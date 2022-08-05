ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

This is what it takes to grow a giant pumpkin that'll compete in the state fair

By Marielle Mohs
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XwALk_0h6fpIg900

Audrey the pumpkin is on its way to the state fair 02:00

CHASKA, Minn. -- The Great Minnesota Get Together brings the best of the best. In this case, the best is the biggest.

The University of Minnesota Extension teamed up with the Arboretum in Chaska to grow two giant pumpkins, one which will compete in the Minnesota State Fair in a few weeks. They're named Audrey and Seymour.

This "Little Shop of Horticulture" is a first time project for Annie Klodd, an Extension Educator for Horticulture, and her team, who are hoping to have fun with the project and learn along the way about what it takes to grow a giant pumpkin.

"One plant takes about 500 square feet on average and you just produce one giant pumpkin from each plant," said Klodd, referring to all the massive vines wrapped around the garden space where the pumpkins are growing inside the Arboretum.

The vines are vital for pulling water from the ground to the pumpkins, and all the water pumping into them is what makes them get so big, so quickly.

"They're growing about 20 lbs a day right now," said Klodd.

Klodd learned tricks to success while growing these pumpkins, including burying the vines in the soil for more moisture and giving the pumpkins shade to keeping their skin from hardening, so they grow even bigger.

Their team did run into one hurdle last week. Squash vine borer larva started infecting the vines, which can kill the pumpkins if it's not dealt with.

"Our team was out here, with our intern Noah, cutting little incisions into the vine, doing open vine surgery, taking those little worms out, and then patching the vines back up," said Klodd, "And they survived it, they're doing great."

Audrey already weighs 230 pounds, and Seymour is just over 100 pounds. With Audrey's growth in the lead, she's going to compete first.

"Audrey is destined for the State Fair, so we're going to submit her and she should be around 500-600 pounds by then if everything goes well," said Klodd.

Seymour is going to keep growing through October before competing at the Stillwater Harvest Festival.

You can visit Audrey at the Horticulture Building every day of the State Fair grounds.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
minnesotamonthly.com

New Restaurant Review: Wood + Paddle Is Truly Minnesotan

The best hotel restaurants tell visitors something about their city: Manny’s is the ultimate in Midwest meat; the St. Paul Grill is old-world elegance. And Wood + Paddle is aiming for a true taste of Minnesota on the ground level of the Royal Sonesta (the former Radisson Blu). Take...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Check Out Dead And Dying Malls Throughout Minnesota

Growing up, malls were the place to go shopping and even just hang out with friends. Here are some dead and dying malls throughout Minnesota. I feel like not too long ago, shopping malls were huge! Always jam-packed and full of people. Arcades, stores, and the food court, are always made for some fun people-watching. I remember just going to the mall, walking around, and chilling with friends growing up.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener Is Where?

With the opening season for all of Minnesota sports, you would think one is just like the other. Unh-uh! Remember, this is Minnesota the Land of 10,000 lakes. One of those 10,000 will be the site of the 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener. According to the Minnesota DNR, Governor Tim Walz proudly will cast a line into Madison Lake near Mankato, Minnesota as this long-time tradition continues.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Chaska, MN
Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Local
Minnesota Industry
City
Chaska, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota’s ‘Worst Attraction’ Is An Hour Away From Rochester

It's just been named the Worst Attraction in Minnesota in a new online social media poll, and it's only an hour away from Rochester. Do you know what it is?. Thanks to the dedicated followers of Matt Surelee's Instagram page, we now know which attraction in each state has been voted as the worst. In case you don't know, this Business Insider story defines Matt Surelee as an internet content creator who has become somewhat famous online for creating a chart or graph and posting it to his account every day-- something he's been doing since 2017.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Weekend rain provides much-needed moisture during summer drought

MINNEAPOLIS -- The rain wasn't ideal for our weekend plans, but it provided some much-needed relief for our parched lawns and dry farm fields.It also got Minnehaha Falls gushing once again.On Friday, visitors came out to the falls not to see even a drip of water. It marked the second time in as many years that Minnehaha Falls has gone dry. Before this it had only happened once a decade.This comes as the latest data from the National Weather Service shows parts of the Twin Cities have progressed further into moderate and severe drought conditions. The rain, however, wasn't welcomed by...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Pumpkin#Giant Pumpkin#Minnesota State Fair#Agriculture Industry#Business Industry#Linus Business
CBS Minnesota

