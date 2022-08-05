Zags reach out to 3-star center Jacob McFarland

Rising senior and three-star recruit Jacob McFarland identified Gonzaga as an interested program along with a handful of other schools, according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-11 center from Moreno Valley, California, is considered one of the highest risers of his class after a strong showing in summer circuits.

“It was surreal. I was jumping up and down when [Gonzaga] called,” McFarland told 247Sports. “I talked to Brian Michaelson and Roger Powell. They have a really good program. Chet Holmgren is one of my favorite players and he went there.”

No official visit to Spokane has been arranged. With the dead period exception from Aug. 6-15, recruits are allowed to make such in-person visits from Aug. 1 through Sept. 8, which is defined as the “quiet period”. Open recruiting is allowed from Sept. 9-Nov. 6., and then again from Nov. 11 through March.

As of now, McFarland has a scheduled visit with Wyoming in September, but has received interest from all over the country. USC, Houston and Providence are the most recent programs to offer him a scholarship, along with Pepperdine and Washington State to name a few. He’s also heard from Arizona State, LSU and Gonzaga.

McFarland is targeting the winter to make his decision.

Ahead of his senior season, McFarland’s motor and athleticism set the foundation for what he can become as a player at the next level. His biggest upside right now is his defensive presence, specifically as a shot-blocker, with the mobility to become a true rim protector should he fill out his frame. There isn’t much to his game offensively yet, but he still finds ways to impact the game as a lob-threat given his ability to run the floor well.