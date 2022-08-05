Flurry of filings for come in for ISD 728 Board; Candidates also file for Otsego, Zimmerman and Orrock Township

Three incumbents throw hat in the ring along with two others so far; window closes Aug. 16

Filings opened on Aug. 2 for four seats on the Elk River Area School Board, and by the end of Aug. 3 three incumbents had filed as well as three newcomers.

Filings will close at 5 p.m. Aug. 16.

The seats open include Election District 1 and 2 as well as two at-large seats. Those seats are currently held by Kim Michels, Shane Steinbrecher, Tony Walter and Sara Weis.

Michels, Steinbrecher and Weis have filed for reelection.

Steinbrecher is seeking the Election District 1 seat; Michels is seeking an at-large seat; Weis is seeking the Election District 2 seat.

J. Brian Calva, John Anderson and Crissy Uttech have filed for at-large seats.

A candidate for the Election District 1 seat must reside within Election District 1 in Independent School District 728 as described below:

•City of Elk River – Ward 1 (Sherburne County)

•City of Elk River – Ward 2 (Sherburne County)

•City of Elk River – Ward 3 (Sherburne County)

•Big Lake Township - P1 (Sherburne County)

•City of Zimmerman - P1/P2 (Sherburne County)

•Livonia Township - P1/P2/P3 (Sherburne County)

•Orrock Township (Sherburne County)

•Baldwin Township - P2 (Sherburne County)

•City of Nowthen - P1 (Anoka County)

•City of Ramsey – W2 P1 (Anoka County)

•City of Ramsey - W2 P2 (Anoka County)

•City of St. Francis (Anoka County)

•Stanford Township (Isanti County)

A candidate for Election District 2 must reside within:

•City of Elk River – Ward 4 (Sherburne County)

•City of Otsego 1A (Wright County)

•City of Otsego 2A (Wright County)

•City of Otsego 3B (Wright County)

• City of Otsego 4B (Wright County)

•City of Albertville 2A (Wright County)

•City of St. Michael P2 (Wright County)

•City of St. Michael P4 (Wright County)

•City of Dayton (Wright County)

•City of Dayton – P1 (Hennepin County)

•City of Dayton – P2 (Hennepin County)

•City of Rogers - P1 (Hennepin County)

•City of Rogers - P2 (Hennepin County)

•City of Rogers - P3 (Hennepin County)

Affidavits of candidacy are available from the school district clerk, 11500 193rd Ave., Elk River. The filing fee is $2. A candidate must be an eligible voter, 21 years of age or more on assuming office, a resident of the school district for 30 days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or next ensuing general election.

Two file for Otsego City Council

Filings opened Tuesday, Aug. 2, for two at-large seats on the Otsego City Council, and as of Aug. 4 two people had filed.

They are Ryan Dunlap and Ali J. Rothschild.

Council members who are currently in those seats are Tom Darkenwald and Tina Goede. Both posts are for four years.

People interested in filing for the positions may do so at Otsego City Hall, 13400 90th St. NE. from Aug. 2 to Aug. 16. Filing hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.

Mayor Nick Stay first and only one to file in Zimmerman so far

Filings opened Aug. 2 for Zimmerman mayor and two council seats. The mayoral post is a two-year term and the council posts are both four-year terms.

The current mayor is Nick Stay, and he is the only one to have filed as of Aug. 4.

The two council members in the seats coming up for election are Dave Earenfight and Josh Bondus.

The filing of affidavits of candidacy for all city offices are to be made at Zimmerman City Hall, 12980 Fremont Ave. The filing period will close at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

A $2 filing fee is due and payable at the time of filing for office.

Flurry of filings in Orrock but only one race so far

Filings opened Aug. 2 for a slate of Orrock Township supervisors and a treasurer, including the vacant Supervisor D seat.

Incumbent Bryan Adams has filed for reelection to the Supervisor A seat.

Anne Felber and incumbent Bob Hassett have filed for the Supervisor B seat.

Incumbent Paul Ellinger has filed for reelection to his Supervisor E seat.

Gary Goldsmith has filed for the vacant Supervisor D seat.

Janine Arnold has filed for reelection to her treasurer seat.

Affidavits of candidacy will be accepted through Aug. 16.

Candidates may only file for one position. Affidavits of candidacy shall be filed with the town clerk by appointment. The filing fee is $2. Contact Township Clerk Chris Weber, at 763-263-6411 or 612-987-2223 to set up an appointment to file an affidavit of candidacy. Last day to withdraw once filed is Thursday, Aug. 18, at 5 p.m.

Big Lake Township has two seats to fill

Filings opened Aug. 2 for two supervisor seats on the Big Lake Township Board. Both are for four-year terms.

No word yet on whether anyone has filed for office in Big Lake Township.

Filings close on Tuesday, Aug. 16, at 5 p.m. Affidavits of candidacy shall be filed at the office of the town clerk at the Big Lake Town Hall, 21960 County Road 5. Office hours are Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday 8 a.m. to noon. The filing fee is $2.