in Miami Dolphins training camp whenever he’s up against stud Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard. It’s for that reason why Hill can’t wait to finally see a non-teammate trying to cover him, as he reveals he is looking forward to facing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a joint practice next week.
NFL・
Chiefs Sign Veteran Wide Receiver: Fans React
The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly bringing in a former USFL standout according to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Per Rapoport, "The Chiefs are signing WR Devin Gray to a 1-year deal after a solid workout, per his agent. Gray is most recently from the USFL and has spent time with the Falcons and Ravens."
NFL World Reacts To Chiefs Practice Field Goal Video
The Kansas City Chiefs just found their backup kicker in case Harrison Butker gets hurt. Safety Justin Reid lined up from the Chiefs' own 45-yard line to attempt a 65-yard field goal and he made it with ease. The kick drew a lot of cheers from the crowd as some...
3 pleasant surprises standing out for the Chiefs in 2022 NFL training camp
The Kansas City Chiefs have been hard at work during training camp at the Missouri Western State University. For weeks now, training camp for one of the NFL’s top teams was packed to capacity. Chiefs supporters gathered to practice to see the team’s newest incarnation, which has seen up and down days so far.
Four-star guard RJ Jones commits to Kansas State
Kansas State has gained the commitment of RJ Jones, as the four-star guard made his pledge Sunday to the Wildcats live on Instagram. Fresh off a K-State visit from August 3-4, the 6-foot-3 guard chose the Wildcats over his list of final six schools — Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Boise State and Colorado.
Michael Vick Visiting The Chiefs: NFL World Reacts
Andy Reid connections are on full display in Kansas City on Sunday afternoon. Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Michael Vick is a special guest of the Chiefs head coach on Sunday. Vick played for the Chiefs head coach in Philadelphia. Few NFL quarterbacks in recent history, if any, are more beloved...
247Sports
VIDEO: QB Gabarri Johnson talks Missouri commitment at FSP Elite Exposure Event
Tacoma (Wash.) Lincoln quarterback Gabarri Johnson committed to Missouri back in May. The four-star quarterback was the QB MVP and Offensive MVP at Sunday's FSP Elite Exposure Event in Bellevue, Washington. He talked above about his commitment to Missouri, his senior season and more.
Staley High School to replace Norcross (Georgia) in 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions
Springfield Public Schools announced Monday that Staley High School out of North Kansas City has been added to the 2023 Bass Pro Tournament of Champions. Staley replaces Norcross (Georgia) in the field after "unforeseen roster changes," according to the school district. The Falcons are coming off a 27-5 season that...
Look: Chiefs WR Calls Out Cooper Kupp's Top-5 WR List
On Friday, reigning Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp named his top-five NFL wide receivers heading into the 2022 season. The record-setting wideout kept his own name off the list — instead naming five other elite wide receiver options. Here's Kupp's top five:. Davante Adams. Justin Jefferson. Stefon Diggs. Ja'Marr...
JuJu Smith-Schuster Looking Good Early: Chiefs Fans React
Some NFL fans were surprised when JuJu Smith-Schuster took a one-year "prove it" deal with the Kansas City Chiefs over the offseason. It comes after racking up 800+ receiving yards in three of his last four seasons in Pittsburgh. That said, it's looking like a solid bet as Smith-Schuster has...
