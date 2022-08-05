Former All-Star Todd Frazier to begin ‘second career’ at Little League World Series

Read on clutchpoints.com
Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres
Cody Bellinger hasn’t been good at the plate for years now, but on Sunday, he transformed into a nightmare for the San Diego Padres, as the outfielder led the way for the Los Angeles Dodgers in a 4-0 victory. Bellinger finished the game 2-for-3 with both hits being solo shots. And it wasn’t just an ordinary […] The post Cody Bellinger makes insane Dodgers history while embarrassing Juan Soto, entire Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: Max Scherzer Is Furious With The Mets' Bat Boy
"Mad" Max Scherzer nickname is well-earned, and the New York Mets bat boy almost found out why on Saturday night. In the middle of Scherzer's wind-up and approach to the plate, the bat boy could be seen running behind the plate mid at-bat. The three-time Cy Young winner wasn't happy.
Padres OF Juan Soto breaks Ted Williams insane record not seen since 1901
The MLB trade deadline was crazy, with a number of key players changing teams. But no deal was bigger than that of the Washington Nationals trading Juan Soto to the San Diego Padres. Despite hitting just .249 this year, the incredibly talented 23-year-old has a .411 on-base percentage this year. That is because of his propensity to earn walks.
The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres
The trade that sent Josh Hader to the San Diego Padres ahead of last Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline is not getting fully embraced, particularly by Milwaukee Brewers fans. It’s easy to see why, since Hader was among the top performers for many years for the Milwaukee club, who has become a perennial National League title […] The post The real reason Brewers traded Josh Hader to Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman pulled off quite a surprise ahead of Tuesday’s MLB trade deadline, as he elected to send starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that Cashman was planning to then complete a late deal for a […] The post Rumor: The explanation behind Yankees trading Jordan Montgomery to Cardinals appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals are feeling it. The Cards extended their scorching undefeated streak to seven games following a 12-9 takedown of the New York Yankees at home Sunday. That victory also capped a three-game sweep of the American League-leading Yankees. Nolan Arenado distilled his emotions about the sweep of the Bronx […] The post Nolan Arenado gets real about Cardinals’ thrashing of the Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘That’s what’s in the history books’: Aaron Judge sets record straight on Barry Bonds, home run record chase
Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees is on pace to etch his name among the home run hitting greats this season. With a little less than two months left in the MLB regular season left, Judge has already hit 43 home runs this season, and he doesn’t seem intent on slowing down anytime soon. As Judge continues to hit bombs on a nightly basis, many have begun to wonder just how many homers Judge will finish with this season.
Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward
The Chicago Cubs are out of the running for a playoff spot, prompting GM Jed Hoyer to make a shocking decision regarding injured outfielder Jason Heyward. According to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Hoyer has made the decision to part ways with Heyward in 2023, in what would be the final season of his massive six-year contract. […] The post Cubs make shocking decision on Jason Heyward appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles
As the Atlanta Braves look to bounce back to two losses against the New York Mets, pitcher Ian Anderson will be heading down to the Triple-A level. The Braves announced the 24-year-old Anderson’s demotion amid several moves. Guillermo Heredia will join Anderson on the Gwinnett Stripers while pitcher Huascar Ynoa and catcher Chadwick Tromp will […] The post Braves make Ian Anderson move amid massive struggles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘Chris Sale voodoo doll’: Chaim Bloom’s wild reaction to Red Sox’ star’s bike injury
Does anyone have a Chris Sale voodoo doll? Because if so, Boston Red Sox’ Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom wants to know. Sale, who recently suffered another injury while riding a bike, has dealt with various ailments over the past few years. The 7-time All-Star simply can’t catch a break. And Bloom had a wild reaction […] The post ‘Chris Sale voodoo doll’: Chaim Bloom’s wild reaction to Red Sox’ star’s bike injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Boone’s power move amid Yankees’ losing streak
It hasn’t been a rosy second half of the 2022 MLB season so far for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees. After getting swept in a three-game series by the St. Louis Cardinals, the Yankees are now on a five-game losing skid, prompting Boone to make a move that he hopes would nip the issue in the bud.