Group homes in Twin Cities offering hiring incentives amid staffing shortages

ROSEVILLE, Minn. -- Staffing concerns at group homes across the state have some companies offering a variety of different incentives to fill the void. ACR Homes has more than 50 group homes in the Twin Cities but has had to close about a half-dozen due to staffing issues. "What has been happening now since COVID and shortly after is like nothing we have ever seen before," said Sarah Abbott, director of staff development. A Monday job fair at ACR Homes in Roseville may be a sign of the times. They're looking for workers, but finding them hard to come by....
ROSEVILLE, MN
ourquadcities.com

Delta to end QC service to Twin Cities

Delta Airlines is ending service between Moline and Minneapolis-St. Paul, effective Oct 5, 2022. The Atlanta-based carrier will be ending five of its regional routes in the coming weeks, the latest cities to see service cuts as the industry copes with an ongoing pilot shortage. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated a pilot shortage that was already becoming a problem, according to MSN.
MOLINE, IL
AM 1390 KRFO

All You Can Eat! The Best Buffets in Minnesota

Last month, we shared a story about a woman that was charged double for eating too much at an all-you-can-eat restaurant. Most people were outraged when they heard this story because everyone knows the deal – you pay a set price and you go to town. These establishments have to understand they’re going to win some and going to lose some.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
CBS Minnesota

Salvation Army unveils renovated adult rehab center in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS -- More and more people in the area have a steady place to call home.  According to new data from the county, homelessness is down in Hennepin County. It's down 9 percent for families and 4 percent for individuals.This data comes as the Salvation Army opens up more housing for people going through tough times.For 75 years, the Salvation Army in downtown Minneapolis has been a place of respite. Tom Canfield is an administrator. "We've seen over 25,000 men come in and leave with transformed lives and became good and productive citizens," Tom Canfield said.There may be no better...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota Mega Millions winner steps forward

(St. Paul, MN) -- Minnesota State Lottery officials say a first-time Mega Millions player has stepped forward to claim a one-million-dollar prize. The winner, who’s choosing to remain anonymous, bought two quick-pick tickets at a Holiday Station Store in Forest Lake. The ticket matched all but one number in Friday’s drawing. Another million-dollar Mega Millions winning ticket in Minnesota has not yet been claimed. It was purchased at Casey’s General Store in Fridley.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Revival to close its original Minneapolis restaurant

Revival, home to arguably the Twin Cities' best fried chicken, is closing its original location in Minneapolis. Owners Thomas Boemer and Nick Rancone made the announcement on Instagram thatt hey're closing down the 4257 Nicollet Avenue location where they made their debut to huge acclaim in 2015. But fried chicken...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnehaha Falls completely dry as drought continues, but help is on the way

MINNEAPOLIS -- One of Minnesota's most recognizable landmarks is now unrecognizable, as drought conditions have dried the water from Minnehaha Falls.Portions of the Twin Cities continue to enter further into "moderate" and "severe" drought conditions, according to data compiled by the National Weather Service."We are well short of moisture this year, especially since June 1," said climatologist Pete Boulay of Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. "This is the time of year where we're evaporating a lot of water."Boulay says that every three days an inch of water is evaporating from Twin Cities lakes and rivers.That, paired with nearly seven fewer...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Central Minn. school district policy proposal would ban teaching "divisive concepts"

BECKER, Minn. - A central Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits "political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts," in the district's schools. Policy opponents say the district is trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates, and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects. And a few groups are threatening to sue the district if the policy is implemented, the Star Tribune reported. It's just the latest...
BECKER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Next Weather: Pleasant weather continues with slightly warmer Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- Tuesday will continue a trend of pleasant weather that should stick around for the rest of the week.It'll be another sunny day, with highs around average for much of the state. The Twin Cities will peak at 85 degrees. Dew points will stay low, and a light breeze will come in from the southwest.Temperatures will be slightly warmer on Wednesday, then things will cool off just a few degrees on Thursday and Friday. Isolated showers will be possible as we close out the work week.Highs will jump back into the mid 80s for the weekend.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
72K+
Followers
23K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy