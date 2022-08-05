Op-ed: A message to unincoporated town councils from Supervisor Kathryn Barger

Developer seeks to bring 16,519 square foot project to 1951-1953 Westwood Boulevard. The appeal from the Westwood Hills Congregational Church regarding the proposed development at 1951-1953 Westwood Boulevard was denied in a unanimous vote by the Los Angeles City Planning Commission as reported by Urbanize Los Angeles on July 28. The Church’s objections, according to Urbanize Los Angeles, were based on the possible disruption of preschool classes on their property that would negatively impact the children and the report from the Los Angeles City Planning Commission report recommended denial of the request since the City’s approval of the project already called for mitigation measures to be used to protect the local neighborhood.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO