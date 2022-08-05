Plans continue to beautify space surrounding Cleveland’s Tower City

Read on www.cleveland19.com
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials are proposing a $188 million construction project to rehabilitate the I-90 corridor between the Hilliard Road exit and the I-71/I-490 interchange. This area covers the cities of Rocky River, Lakewood and Cleveland. The project will replace the aging pavement, improve...
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Prost! Cleveland’s Oktoberfest is set to return next month for two weekends, Sept. 2-5 and Sept. 9-10, at the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds. The massive fest will offer a variety of Oktoberfest-style beers and dining options, along with plenty of other fun. The weekends will feature fireworks, a Bavarian vendor village, a live glockenspiel, wiener dog races and performances by tribute bands and groups like Chardon Polka Band, Alex Meixner Band and Fred Ziwich & International Sound Machine, according to a press release.
PARMA, Ohio -- The dog days of summer mean time is running out to enjoy the outdoors in warm weather. For families looking for Mother Nature-based activities, Cleveland Metroparks’ Backyard Nature Bash returns from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday (Aug. 13) at Parma’s West Creek Reservation. “The Backyard...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Puerto Rican Parade took place Sunday in Cleveland’s Clark-Fulton and Ohio City neighborhoods. The 52nd annual event stepped off at 11 a.m. from Fulton Road and Trowbridge Avenue. The parade route ended at Roberto Clemente Park, where a cultural festival is ongoing with food,...
Sung’s House, an Asian restaurant in Playhouse Square in downtown Cleveland, announced July 8 that it will close permanently after 10 years. The post, which was added to the restaurants website, said “multiple factors” led up to the decision. It served Japanese and Korean cuisine. “We greatly...
I disagree with Steven Litt’s article celebrating the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District’s proposed destruction of Horseshoe Lake, a beautiful ecological site offering enjoyment and tranquility for almost two centuries. As a longtime resident and frequent visitor to the lake, I cherish its historic and aesthetic wonders. Litt...
It just got easier to score a bag of fresh-baked bagels on Cleveland's east side thanks to Nubeigel (2254 Lee Rd.), which opened last month on Lee Road in Cleveland Heights. The bakery/café is owned by Josh Admon, a chef who recently relocated from Jerusalem to University Heights. The...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - City of Akron Water Division officials issued a boil water advisory Monday evening for residents who experienced low water pressure. All customers located west of North and South Hawkins Avenue and east of Route 21 are advised to boil their water until further notice. Water...
CLEVELAND — The Clark Fulton Neighborhood played host to a special festival celebrating Puerto Rican pride on Sunday. 11:20 UPDATE: A U-Haul truck crashed on Seymour and Fulton and hit approximately two or three women after the festival was over. There are no updates as of now on their condition but according to witnesses on the scene the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 3News will keep this story updated as more information is released.
Those behind the effort to bring Navy submarine repair facilities to Northeast Ohio meet with senior Navy officials at the Pentagon. "Hopeful that we'll be under contract before too long."
CLEVELAND — A shortage of teachers is impacting schools in Northeast Ohio, as well as across the country. The Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD) is just 14 days away from classes starting and has 150 open teacher positions. "We have noticed that we do not have as many candidates,"...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office released the identity of a homicide victim who was found in downtown Cleveland. Marcus Young, a 47-year-old Cleveland man, died as a result of the suspected homicide. According to the medical examiner, Young was found dead on Monday at...
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday, President Joe Biden will sign the CHIPS, or Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors, Act, which was the last stepping stone to Intel building a historic $20 billion plant in Ohio. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb was invited by the president for the signing because...
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Plans are underway to demolish the PearlBrook shopping center on the border of Cleveland and Parma to make way for a Sheetz gas station. The new gas station would sit on the northwest corner of Brookpark and Pearl roads — just south of Interstate 480 — and be built on the west side of the property, according to a site plan submitted to the Cleveland Planning Commission. The plan leaves space for “future development” on the north and east side of the parcel.
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Public Power workers were called to the city’s East side overnight to repair several utility poles that were knocked down during a crash. The incident was first reported before 11:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Eddy Road and Kirby Avenue. At least...
The FOX 8 I-Team is investigating why five RTA employees have been suspended.
Libraries are not just for books anymore. Thanks to a generous donation from Cabela’s, patrons can now checkout fishing poles at the North Ridgeville Branch Library, 35700 Bainbridge Road. More than 50 refurbished poles are available. According to information supplied by the Lorain Public Library System (LPLS), North Ridgeville...
Known simply as the “Buckeye” to generations of Mantua area residents, this large industrial complex is located at 4911 East High Street, east of the Cuyahoga River in Mantua Village. Part of John D. Rockefeller’s Standard Oil empire, initial construction began in 1880 and by 1907 the complex covered an area of 108 acres with a combination of twenty-two 32,000 and 50,000 barrel crude oil tanks. It is the oldest active pup station of its kind in the United States. Ohio Crude oil was first discovered in 1859 in Mecca Township in Trumball Country and the Woodsfield area in southern Ohio. In 1885, crude oil was also discovered in western Ohio in the Cygnet/Lima/Bowling Green area. From 1895 to 1903, Ohio leads the nation in crude oil production. Located next to the Atlantic & Great Western Railroad line that connected Cleveland and Youngstown. Rail access was the only economical means then for the Buckeye to receive the vast amounts of coal that would be needed to fuel the twelve 70 horsepower coal-fired steam boiler pumps that operated from 1880 to 1948. These coal-fired steam boilers were what supplied the necessary muscle that was required to pump the crude oil through the Buckeye’s 12” underground pipe network to other parts of the country. A rail siding went over the top of what is the current Mantua Village Service Department’s salt storage and gravel bins and the coal hoppers would simply dump their coal into these storage bins which was then transported to the steam power plant that was located next to the current service department building. The locals used to talk about the loud steam whistle that the Buckeye operated up to 1948. The steam boilers were removed in 1948 and replaced with three large diesel pumps that ran 24/7/365. As a child who grew up in Mantua during the 1960s, you could easily hear those pumps running, especially at night. There was also a very loud telephone Klaxon alarm that rang at night to alert the operator of a phone call. Around 1971 or 1972, the large diesel pumps were removed and replaced by two electric motorized pumps which are the current means to move the product from point A to point B.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has sued the owners of a now-defunct garage door company in Cleveland that Yost says accepted nearly $182,000 in payments without completing any work, his office announced today. Matthew Petroff of Kent, Joshua Robertson of Parma and Thomas DiNardi of Lakewood,...
