Sadio Mané strikes as Bayern Munich send message with rout of Frankfurt

Sadio Mané celebrates with the Bayern fans after marking his Bundesliga debut with a goal.

Champions Bayern Munich fired five goals past Eintracht Frankfurt in the first half on the way to an electric 6-1 victory in the Bundesliga season opener on Friday.

Summer signing Sadio Mané was on target as the visitors put down a marker at the start of the campaign as they look to land an 11th consecutive league crown. Europa League winners Eintracht, who face Real Madrid in the Super Cup next week, were outclassed as Bayern scored five inside 38 minutes.

“The first half was outstanding I must say,” the Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann said. “I don’t think it will always be like that but after two matches we can be satisfied. The energy we have in our game is really good.”

Joshua Kimmich put Bayern in front after just five minutes at Deutsche Bank Park with an audacious free kick that went in off the post. Five minutes later, Benjamin Pavard drilled in their second, before Eintracht hit the woodwork through Tuta. Thomas Müller then delivered an early contender for miss of the season as he hit the post from close range and then failed to convert the rebound.

Mané did much better in the 29th minute, heading home a Serge Gnabry cross to make it 3-0. The former Liverpool forward then sent Müller through six minutes later, and he set up Jamal Musiala for a simple tap-in with the home defence in tatters. Gnabry also got onto the scoresheet two minutes before the break, burying any thoughts that Bayern might struggle in attack this season after Robert Lewandowski’s move to Barcelona.

Jamal Musiala celebrates with Joshua Kimmich and Noussair Mazraoui after scoring Bayern’s sixth. Photograph: Kai Pfaffenbach/Reuters

Eintracht will play in the Champions League this season and had been expected to offer a much sterner test in the Bundesliga’s opening match. They did improve after the break as Bayern eased off, with new recruit Randal Kolo Muani pouncing on a Manuel Neuer error outside the box to pull one goal back.

Bayern were not finished, though, and Musiala wrapped up the scoring when he latched onto Leroy Sané’s pass to complete the rout seven minutes from time. Saturday’s big match sees Dortmund and Leverkusen, two sides hoping to compete with Bayern this season, meet at Signal Iduna Park.

In Ligue 1, the returning Alexandre Lacazette got the winner as Lyon beat promoted side Ajaccio 2-1 at home. The former Arsenal forward set up Tetê to open the scoring in the 12th minute, before Lacazette scored from the penalty spot 10 minutes later.

Peter Bosz’s side were in control but that changed moments later when their goalkeeper, Anthony Lopes, was sent off and Thomas Mangani pulled a goal back from the resultant spot kick. Romain Hamouma was then sent off for the visitors before the break, and Lyon were able to hold on for victory.