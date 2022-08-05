ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

By Opinion
theavtimes.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
smobserved.com

Santa Monica City Council Okays Ballot Measure Capping Rent Control Increases

The Santa Monica City Council this week voted to place on the November ballot a measure capping at 3% the rent increase for rent controlled units. City officials said this measure will support rent controlled tenants who will be impacted by the 6% rent increase that will take effect September 1. Annual increases are currently based on inflation and limited to a maximum increase of $140.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Antelope Valley Press

City vows to not enforce mask rules

PALMDALE — Any future COVID-related mask mandates imposed by the Los Angeles County Public Health Department will not be enforced using Palmdale resources, the City Council declared, Wednesday. The Council did so by approving a resolution, on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Juan Carrillo dissenting.
PALMDALE, CA
signalscv.com

Supes to discuss, possibly approve Tesoro annexation

The L.A. County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss and possibly approve the annexation of the Tesoro Highlands area into the city of Santa Clarita on Tuesday. The pre-annexation agreement approved by the Santa Clarita City Council in May includes 820 residential units and falls entirely within the Tesoro Del Valle annexation area, and runs along the city’s northern boundary north of Copper Hill Drive, west of San Francisquito Canyon Road, south of the Angeles National Forest, and east of the community of West Hills.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Demonstration At 3rd District Supervisorial Candidates Forum

MALIBU—On Sunday, July 31, Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors forum held in Malibu at the Malibu Library were met with about 20 protestors who were protesting mask and vaccine requirements needed for the event. The protest was organized by Free WeHo, an organization that describes themselves as a...
MALIBU, CA
theavtimes.com

LA County logs 10,000 new COVID cases over 3 days

Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections over a three-day period Monday, along with 30 more fatalities. The county no longer reports COVID numbers on weekends. On Monday, Aug. 8, the Department of Public Health reported 4,840 new infections from Saturday, 3,416 from Sunday and 2,174 for Monday. Sunday and Monday numbers are traditionally low due to delays in reporting from the weekend.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
easyreadernews.com

About Town Redondo: Green Line meeting, Obagi calls for civility, Homeless Count results delay

A Metro meeting to gather more public feedback on the proposed Green Line extension is set for Thursday, Aug. 11, at Adams Middle School from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. The Green Line extension is slated to take one of two routes; elevated along Hawthorne Boulevard, or along an existing railroad right-of-way next to Inglewood Avenue, from Manhattan Beach Boulevard to 190th Street.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
Canyon News

Affordable Housing To Be Developed At Nikkei Hall

SANTA MONICA—A 58 unit affordable housing apartment complex is set to be built on what was formerly Santa Monica’s Nikkei Hall. The apartments will serve households earning at or below 30 and 50 percent of the Santa Monica area median income level. The developer recently cleared out the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Malibu Times

LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded.  Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Officials Reject Church’s Appeal of Westwood Development

Developer seeks to bring 16,519 square foot project to 1951-1953 Westwood Boulevard. The appeal from the Westwood Hills Congregational Church regarding the proposed development at 1951-1953 Westwood Boulevard was denied in a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles on July 28. The Church’s objections, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, were based on the possible disruption of preschool classes on their property that would negatively impact the children and the report from the Los Angeles City Planning Commission report recommended denial of the request since the City’s approval of the project already called for mitigation measures to be used to protect the local neighborhood.
LOS ANGELES, CA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Los Angeles City Council Votes NO on SB 930 - the 4 a.m. Bar Bill, Sends Strong Message to Sacramento and Senator Wiener that Public Safety is more Important than Nightlife Revenue

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Los Angeles Drug & Alcohol Policy Alliance (L.A. DAPA), California Alcohol Policy Alliance (CAPA) and Alcohol Justice are expressing gratitude today to the Los Angeles City Council for their 12-2 veto-proof vote on Resolution #22-0002-S106 introduced by Los Angeles City Council Member Paul Koretz. The Resolution strongly opposes California SB 930, San Francisco State Senator Scott Wiener's 4th attempt since 2013 to disrupt the protections of California's statewide uniform last call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

City to host document-shredding event Aug. 20

The city of Santa Clarita is hosting a free document shredding event for all Santa Clarita residents on Saturday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Centre’s lower parking lot, located at 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway. Residents are invited to bring up to five boxes of...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Residents Prepare for Organic Waste Collection

California residents are beginning to get notices from their waste management companies of how to comply with the state’s mandatory organic waste collection SB 1383. This law went into effect this year and requires every jurisdiction in California to provide organic waste collection services to all residents and businesses.

