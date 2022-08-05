Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Read on theavtimes.com
smobserved.com
Santa Monica City Council Okays Ballot Measure Capping Rent Control Increases
The Santa Monica City Council this week voted to place on the November ballot a measure capping at 3% the rent increase for rent controlled units. City officials said this measure will support rent controlled tenants who will be impacted by the 6% rent increase that will take effect September 1. Annual increases are currently based on inflation and limited to a maximum increase of $140.
Antelope Valley Press
City vows to not enforce mask rules
PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
LA City Council stalls $706,000 in maintenance funding for Sixth Street Bridge
Over $700,000 in funding from the city of Los Angeles to remove graffiti and provide other maintenance on the Sixth Street Bridge will have to wait.
signalscv.com
Supes to discuss, possibly approve Tesoro annexation
The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and possibly approve the annexation of the Tesoro Highlands area into the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday. The pre-annexation agreement approved by the Santa Clarita City Council in May includes 820 residential units and falls entirely within the Tesoro Del Valle annexation area, and runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest, and east of the community of West Hills.
Washington Examiner
Recall of far-left DA Gascon threatened by 'failure' to follow law, group claims
District Attorney George Gascon's recall is being undermined by Los Angeles County officials who are not following the law, giving the prosecutor the edge, a campaign to unseat him explosively claims. The Registrar-Recorder’s Office is using illegal standards to verify and count recall petition signatures, increasing the odds that the...
yovenice.com
LA BOARD OF SUPERVISORS “RIGGING DEMOCRACY” TO UNDERMINE THE DIRECT ELECTION OF THE SHERIFF THIS NOVEMBER!
4-1 VOTE BY FIVE LUNA BACKERS TO DISLODGE THE INTEGRITY OF THE COUNTY CHARTER FLIES IN THE FACE OF OPEN GOVERNMENT!. Voters have a right to select the next sheriff of Los Angeles County minus the meddling of a five-member Board of Supervisors that is detached from political reality. Ironically,...
hotelnewsresource.com
Los Angeles City Council Rejects Proposal to House Homeless Individuals Alongside Hotel Guests
In the face of strong opposition from small, family-owned businesses that make up the hotel industry, the Los Angeles City Council voted last week to reject a proposal that would have required hotels to make vacant rooms available to unhoused individuals. The measure now heads to the voters in November to decide whether this proposal becomes law.
Canyon News
Demonstration At 3rd District Supervisorial Candidates Forum
MALIBU—On Sunday, July 31, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors forum held in Malibu at the Malibu Library were met with about 20 protestors who were protesting mask and vaccine requirements needed for the event. The protest was organized by Free WeHo, an organization that describes themselves as a...
Santa Monica Mirror
Supervisor Holly Mitchell Calls for Update of Marina del Rey’s Vision Statement
Marina Del Rey is now considered part of District Two in Los Angeles County and now falls under the jurisdiction of Los Angeles County Supervisor Holly Mitchell. Supervisor Mitchell proposed a recommendation that would update that vision statement in a way that would address issues of the community as it is today.
SFGate
This Orange County city to consider banning abortions, becoming 'sanctuary for life'
SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. — The San Clemente City Council is set to consider a resolution in a couple of weeks that would declare the city a "sanctuary for life," making it an abortion-free zone. The resolution, which was written and proposed by Councilman Steven Knoblock, states that the City...
theavtimes.com
LA County logs 10,000 new COVID cases over 3 days
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, Aug. 8, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
easyreadernews.com
About Town Redondo: Green Line meeting, Obagi calls for civility, Homeless Count results delay
A Metro meeting to gather more public feedback on the proposed Green Line extension is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, at Adams Middle School from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Green Line extension is slated to take one of two routes; elevated along Hawthorne Boulevard, or along an existing railroad right-of-way next to Inglewood Avenue, from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to 190th Street.
Canyon News
Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall
SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Officials Reject Church’s Appeal of Westwood Development
Developer seeks to bring 16,519 square foot project to 1951-1953 Westwood Boulevard. The appeal from the Westwood Hills Congregational Church regarding the proposed development at 1951-1953 Westwood Boulevard was denied in a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles on July 28. The Church’s objections, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, were based on the possible disruption of preschool classes on their property that would negatively impact the children and the report from the Los Angeles City Planning Commission report recommended denial of the request since the City’s approval of the project already called for mitigation measures to be used to protect the local neighborhood.
Orange County organization among many combating hate through historic state funding
The state of California made a historic investment toward preventing and responding to hate - an effort that sprung forth due to rising anti-Asian hate. Here's how that funding will help local communities.
Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
signalscv.com
City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20
The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
crescentavalleyweekly.com
Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection
California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.