Padres execs literally drank SOTO Sake after overnight trade for Juan Soto
The entire city of San Diego was thrilled when the Padres acquired Juan Soto and Josh Bell from the Washington Nationals ahead of the MLB trade deadline. If felt as if the team was taking the next step to compete the with mighty Los Angeles Dodgers. However, it wasn’t just the fans that were excited. According to a recent Jeff Passan ESPN story, Padres GM AJ Preller and his staff celebrated by drinking SOTO Junmai Sake.
Chris Sale’s ugly season with Red Sox continues after bike riding injury
Chris Sale was injured for the first portion of the 2022 season. He then returned only to get hit in the finger by a line drive and suffer another injury. His new timetable was unclear. However, Boston Red Sox fans did not envision him suffering any more injuries off the field. Unfortunately, that is exactly what happened. The 7-time All-Star reportedly broke his wrist after riding a bike and is expected to miss the rest of the season, per Red Sox beat writer Chris Cotillo.
numberfire.com
Luis Guillorme grabbing seat Monday for Mets
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is not in the starting lineup for Monday's series opener against right-hander Justin Dunn and the Cincinnati Reds. The lefty-hitting Guillorme started the last seven games, including one against a southpaw, but the Mets will give him Monday off. Eduardo Escobar will replace Guillorme on third base and in the eight-hole.
Yankees DH Matt Carpenter’s stern message amid fears of season-ending foot injury
The New York Yankees may have ended their five-game losing skid, but it still feels like they lost. The reason: Matt Carpenter, who suffered what appears to be a broken foot. The injury occurred in the first inning, when a foul ball ricocheted straight to his foot. Carpenter immediately stepped off the mound, clearly in pain.
FOX Sports
Mets host the Reds, try to continue home win streak
Cincinnati Reds (44-64, fourth in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (71-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Mike Minor (1-8, 6.19 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Mets: Carlos Carrasco (12-4, 3.82 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 114 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -311, Reds +250; over/under is 8...
Here are the Cubs, Reds Field of Dreams Game uniforms
The Cubs and Reds will be dressed for the occasion when they square off in Dyersville, Iowa, at the Field of Dreams Game on Thursday. MLB has unveiled the two clubs' uniforms for the unique matchup, both of which are throwbacks to the early 20th century. The Cubs first wore...
Kawhi Leonard makes rare appearance in public to watch Juan Soto, Padres
Guess what? Kawhi Leonard went out in public! On Monday night, the Los Angeles Clippers superstar was seen enjoying some San Diego Padres baseball in his hometown, sitting in the front row with his family. Via Bally Sports San Diego: Klaw sighting at Petco 👀🌟@Padres | #TimeToShine | @LAClippers | @SDSUBasketball pic.twitter.com/utsBdbDWTR — Bally Sports […] The post Kawhi Leonard makes rare appearance in public to watch Juan Soto, Padres appeared first on ClutchPoints.
tncontentexchange.com
Daniel Boone softball headed to Little League Softball World Series
For the second consecutive year, Daniel Boone Little League will send a team to the Little League Softball World Series. However, this year’s team features none of the same players and coaches from the squad that made it to the LLSWS last year. Last year’s team made history by...
‘Boston gave Golden State that championship’: Ex-Celtics All-Star drops hot take on Finals choke job vs. Warriors
There’s no denying that the Boston Celtics proved to be ultimately disappointing during their NBA Finals series against the Golden State Warriors. They were so close to bringing home the title for the first time in so many years, only to concede to Stephen Curry and the Dubs. Former Celtics All-Star Antoine Walker recently spoke […] The post ‘Boston gave Golden State that championship’: Ex-Celtics All-Star drops hot take on Finals choke job vs. Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
