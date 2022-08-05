Former All-Star Todd Frazier to begin ‘second career’ at Little League World Series

Chris Sale was injured for the first portion of the 2022 season. He then returned only to get hit in the finger by a line drive and suffer another injury. His new timetable was unclear. However, Boston Red Sox fans did not envision him suffering any more injuries off the field. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. The 7-time All-Star reportedly broke his wrist after riding a bike and is expected to miss the rest of the season, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO